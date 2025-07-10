My love for a teeny-weeny afro knows no bounds, and Jourdan Dunn’s latest hairstyle speaks directly to my heart. On July 10, the model attended day 11 of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, wearing her brightest summer whites—specifically, a knit dress and matching bag. The outfit let her beauty details take center stage, and everything from her sultry red nails and enviable body glow was a sight to behold. Still, my favorite part of her look? Her adorable TWA.

As is customary with the style, Dunn’s hair was closely cropped while still showing off her natural curl texture. The cut lands somewhere between a buzz and a pixie and is a chic, short option to consider in the warmer months. If a date with some shears is in the cards, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, no two TWAs are the same—your result may look different depending on everything from the type of cut you get to the texture of your natural hair. Also, shrinkage is a real thing, so it’s important to think about how much length you actually want to keep, especially if you occasionally wear your hair straight.

Jourdan Dunn attends day eleven of Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunn’s latest look is a refreshing reprieve from the bob hairstyles that seem to have taken over Hollywood. TWAs are a fun way to experiment with your look and are also a great styling option post-big-chop, to get the health of your hair back on track after a relaxer or perm. There are also a plethora of ways to style them, so keep reading for the products you can use to recreate Dunn’s glam. I’ve even gone ahead and thrown in a few body glow options too so you can really channel Dunn's vibe.

Oribe Curl Gelee for Shine and Definition $48 at Blue Mercury If your TWA comes by way of a wash-and-go, keep a curling cream like this one on hand to encourage curl uniformity and shine. Pattern The Blow Dryer $189 at Sephora Wash-and-go lovers also need to keep a diffuser in rotation, on the off chance that you want your curls to be dry but still look as good as they do when you step out of the shower. BaBylissPRO Mini Straightening Iron With Travel Pouch $44.99 at Ulta This mini iron is a recent discovery for me, but it's perfect for people with shorter hair. If you need to add heat to a few of your curls, this is a great option for more precise styling. Body by TPH Anything Glows Body Oil $11.97 at Walmart On to Dunn's body glow. If you want a similar look that will have you smelling divine, I swear by this oil from TPH. It smells like vanilla and tuberose without leaning too overtly floral or sweet. PSA Midnight Courage $46 at PSA Skin An underrated method for glowing skin? Use your skincare products on the rest of the body as well. This rosehip and bakuchiol oil from PSA Skin is great to take down onto the neck, plus it has exfoliating properties that can help get rid of texture and make any oils or glow products you use on top look extra buttery.