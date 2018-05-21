Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
royal wedding 2018 wedding dress 
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

Everlane Launches Denim Shorts and Skirts for the First Time—and They're just $58

BRB, taking a mid-afternoon break to shop.

Courtesy

Have your credit card out and ready because Everlane just launched its first ever denim shorts and skirts.

The sustainable fashion company introduced skirts in four different color ways: bone, black, light blue, and indigo rise while the shorts come in: dark blue, bone, black, and light blue. The denim are all ethically sourced, a plus for environmentally-conscious shoppers, and retails for $58 a piece. (Not bad, not bad you're probably thinking.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Set your alarms. Skirts and shorts launch tomorrow.

A post shared by Everlane (@everlane) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This latest launch comes after Everlane's release of this summer's must-have wrap dress. And like most of the brand's summer staples, the denim pieces speak to your minimalist lover's soul. Before the shorts and skirts completely sell out, shop my favorite picks below.

Courtesy

Everlane the denim skirt in dark indigo rinse, $58 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Everlane the denim short in vintage light blue, $58 SHOP IT

Related Story
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings
Buy the Bracelet Meghan Markle Gave Her Besties
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Royal Wedding 2018 prince harry meghan markle ring diana Meghan Markle Wore Princess Di's Ring to Reception
What Stars Wore to the Royal Wedding Reception
Royal Wedding prince harry meghan markle car See What Meghan Changed Into After the Ceremony
Everything We Know About Meghan's Wedding Dress
The Best-Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
Meghan Markle Wore White Pumps to Her Wedding
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator