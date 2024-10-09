Tina Knowles Shares Insight Into What It Was Like Raising Beyoncé and Solange

Tina Knowles, mom to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, can definitely relate to the more difficult aspects of motherhood.

"I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That's what I truly believe," Tina told People at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Oct. 8 in New York City. "The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."

Tina was honored as part of "The Moms" for 2024 alongside Mandy Teefey, Donna Kelce, and Maggie Baird, and as such gave a moving speech at the ceremony.

"I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother," Tina said on stage. "I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God. You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."

In footage of the speech, Beyoncé could be seen in the audience tearing up at her mother's emotional words.

(By the way, Tina considers Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams her two bonus daughters.)

In the cover story, the Cécred vice-chairwoman was asked how motherhood differed from what she thought it would look like, and she replied, "I expected it to look very much like it did. I felt so honored to have that job. It’s been the best job that I’ve ever had."

