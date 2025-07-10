Jourdan Dunn’s TWA Turns Wimbledon Into a Runway
A short haircut that isn’t a bob? Sign me up.
My love for a teeny-weeny afro knows no bounds, and Jourdan Dunn’s latest hairstyle speaks directly to my heart. On July 10, the model attended day 11 of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, wearing her brightest summer whites—specifically, a knit dress and matching bag. The outfit let her beauty details take center stage, and everything from her sultry red nails and enviable body glow was a sight to behold. Still, my favorite part of her look? Her adorable TWA.
As is customary with the style, Dunn’s hair was closely cropped while still showing off her natural curl texture. The cut lands somewhere between a buzz and a pixie and is a chic, short option to consider in the warmer months. If a date with some shears is in the cards, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First, no two TWAs are the same—your result may look different depending on everything from the type of cut you get to the texture of your natural hair. Also, shrinkage is a real thing, so it’s important to think about how much length you actually want to keep, especially if you occasionally wear your hair straight.
Dunn’s latest look is a refreshing reprieve from the bob hairstyles that seem to have taken over Hollywood. TWAs are a fun way to experiment with your look and are also a great styling option post-big-chop, to get the health of your hair back on track after a relaxer or perm. There are also a plethora of ways to style them, so keep reading for the products you can use to recreate Dunn’s glam. I’ve even gone ahead and thrown in a few body glow options too so you can really channel Dunn's vibe.
An underrated method for glowing skin? Use your skincare products on the rest of the body as well. This rosehip and bakuchiol oil from PSA Skin is great to take down onto the neck, plus it has exfoliating properties that can help get rid of texture and make any oils or glow products you use on top look extra buttery.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.