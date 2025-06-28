Still in Need of a Fourth of July Outfit? Look No Further Than These 10 It-Girl-Approved Looks

Whether you're heading to a backyard barbecue, boat party, or a fireworks show with friends, you need a casual-yet-cute look for the Fourth of July. However, if you haven't given much thought to your look just yet, allow me to simplify it for you with these easy summer outfits that stay on theme.

Ahead, I've pulled together some Fourth of July outfits to add to your shopping list. These outfits won't have you in head-to-toe red, white, and blue, but instead lean on summer trends and wardrobe staples for a cool-girl vibe. Additionally, they rely on seasonal essentials you likely already have in your closet, such as white dresses and lots of summer-friendly denim.

If you're hoping to be the best-dressed person at your Fourth of July party, keep scrolling. I've pulled together a few It-girl-approved ensembles that you can (and should) copy this year.

Sheerly Cool

Sheer layers make denim feel elevated for the occasion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you thought the sheer trend can't be done tastefully, think again. A long, see-through dress or duster over jeans keeps things cool (both literally and visually) and adds an elevated touch.

Fresh and Clean

You can't beat a classic white dress. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Nothing screams "summertime" like a white dress. Opt for minimalist accessories, such as a matching handbag and on-trend flip-flops, to keep the look clean.

Checking The Right Boxes

Red-and-white checks make for an easy going-out look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Plaid is the unexpected summer trend I am here for. Choose a maxi dress and strappy heels to dress up the picnic-inspired look.

French-Inspired All-American

Choose knee-high boots to give a French-girl twist to your classic red mini. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

French girl style is simply cool. Take after chic Parisians and amp up a red mini dress with unexpected knee-high boots. To seal the deal, throw on a silk scarf and you've got an easy French outfit on your hands.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simple and Easy

A white polo instantly dresses up jeans and sneakers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sometimes, easy denim and sneakers are all you can be bothered to throw on—and that's ok! Pair your favorite jeans with a white polo for a polished look. Why not stay true to the theme with a red handbag?

Red Hot

All-red makes a statement every time. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Whenever I'm unsure about what to wear, a monochromatic outfit never fails to look chic. Go with the summer's trendiest color, red, to draw major attention.

Controversially Cool

Denim culottes are a controversial summer trend I personally love. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, denim cutoffs may be the obvious choice for the Fourth of July, but obvious is boring! If you really want to get people talking, go with a pair of culottes. They may be a controversial summer trend, but you're guaranteed to look like a fashion girl.

The Elevated Basics

Darker denim makes a boho blouse work for a nighttime affair. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm a true minimalist, so jeans are my best friend. To elevate my favorite denim outfit, I'd go with a polished dark-wash pair and swap out my white T-shirt for a trendy boho-inspired top.

Subtle Pops

You don't have to go all-out with your red white and blue—small hints also work. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you don't want to go all-out in Americana fashion, no worries—a subtle pop of red in your accessories (how about a red corded pendant?) will show your spirit without ruining your personal style.

Vintage All-American

Go all-American in retro staples. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, put your holiday spirit on full display with all-American staples. Think: denim shorts (or jorts for the extra cool factor), a sporty T-shirt, and classic sunglasses.