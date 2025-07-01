On the street style scene, a "fits everything" tote takes up 30% of Kendall Jenner's look. Whether she's carrying The Row's Marlo or Margaux models, her go-to bags always hold her essentials while complementing her T-shirt-and-jeans duo. At more elevated events, on the other hand, Jenner's bag slims down tenfold.

After attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sànchez's Venice wedding last weekend, the supermodel stayed overseas to resume her Euro summer. Some VIP guests jetted back to the U.S., but Jenner continued her vintage streak on a yacht (presumably in the Mediterranean Sea). The queen of boat fashion swapped her bottomless carry-on à la Mary Poppins for a "blink and you'll miss it" silhouette.

On June 30, Jenner posted an Instagram story with an itty-bitty coin purse in tow, which swung in and out of frame. Her black bag featured an ultra-slim chainlink strap and a kiss-lock closure; two nostalgic motifs sported by my grandma back in the '60s. The silver hardware opened to reveal nothing more than lip gloss and a pack of gum (probably). Jenner's micro-mini moment didn't steal any attention away from her vintage Hervé Léger look.

Kendall Jenner endorsed the itty-bitty coin purse renaissance. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

At the Bezos-Sànchez wedding, Jenner lit up the singles' table in archival Roberto Cavalli and later, 33-year-old Mugler. Fast-forward to her yacht excursion: She went the retro route again, this time with Hervé Léger circa Spring 1997.

With help from her longtime stylist, Dani Michelle, Jenner secured a black-and-white midi dress from the French label, complete with cap sleeves and illusion stripes. It wasn't quite bandage material (IYKYK), but the curved stripes mimicked zebra print. She's the latest Kardashian-Jenner to approve the animal print renaissance, following in Kim, Kylie, and Khloé's foosteps.

From there, Jenner accessorized with dangly silver earrings, which matched her micro-mini bag's hardware.

Models wore black-and-white dresses on the Hervé Léger Spring 1997 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coin purses with metal frames and kiss-lock closures have been around for over a century. (They reached peak popularity in the 1920s as a fixture of flapper attire.) However, in Sept. 2024, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers released oversize versions in various shapes and shades. The cartoonishly large coin purse fit just as much as Jenner's favorite The Row totes, minus any shoulder straps.

A model carried an oversize coin purse on the Coach Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're also available in smaller top-handle sizes, similar to Jenner's latest look. That said, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs believes it's only a matter of time before more muses wear Coach's miniature counterpart.

A model carried a small coin purse with kiss-lock closure on the Coach Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift pulled off a similar style on a date night with Travis Kelce. On June 4, she chose a vintage heart-shaped handbag from Vivienne Westwood. Like Jenner's, the top-handle style included a metal frame and a kiss-lock catch.

With Swift and Jenner's endorsement, coin purses are well on their way to It-bag status.