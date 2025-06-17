Dakota Fanning Styles Hailey Bieber's Favorite $5,400 Bottega Veneta Bag With Low-Key Flip-Flops
Minimalists, right this way.
I personally identify as a Bag Lady. I have dozens of styles in my closet, but I still accumulate more at any time the opportunity presents itself. That's because a quality handbag can transform the even the most mundane outfit. Tack on the right style and your look will instantly appear thoughtful and put-together—even if you're only wearing a T-shirt and jeans.
Dakota Fanning is the latest of many celebs who have exemplified this concept. On June 16, she stepped out in Los Angeles dressed in a cool, black-and-white 'fit. Her look was minimalistic as they come, starting with the ankle-length, ribbed tank dress that hung loosely on her frame.
Her accessories were mostly nondescript. Fanning played into the quiet luxury aesthetic with a pair of black flip-flops, sunglasses, and two sparkling diamond tennis necklaces.
Of course, her handbag was the real hero of the story. Like many celebrities before her, Fanning shouldered the weight of Bottega Veneta's most gargantuan purse design. She wore the brand's Large Hop bag in black, which featured the signature Intrecciato weave and the telltale angular shape. Naturally, the outsized style has a outsize price tag to match, ringing in at a cool $5,400.
While fashion editors flock to the more trendy Andiamo bag, celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie have selected the Hop as the stand-out style. Hailey Bieber, too, is a huge fan of the bag. The model owns it in several colors (one suede and one with brown-and-cream checks).
Gargantuan handbags of all sorts have been trending for a while, but Fanning has made one thing very clear: the Hop is leading the pack.
Shop Dakota Fanning and Hailey Bieber's Favorite Bag Style
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.