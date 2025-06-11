Antonia Gentry Proves the Coach Tabby's It-Bag Reign Is Eternal

She follows Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lopez's lead.

Antonia Gentry attends the launch of Coach Gold wearing a Coach Tabby bag and a bra top.
(Image credit: BFA)
At this point, Coach is collecting It girls like infinity stones. Jennifer Lopez, Elle Fanning, and Storm Reid lead the pack as the brand's official ambassadors. Then, there are the non-affiliated celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Charli XCX, who wear the label's handbags just because they're that good. The label's newest fan? Antonia Gentry.

On June 10, the star of Ginny & Georgia attended the launch party of Coach Gold, the brand's newest fragrance, hosted by creative director Stuart Vevers. With help from her stylist, Sarah Slutsky Tooley, Gentry secured numerous Coach numbers for the affair, starting with the Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag. As the label's most popular purse, it's available in various shades and finishes, but Gentry chose black with silver hardware. Then, she took cues from Coach's Fall 2024 runway, and attached some cartoon-ish charms to the chain.

It seems Tooley curated Gentry's OOTN around the Coach Tabby, as her oversized black blazer was also leather. Underneath, she went the risqué route with a bra top, instead of the usual button-down. She paired it with light-wash jeans in a wide-leg silhouette. Her distressed denim matched the Tabby tote's edginess.

Antonia Gentry attends the launch of Coach Gold with a Coach Tabby Bag in tow.

(Image credit: BFA)

Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag
COACH
Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag

To no surprise, Gentry wasn't the only VIP guest with a Coach bag in tow. Reid, Vevers's co-host of the evening, paraded the new Twin Pocket bag on her arm. Fresh from the Fall 2025 show, Reid's top-handle accessory was inspired by an archival '60s style, hence the deliberate discoloration.

Storm Reid hosts the Coach Gold launch party wearing a new Fall 2025 bag.

(Image credit: BFA)

Stylist Tina Leung also sported the runway-ready design, except she swapped Reid's black bag for the warm-toned tan. In true cool-girl form, Leung personalized her Coach bag with various knickknacks. The only thing missing was a Labubu doll or two (IYKYK).

Tina Leung taps into the bag charm trend at the Coach Gold event.

(Image credit: BFA)

What do Ratajkowski, Lopez, and Gentry all have in common? The Coach Tabby Bag. The smooth leather shoulder bag has recently become a celebrity staple, likely due to the style's online resurgence. In the early 2020s, TikTok creators frequently filmed "unboxing videos" starring the Tabby Bag, where Coach enthusiasts share their favorite features, along with styling tips for future shoppers. The hashtag #CoachTabby has over 14,000 registered posts, each highlighting the Tabby's endless variations.

Once it went viral, it didn't take long for A-listers to follow suit. Back in June 2024, the Tabby 26 joined EmRata her one of her signature strolls. The My Body author paired the brown bag with a silk skirt and cowboy boots, which proved the purse complements any aesthetic.

Emily Ratajkowski is spotted in NYC wearing the Coach Tabby bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Western Tabby
COACH
Western Tabby

More recently, in April 2025, Laura Harrier gave the Tabby a go in L.A. Paparazzi captured the model in elevated basics, starting with crop top and black trousers. Her Tabby 26 looked just as chic as her ballet flats and oversized leather bomber—two model off-duty favorites.

Laura Harrier is spotted wearing the Coach Tabby bag in L.A.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
COACH
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

All this to say? It's time to join the Coach craze. Follow Gentry, EmRata, and Harrier's lead and shop the curated edit below.

Shop Celeb-Beloved Coach Bags

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
COACH®
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
COACH®
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
COACH®
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting

Lana Shoulder Bag
COACH®
Lana Shoulder Bag

Hamptons Hobo Bag in Signature Jacquard
COACH®
Hamptons Hobo Bag in Signature Jacquard

Swing Zip Bag
COACH®
Swing Zip Bag

Empire Carryall Bag 34
COACH®
Empire Carryall Bag 34

Soho Bag 25 in Signature Jacquard
COACH®
Soho Bag 25 in Signature Jacquard

Jonie Bag 22
COACH®
Jonie Bag 22

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

