Everlane Launches Denim Shorts and Skirts for the First Time—and They're just $58

Have your credit card out and ready because Everlane just launched its first ever denim shorts and skirts.

The sustainable fashion company introduced skirts in four different color ways: bone, black, light blue, and indigo rise while the shorts come in: dark blue, bone, black, and light blue. The denim are all ethically sourced, a plus for environmentally-conscious shoppers, and retails for $58 a piece. (Not bad, not bad you're probably thinking.)



Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This latest launch comes after Everlane's release of this summer's must-have wrap dress. And like most of the brand's summer staples, the denim pieces speak to your minimalist lover's soul. Before the shorts and skirts completely sell out, shop my favorite picks below.

Courtesy

Everlane the denim skirt in dark indigo rinse, $58 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Everlane the denim short in vintage light blue, $58 SHOP IT