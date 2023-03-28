FAQs

How do I get a student discount at Nautica? It’s super easy to access the discount at Nautica. Simply sign up via the website with the third party - UniDays. You will need to verify your academic status, and that’s it, you’re all set. Instant access to Nautica discount is all yours to enjoy.

Can I get free shipping at Nautica? Absolutely! Free shipping is available on minimum orders of $50 at Nautica. Load up your cart with all your favorite Nautica apparel knowing you won’t need to incur additional shipping costs. Don’t forget to explore our Marie Claire promo codes to see if you can save even more on your order.

Is there a military discount available at Nautica? Unfortunately, Nautica doesn’t offer a military discount at the moment. But don’t worry, Marie Claire has regular promo codes that offer awesome discounts regularly. Depending on the promo code you choose you could save money on anything from accessories to sneakers.

Can more than one Nautica promo code be used? Generally, Nautica won’t allow you to stack promo codes. We suggest you add the items that you love to your basket and check out the promo codes that Maire Claire provides, select the one that offers maximum savings and enjoy!

Will Nautica price match? Yes! Nautica will price match when you provide your original receipt within 7 days of purchase. They will either refund the cost of the item or pay back the difference. This is a one-time-only adjustment.

Hints and tips

Nautica Loyalty Program: With the Nautica loyalty program, you can earn points on every qualifying purchase. You will then be rewarded with a reward certificate that can be used towards your next purchase. The program is a fantastic way to make additional savings when you shop. Don’t forget that you can always add one of our Maire Claire promo codes in addition to this for a greater discount. Why not take this opportunity to discover the increasingly popular Nautica Blue Cologne?

Refer a Friend: When you find a brand you adore, you want others to know all about it. The refer a friends scheme rewards you for telling a friend all about the new sneakers you purchased or the jacket you wore while walking with friends. When you refer a friend or family member both of you will receive a 20% discount to enjoy on your next purchase.

Newsletter: Signing up for the newsletter is more than worth the few minutes it takes to join. Simply supply your email address and be the first to know about future sales and promotions. In addition to this, you will receive a 10% discount on your next purchase. So that shirt you had your eye on just got cheaper!

Discounts for Students: Students can make great savings at Nautica. From cologne to dresses, students can get up to a 15% discount. And if you aren’t a student, take a look at the Maire Claire promo codes for other great opportunities to save dollars. Don’t miss out and explore the website today.

Shop the Sale: Exploring the sale is a great way to pick up the clothing and homeware that you love without breaking the bank. With up to 70% off, shop from men’s sweaters to kid's jackets. Whatever you’re looking for it’s an awesome way to update your wardrobe, especially if you will be spending lots of time outside on vacation. The entire family can look and feel great with these bargain prices from the Nautica sale.

How to use your Nautica promo code