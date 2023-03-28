FAQs

How can I get a discount at Rent The Runway? You can get a discount at Rent The Runway by choosing one of our promo codes on your order. Simply apply this to your order at the checkout and you’ll be able to save on your designer clothing. We’d also recommend shopping the Clearance sales for some of the best discounts, including over 90% off on original RRP.

Does Rent The Runway do free shipping? Rent The Runway has free standard shipping for anybody signed up for a membership. This should arrive within 2 working days. If you’re ordering without a subscription, then standard shipping starts from $9.95.

What day is the best to rent from Rent The Runway? We’d always recommend shopping the Rent The Runway website on Saturday. This is when Rent The Runway adds any new lines or styles to their website and stocks up on sizes.

Does Rent The Runway have a student discount? Rent The Runway does offer student discount. If you’re a student, you can get 25% off your first subscription order, with trial months starting at $69. You can access your student discount through Student Beans.

When is the Rent the Runway sample sale? The Rent The Runway Sample Sale previously took place in October with discounts of up to 90% off pre-worn designer labels. We’d recommend following Rent The Runway on social media to keep updated on these sample sales.

What is the damage policy at Rent The Runway? Rent The Runway does not cover any ‘significant damage’ or lost clothing. If you have a subscription membership, the costs do cover general wear and tear. Any items you return are cleaned and inspected. There will be a restocking fee for the costs of cleaning, which is a requirement for renting these clothes.

Hints and tips

Affordable Shipping: Rent the Runway is well aware of the importance of keeping clothing accessible for its customers. That’s why you’ll find affordable shipping costs, with standard shipping at $9.95.

We’ve also previously seen free shipping promo codes and offers from Rent the Runway. Make sure to bookmark this page so you can find any free shipping coupons when they are next available. For more information, you can always visit the ‘Shipping FAQs’ on the Rent the Runway website.

Student Discount: If you’re a student, then you’ll be happy to know that you can get a student discount at Rent the Runway. They give students 25% off a Rent the Runway subscription with a valid student discount.

Simply log into either your UNiDAYS or Student Beans account to access your unique student discount code. You can then apply this at the checkout.

Students can also find the latest promotions on the Rent the Runway ‘Clearance’ section, which has all your favorite designer labels at discounted prices.

Don’t Miss the Newsletter: Are you looking for the latest promotions on designer dresses and labels? Maybe you’re shopping for a wedding guest dress or even stylish shoes? When you sign up for the Rent The Runway newsletter, you’ll get the latest promotions and discounts straight to your email.

You’ll be one of the first to know about seasonal sales and promotions too, so you won’t miss a deal. Rent The Runway will notify you by email as soon as the deals are available, and you can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re new to the brand, you can get 20% off your first Rent The Runway rental order. You’ll also be sent one free backup size too. You can access this promotion with one of our Rent The Runway promo codes or by using the coupon code at the end of the Rent The Runway homepage.

Check the Sales: Make sure to check the sales at Rent The Runway for designer clothing without the price tag. You can check the ‘Clearance’ page for the latest promotions throughout the year. We’ve seen up to 90% off the original retail price with the Clearance page before.

With Rent The Runway, it’s also worth checking the seasonal sales. These will be times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when you can normally see some of the best discounts of the year. You can browse the sale by body type, maternity, designer, colors and even weather. These filters mean you can tailor your search so you’ll find something to suit you. From intricate jewelry to designer cocktail dresses, you can find an outfit for any occasion and get a great saving too.

Membership to the Rewards Scheme: You can rent from over 800 brands at Rent The Runway and skip paying those expensive designer prices. With a membership subscription at Rent The Runway, you’ll be able to choose your wardrobe tailored to each month. Whether the seasons and trends are changing, or you’re attending a wedding soon, Rent The Runway offers a sustainable solution.

If this sustainable closet sounds good to you, then you might want to sign up for a Rent The Runway membership. A subscription to Rent The Runway starts from $69 for a trial month, and you’ll be able to try many different styles and designers.

Take the most popular 8-item plan as an example. You can rent 8 different items for one month at the price of $99. It’s well worth knowing the average member using this plan wears $2200 worth of designer clothing a month. Sign up today and you’ll always have the perfect item to wear waiting in your wardrobe.

Referrals Save You More: With the idea of giving customers their dream closet at great prices, Rent The Runway might be a brand you’ll want to tell all your friends about. Their sustainable and environmentally-friendly business model is another reason to spread the message.

You should get $30 off your next purchase for each successful referral made at Rent The Runway. Your friend will also get 40% off their first and second months of subscription. Sign into your account at Rent The Runway to access your referral code today.

Download the Rent The Runway App: Whether you’re looking for the perfect prom dress or a beautiful bridal gown, you can get trending designers at Rent The Runway. When you download the Rent The Runway app, you can find these designer clothes on your mobile too.

The Rent The Runway App also gives you exclusive app deals and sales or new product notifications as they go live. You’ll be able to shop your designer wardrobe whilst commuting to work or on the go too. Shopping on the app is easy and you can also get tracking updates too.

How to use your Rent the Runway promo code