This Is the Bag Style You’re About to See Everywhere This Fall

Tote bags have longevity like no other, but you can’t deny the power of having a range of bag styles in your wardrobe. If you can find one that’s roomy enough to fit your essentials, versatile enough for everyday wear, and expressive enough to add a wow factor to your ensemble, then you’ve hit the jackpot. This is something Coach has leaned into with its new Wear Your Shine campaign, which features a collection of sparkling mini bags that inspires self-confidence and encourages bold, bright choices in fashion and in life. An added bonus? The collection is chock-full of on-trend rivet studs and I'm stocking up.

The campaign, featuring a global cast including Yanfei Song, Dove Cameron, Lil Buck, and Youngji Lee all modeling pieces from the collection, has introduced a winning lineup of essential bags, including a studded mini backpack, a quilted blue hobo bag, a denim crossbody, and so much more. With Fashion Month in full swing, I know exactly which bags I'll be donning. Keep scrolling for some of my favorites from the collection.

Coach Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets $185 at Coach Outlet

Coach Jamie Camera Bag With Rivets $169 at Coach Outlet

Coach Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting $199 at Coach Outlet

Coach Klare Crossbody 25 With Rivets $199 at Coach Outlet

Coach Teri Hobo With Puffy Diamond Quilting $219 at Coach Outlet