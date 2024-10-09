Tina Knowles Shares Insight Into What It Was Like Raising Beyoncé and Solange
Motherhood has been her favorite job, she said.
Tina Knowles, mom to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, can definitely relate to the more difficult aspects of motherhood.
"I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That's what I truly believe," Tina told People at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Oct. 8 in New York City. "The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it."
A post shared by Glamour (@glamourmag)
A photo posted by on
Tina was honored as part of "The Moms" for 2024 alongside Mandy Teefey, Donna Kelce, and Maggie Baird, and as such gave a moving speech at the ceremony.
"I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother," Tina said on stage. "I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God. You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."
In footage of the speech, Beyoncé could be seen in the audience tearing up at her mother's emotional words.
(By the way, Tina considers Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams her two bonus daughters.)
@glamourmag ♬ original sound - Glamour
In the cover story, the Cécred vice-chairwoman was asked how motherhood differed from what she thought it would look like, and she replied, "I expected it to look very much like it did. I felt so honored to have that job. It’s been the best job that I’ve ever had."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
So sweet!!!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Hailey Bieber Dishes On Her Favorite Fall Manicure Trends
She's all-in on a brand new shade.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Everyone in Hollywood Swears By This On-Sale Lip Balm
Name a celebrity who doesn't wear it.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Is Now Cancer-Free
She took the opportunity to raise awareness.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Question on Everyone's Lips: Did Beyoncé Skip the 2024 MTV VMAs?
It's been a few years since she last graced the carpet with her presence.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Says She Had "Little Boundaries" and "Said Yes to Everything" Early in Her Career
The Destiny's Child era apparently wasn't a high point for Bey's mental health.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Beyoncé Says She's Made an "Extreme Effort" to Make Sure Her Kids "Have as Much Normalcy and Privacy as Possible"
"I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Tina Knowles Gushes Over Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter After Her BET Win
The 12-year-old won the YoungStars Award.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tina Knowles Shares That Her Daughter Solange Was Conceived on the Nile River in Egypt
Had she been a boy, her name would have paid direct homage to the place of her conception.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Tina Knowles Defends Bonus Daughter Kelly Rowland’s Tense Exchange on the Cannes Red Carpet Earlier This Week, Praising Rowland’s “Beauty, Class, and Grace”
“On to bigger and better things.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Beyoncé's Name Is Being Added to French Dictionary
Next-level stardom right there.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Beyoncé Was "A Mom First" Working With Daughter Blue Ivy Carter on 'Mufasa'
This will be the pre-teen's movie debut.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published