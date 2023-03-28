FAQs

Can students get a discount at Buckle? Unfortunately, Buckle doesn’t offer a student discount at present. However, students can still make great savings by joining the Buckle rewards program and shopping with one of our promo codes. Browse our website to find your ideal code and save on beautiful denim and more.

How long will I have to return an item? If for any reason you aren’t happy with your purchase from Buckle, you can return it within 60 days of purchase. If you are returning swimwear or undergarments, you have 30 days from the date of purchase to return them. They must be unworn and with tags intact.

Can I use more than one promo code? In general, Buckle will only accept one promo code per transaction. We suggest you add your favorite products to your cart and head to the checkout page. Browse our promo codes and select the one that will offer you the maximum savings.

Do Buckle rewards members get free shipping? Yes! Along with a whole host of benefits, free shipping is one of them. Pick up your favorite denim, snapbacks, hoodies, shirts, and dresses knowing that you won’t pay a dollar more for shipping. If you aren’t a Buckle rewards member, explore your promo codes for free shipping options.

Are gift cards available at Buckle? Absolutely. Plastic gift cards are available in-store or online. If you purchase them online you will need to wait 4 to 7 days for delivery. You might like to opt for an E Gift Card as that’s delivered via email almost instantly. They are the perfect option for last-minute gifts, for those who like to shop for themselves, or as a wonderful surprise gift

Hints and Tips

Shop the sale: We love a bargain just as much as fashion, but the two together and it’s a winning combination! That’s why we recommend checking out the sale section on the website. You can pick up a selection of items under $25 including jackets, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. Many items have a massive 50% off, we spotted some awesome bags and shoes that you won’t want to miss.

Buckle Rewards: Earn reward points on every dollar spent on qualifying items. When you reach 300 points that’s $10 to spend on anything your denim-loving heart desires. It’s totally free to sign up for the Buckle rewards program, and the benefits are awesome. As well as making great savings you will be the first to know about exclusive offers and promotions. You can even take advantage of free shipping!

Download the Buckle App: Shop anywhere and anytime with the Buckle app. Available on Android and IOS, this super helpful app makes shopping easy. But it’s also one of the best ways to get notified on sales, free shipping deals and so much more. Save those stunning denim jeans to your favorites, or pop them in your bag and order right away. Add one of our promo codes too for the ultimate saving.

Military discount available: We love that Buckle show appreciation for the military with an exclusive discount of 10%. To access this discount simply verify your status. Both duty and veterans are eligible for discounts. Why not update your look today

Personal styling: Need help to reveal the true you? At Buckle, they know that everyone has their own unique style but sometimes a little help revealing it is all you need. Why not schedule a personal shopping appointment? Then complimentary service will have you oozing confidence and looking incredible. Head to the website to book your appointment today.

How To Use Your Buckle Promo Code