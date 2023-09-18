This Is the Bag Style You’re About to See Everywhere This Fall

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tote bags have longevity like no other, but you can’t deny the power of having a range of bag styles in your wardrobe. If you can find one that’s roomy enough to fit your essentials, versatile enough for everyday wear, and expressive enough to add a wow factor to your ensemble, then you’ve hit the jackpot. This is something Coach has leaned into with its new Wear Your Shine campaign, which features a collection of sparkling mini bags that inspires self-confidence and encourages bold, bright choices in fashion and in life. An added bonus? The collection is chock-full of on-trend rivet studs and I'm stocking up.
The campaign, featuring a global cast including Yanfei Song, Dove Cameron, Lil Buck, and Youngji Lee all modeling pieces from the collection, has introduced a winning lineup of essential bags, including a studded mini backpack, a quilted blue hobo bag, a denim crossbody, and so much more. With Fashion Month in full swing, I know exactly which bags I'll be donning. Keep scrolling for some of my favorites from the collection.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
