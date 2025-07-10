SkinMedica, Every Skincare Professional's Favorite Skincare Brand, Is on Major Sale on Amazon
Our Beauty Director is obsessed.
Amazon Prime Day 2025 has been full of surprises. The deals across fashion and beauty have been shockingly good (and surprisingly chic). But aside from the affordable finds, the biggest surprise has been that SkinMedica, the insider and derm-adored luxe skincare brand, quietly dropped its prices for the sale event.
Highlights from the medical-grade skincare line include the best-selling TNS Advanced+ Serum, which beauty director Hannah Baxter loves when her skin needs a boost. It also won a Marie Claire Skin Award in 2023 and tops our list of favorite tried-and-tested face serums, so we’re personally a bit biased. However, there are also tons of other worthwhile finds included, like a hyaluronic acid serum that adds instant hydration, and a retinol that helps eliminate dark spots.
However, you can only snag it (and the rest of the line) for less until July 11 (aka tomorrow), when the Amazon Prime Day deals officially end. So, keep scrolling tos shop all our vetted faves, hear from Baxter about her favorite products, and fill your cart.
"There are very few topical products that can rival the benefits of an in-office treatment, but my skin never looks better than when I use this formula," says Baxter. "Tone, texture, glow—you name it, and this serum delivers. I know it's pricey, but if you commit to using it at least every other day, strangers are going to demand to know all your skincare secrets."
"Repeat after me—you need to use a humectant product to draw in and hold water in your skin if you want to boost hydration," she continues. "It's also the secret to softening fine lines. This serum gets to work fast, especially when I'm using retinol and my skin is extra dry and sensitive. I'm obsessed."
This retinol serum promises to even your skin tone by stimulating collagen production within the skin. You can shop the Retinol Complex in three potency levels, and this is the lowest option—perfect for introducing the formula to your skin.
Double-up on your age-defying skincare routine with this face cream. It gently exfoliates the skin's top layer while keeping it comfortable and irritation-free.
Top everything off with this ultra-rich face cream. Designed for daily use, this formula is formulated to reduce the appearance of sun spots and other signs of sun damage.
If you're suffering from dry or a damaged skin barrier, this Ceramide Treatment Cream will be a lifesaver. It stimulates collagen production and is formulated using Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, a tripeptide designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines.
This vitamin-C enriched cream can be applied morning and night (be sure to use your SPF) and is formulated with green tea leaf extract and Bisabolol, a chamomile-derived agent, to provide soothing benefits.
Exfoliation is a key part of a healthy skincare regimen, and this face wash does just that without stripping the skin. A mix of skin-friendly acids—namely, lactic, glycolic, and citric acids—combine with jojoba oil for the perfect mix.
Complete your daytime makeup routine with this SPF from the brand, available for 20 percent off right now. It goes beyond your basic UVA and UVB protection levels to keep skin at bay from constant infrared exposure.
If you prefer a tinted sunscreen, consider this option. It's a mineral sunscreen that's oil and fragrance-free, offering UVA and UVB protection, and won't clog your pores.
Lips deserve love, too! This one from SkinMedica hydrates and plumps them with hyaluronic acid.
