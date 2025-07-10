Amazon Prime Day 2025 has been full of surprises. The deals across fashion and beauty have been shockingly good (and surprisingly chic). But aside from the affordable finds, the biggest surprise has been that SkinMedica, the insider and derm-adored luxe skincare brand, quietly dropped its prices for the sale event.

Highlights from the medical-grade skincare line include the best-selling TNS Advanced+ Serum, which beauty director Hannah Baxter loves when her skin needs a boost. It also won a Marie Claire Skin Award in 2023 and tops our list of favorite tried-and-tested face serums , so we’re personally a bit biased. However, there are also tons of other worthwhile finds included, like a hyaluronic acid serum that adds instant hydration, and a retinol that helps eliminate dark spots.

However, you can only snag it (and the rest of the line) for less until July 11 (aka tomorrow), when the Amazon Prime Day deals officially end. So, keep scrolling tos shop all our vetted faves, hear from Baxter about her favorite products, and fill your cart.

