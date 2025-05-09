Blue Ivy Subtly Approved the Beyhive's Nickname for Her
Who run the world? Blue!
At 13 years old, Blue Ivy Carter is already a multi-hyphenate. She's a singer. She's a voice actor. She's a dancer. She's... Beyoncé's manager? Well, that last one is how some Beyoncé fans view Blue Ivy. Clearly she's the one who really runs the show.
As reported by People, during a recent Cowboy Carter Tour show in Los Angeles, Blue acknowledged her "manager" nickname by pointing to a fan's sign. Eden, who runs the Instagram fan account @cozycarters, attended the show with a poster reading, "We love u manager Blue." Eden was pretty close to the stage, and at one point, Blue gave the sign her approval.
A video Eden shared on the account shows Blue dancing with the other backup dancers as Beyoncé sings "Texas Hold 'Em". As the performers start to move to another part of the stage, Blue points to the poster and gives a thumbs up twice.
"blue acknowledging my sign and her manager position!" Eden wrote in the caption. As reported by People, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, "liked" the post.
Blue has been referred to as her mother and grandmother's manager in the past. In April, Tina posted a video of herself getting her eyebrows dyed by Blue. She says in the clip, "My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows, because they have little gray streaks in them."
Blue has also been called the manager by fans. For instance, earlier this year, a clip of Blue reacting to Beyoncé winning the Grammy for Best Country Album went viral with people pointing out that Blue looked like the one in charge in the situation. While Beyoncé paused for a moment in her seat, shocked at the win, Blue gestured for her to get up to accept the award.
On a TikTok video about the moment, user @gigi_19896 called Blue the "manager, creative director, and PR" in a comment.
"Beyoncé really birthed her own manager," user @runreiyuji wrote.
The user @itsnotchidera commented, "Blue Ivy Management Ltd. runs a tight ship yall."
Currently, Blue splitting her manager duties with being a major part of the Cowboy Carter Tour. She is one of the backup dancers for her mom, and has also gotten even more in the spotlight with a solo dance to the 2006 song "Déjà Vu".
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
