FAQs

Does Everlane offer promo codes? Everlane normally does have promo codes from free shipping to percentage discounts. You’ll be able to get your jeans, tote bags, or shoes for less when you use one of our Everlane promo codes. Simply click on the relevant promo code and add this to your order before you pay. We’d recommend double-checking the terms and conditions of your promo code to check your order is eligible.

Can I get free shipping from Everlane? Yes. Everlane has free shipping for any US order over $75. This will be shipped with no-rush shipping and should arrive within 5-8 working days. There are also standard and expedited shipping options available, for an additional cost. Our page will sometimes have free shipping promotions to help you save on your order.

How do I get a 15% off discount at Everlane? You can usually get a 15% off discount on this page. However, we cannot guarantee specific discount percentages as this changes regularly. You can always get 10% off your first order by signing up for the newsletter.

How often are the Everlane sales? Everlane has a sale section that is always on its website and updated each season. You can shop up to 70% off selected clothing with their sale. They also have seasonal sales such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you sign up for their newsletter, you can also shop for exclusive sales too.

Can I get a student discount at Everlane? Unfortunately, Everlane no longer has a student discount on its website. Students can still save by shopping the sale or using one of our coupons. If Everlane does add a student discount, we’ll update this page. Make sure to bookmark this page for later for the best savings and the latest brand news.

Hints and tips

Enjoy Free Shipping

Save money on your Everlane order with their free shipping promotion. You’ll get free standard shipping on any order over $75 at Everlane. This should be shipped to you within 5-8 business days. With premium-conscious clothing, it’s not difficult to get to this order total. If you have a few items you’d like to buy, why not order them together and save on shipping? For orders less than $75, you can get No-Rush shipping for $4.95. If you need your order quicker, standard shipping costs $6.95 or you can get Express shipping for $19.95. It’s always worth checking this page for a shipping promo code too.

Join the Newsletter

Do you love the Everlane ethos and the latest fashion? Sign up for the Everlane newsletter to get updates on new season apparel, sales, and brand news. You’ll also be sent 10% off your first order at Everlane. It’s worth noting you only have 48 hours to use this 10% off coupon once you’ve been sent it. To sign up for the newsletter, you can enter your email address on their website or click the applicable promo code on this page.

Referral Program

It can pay to share your favorite fashion brands with friends. You can share your love of conscious fashion and earn rewards at Everlane. They will give your account $25 credit for each friend you refer. Once your friend places their order, your $25 credit will be sent to you. Be sure to share your unique referral link on social media too for a better chance of savings.

Pencil In the Sales

Whilst Everlane does have premium pricing, they also run sales at different times of the year. For some of the best savings on Everlane apparel, it might be worth waiting for one of these sales. You’ll find products such as denim jeans, cashmere sweaters, and comfy shoes at strong discounts. It’s always worth shopping the sale section on their website for up to 75% off. Seasonal sale dates at Everlane have included Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and Christmas. Last year, Everlane has 50% off bestselling fashion in their Black Friday sale. Make sure to check their website at these seasonal times for some of the best savings on your orders.

Social Savvy

If you love scrolling fashion trends on social media, then it’s worth following Everlane on Instagram. You’ll be able to see their new capsule wardrobe clothing, read interviews with stylists, and get free style inspiration. You might also be able to find an influencer discount code on Instagram to save on your next order. Check their tagged photos for any influencers who might have left codes in their posts. For savings without the search, check our page or subscribe to the Everlane newsletter.

How to use your Everlane promo code