Revolve promo codes for August 2023

FAQs

Does Revolve have free shipping? Revolve is offers free 2-day shipping for its customers in the US. Alternatively, customers can select Next Business Day delivery for $24 or Next Day for $30. Check our page here at Marie Claire for the occasional shipping promo code.

Does Revolve price match? Yes. Shoppers will be glad to know that Revolve will price match any online competitor’s price within 30 days of purchase. This means that you can be confident that you’re getting the best price possible. Make sure to double check the price match policy from the Revolve website.

Does Revolve have an app welcome discount code? Revolve does have an app where you will receive a 15% promo code on your first in-app order. You can sign up by going to the Revolve website and typing your preferred phone number.

When are the Revolve sales? Revolve has their best sale events during seasonal periods such as Black Friday and Christmas. Customers can shop the Revolve sale all year long by visiting the sale page of the website. As well as shopping by clothing category, customers can visit the Final Sale page to view strong percentage discounts.

Does Revolve accept returns? Revolve’s return policy states returns will be accepted up to 60 days after the date of purchase. You will have up to 90 days after the date of purchase to receive an exchange. Returns are completely free of charge, but customers should note that items marked ‘Final Sale’ do not qualify for a refund or exchange.

Hints and tips

Download the Revolve app - If you’re someone who likes their fashion on the go, make sure to download the Revolve app. You can get seasonal sales and exclusive promo codes with their app, as well as the latest fashion. Best of all, it’s completely free to download on Apple or Android.

Sign up for the Newsletter - New shoppers can get 10% off their first order with Revolve. Sign up for their newsletter and Revolve will send your 10% off promo code straight to your email. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest sales and fashion news.

Join the Loyalty Program - If you’re wanting to get something back when you shop at Revolve, then join the Revolve Loyalty Program for free. Earn a point for every dollar you spend and receive exclusive rewards and promo codes to spend online. For every 2000 points you earn, you will receive a $20 gift card to spend on the Revolve site. You will also receive early access to new arrivals and sale events, the chance to triple your points throughout the year, and a personalized shopping experience with Revolve’s fashion experts.

Check out the price-match promise - Have you seen your new purchase for a better price at another brand? Revolve will refund you the difference from an online competitor within 30 days of the date of purchase. This gives you complete peace of mind and saves you time scouring the web for the best price.

Enjoy Free Returns - If you’re someone who likes to change their mind - we’ve all been there - Revolve offers a free returns service. This means that you can be free to change your mind and return your purchase without having to pay for postage. Instead, you will receive a free postage label with your purchase.

How We Source Our Codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing info@myvouchercodes.co.uk so we know. You can also go to our contact page .

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.