Amazon Prime Day 2025 has been full of surprises. The deals across fashion and beauty have been shockingly good (and surprisingly chic). But aside from the affordable finds, the biggest surprise has been that SkinMedica, the insider and derm-adored luxe skincare brand, quietly dropped its prices for the sale event.

Highlights from the medical-grade skincare line include the best-selling TNS Advanced+ Serum, which beauty director Hannah Baxter loves when her skin needs a boost. It also won a Marie Claire Skin Award in 2023 and tops our list of favorite tried-and-tested face serums, so we’re personally a bit biased. However, there are also tons of other worthwhile finds included, like a hyaluronic acid serum that adds instant hydration, and a retinol that helps eliminate dark spots.

However, you can only snag it (and the rest of the line) for less until July 11 (aka tomorrow), when the Amazon Prime Day deals officially end. So, keep scrolling tos shop all our vetted faves, hear from Baxter about her favorite products, and fill your cart.

Skinmedica Tns Advanced+ Serum - Our Premium Facial Skin Care Product, the Secret to Flawless Skin. Age-Defying Face Serum for Women Is Proven to Address Wrinkles and Fine Lines for Glowing Skin,1 Oz
SkinMedica
Tns Advanced+ Serum (Was $295)

"There are very few topical products that can rival the benefits of an in-office treatment, but my skin never looks better than when I use this formula," says Baxter. "Tone, texture, glow—you name it, and this serum delivers. I know it's pricey, but if you commit to using it at least every other day, strangers are going to demand to know all your skincare secrets."

Skinmedica Ha5 Rejuvenating Hydrator Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face With Five Types of Hyaluronic Acid That Smooth Fine Lines and Wrinkles, for All Skin Types, 2 Oz
SkinMedica
Ha5 Rejuvenating Hydrator Hyaluronic Acid Serum (Was $184)

"Repeat after me—you need to use a humectant product to draw in and hold water in your skin if you want to boost hydration," she continues. "It's also the secret to softening fine lines. This serum gets to work fast, especially when I'm using retinol and my skin is extra dry and sensitive. I'm obsessed."

Skinmedica Retinol 0.25 Complex - Retinol Serum for Face, Age-Defying Advanced Retinol Cream That Renews Skin and Diminishes the Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles, 1 Fl Oz
SkinMedica
Retinol 0.25 Complex (Was $64)

This retinol serum promises to even your skin tone by stimulating collagen production within the skin. You can shop the Retinol Complex in three potency levels, and this is the lowest option—perfect for introducing the formula to your skin.

Skinmedica Aha/bha Cream - Age-Defying Skincare Face Cream for Women That Exfoliates and Improves the Appearance of Skin Tone and Texture for Brighter Skin, 2 Oz
SkinMedica
AHA/BHA Cream (Was $46)

Double-up on your age-defying skincare routine with this face cream. It gently exfoliates the skin's top layer while keeping it comfortable and irritation-free.

Skinmedica Dermal Repair Cream - Hydrating, Ultra Rich Face Moisturizer for Women. Infused With High Levels of Antioxidants Including Vitamin C+vitamin E to Help Prevent Free Radical Damage, 1.7 Oz
SkinMedica
Dermal Repair Cream (Was $134)

Top everything off with this ultra-rich face cream. Designed for daily use, this formula is formulated to reduce the appearance of sun spots and other signs of sun damage.

Skinmedica Tns Ceramide Treatment Cream - Ceramide Cream for Face to Restore and Hydrate Your Skin's Barrier Function and Balance, 2 Oz
SkinMedica
TNS Ceramide Treatment Cream (Was $72)

If you're suffering from dry or a damaged skin barrier, this Ceramide Treatment Cream will be a lifesaver. It stimulates collagen production and is formulated using Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, a tripeptide designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Skinmedica Replenish Hydrating Cream - Vitamin C Cream for Face, Your Essential Hydrating Cream for a Glowing Skin That Refreshes, Smoothes and Nourishes Sensitive Skin, 2 Oz
SkinMedica
Replenish Hydrating Cream (Was $68)

This vitamin-C enriched cream can be applied morning and night (be sure to use your SPF) and is formulated with green tea leaf extract and Bisabolol, a chamomile-derived agent, to provide soothing benefits.

Skinmedica Facial Cleanser - Foaming Face Wash for All Skin Types - Helps Remove Dirt, Oil & Makeup - Enriched With Soothing Panthenol to Encourage Healthy-Looking Skin (6 Fl Oz)
SkinMedica
Facial Cleanser (Was $40)

Gently cleanse your face with this pick from the line. It's pH balanced, so it keeps your skin's microbiome in check as it removes makeup, sunscreen, and debris. Key ingredients include a pro-vitamin B15, which binds moisture to the skin while calming it.

Skinmedica Aha/bha Exfoliating Face Wash - Gentle Facial Exfoliating Scrub With Jojoba Oil for Smoother, Radiant Skin - Helps Improve the Appearance of Skin Tone & Texture (6 Fl Oz)
SkinMedica
AHA/BHA Exfoliating Face Wash (Was $48)

Exfoliation is a key part of a healthy skincare regimen, and this face wash does just that without stripping the skin. A mix of skin-friendly acids—namely, lactic, glycolic, and citric acids—combine with jojoba oil for the perfect mix.

Skinmedica Total Defense + Repair Spf 34 Sunscreen for Face. This Lightweight, Facial Sunscreen Is Ideal for Oily And/or Combination Skin, 2.3 Oz
SkinMedica
Total Defense + Repair SPF 34 Sunscreen for Face (Was $70)

Complete your daytime makeup routine with this SPF from the brand, available for 20 percent off right now. It goes beyond your basic UVA and UVB protection levels to keep skin at bay from constant infrared exposure.

Skinmedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Spf 32 Tinted Sunscreen for Face. This Lightweight, Facial Sunscreen Is Ideal for Oily And/or Combination Skin, 1.85 Oz
SkinMedica
Essential Defense Mineral Shield SPF 32 Tinted Sunscreen for Face (Was $40)

If you prefer a tinted sunscreen, consider this option. It's a mineral sunscreen that's oil and fragrance-free, offering UVA and UVB protection, and won't clog your pores.

Skinmedica Ha5 Smooth & Plump Lip System - Your Hydrating, Volumizing Lip Plumper for Visibly Fuller and Smoother Lips, 0.05 Oz
SkinMedica
HA5 Smooth & Plump Lip System (Was $68)

Lips deserve love, too! This one from SkinMedica hydrates and plumps them with hyaluronic acid.

