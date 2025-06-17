I personally identify as a Bag Lady. I have dozens of styles in my closet, but I still accumulate more at any time the opportunity presents itself. That's because a quality handbag can transform the even the most mundane outfit. Tack on the right style and your look will instantly appear thoughtful and put-together—even if you're only wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

Dakota Fanning is the latest of many celebs who have exemplified this concept. On June 16, she stepped out in Los Angeles dressed in a cool, black-and-white 'fit. Her look was minimalistic as they come, starting with the ankle-length, ribbed tank dress that hung loosely on her frame.

Her accessories were mostly nondescript. Fanning played into the quiet luxury aesthetic with a pair of black flip-flops, sunglasses, and two sparkling diamond tennis necklaces.

Dakota Fanning styles the Bottega Veneta Hop bag with flip-flops and a tank dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Of course, her handbag was the real hero of the story. Like many celebrities before her, Fanning shouldered the weight of Bottega Veneta's most gargantuan purse design. She wore the brand's Large Hop bag in black, which featured the signature Intrecciato weave and the telltale angular shape. Naturally, the outsized style has a outsize price tag to match, ringing in at a cool $5,400.

While fashion editors flock to the more trendy Andiamo bag, celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie have selected the Hop as the stand-out style. Hailey Bieber, too, is a huge fan of the bag. The model owns it in several colors (one suede and one with brown-and-cream checks).

Gargantuan handbags of all sorts have been trending for a while, but Fanning has made one thing very clear: the Hop is leading the pack.

Shop Dakota Fanning and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Bag Style

