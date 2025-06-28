Still in Need of a Fourth of July Outfit? Look No Further Than These 10 It-Girl-Approved Looks

Here's your one-way ticket to earning "best-dressed."

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 03: Lilian Litehiser (left) is seen wearing a red scarf with a multi-colored abstract pattern from Roeckel, a sleeveless white midi dress with a collar and accentuated waist from Banana Republic and a red leather bag from Chanel. Her daughter Morena (right) is seen wearing small silver hoop earrings and stud earrings; a silver necklace with a heart pendant; a white hairband; a white long-sleeved shirt with a red heart pattern from Oui; a high-waisted, red, mini balloon skirt with ruffled seam from H&amp;M; and a squared, wooden, vintage handbag with a print of a woman and black bamboo handle during the Berlin Fashion Week SS25 on July 03, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Whether you're heading to a backyard barbecue, boat party, or a fireworks show with friends, you need a casual-yet-cute look for the Fourth of July. However, if you haven't given much thought to your look just yet, allow me to simplify it for you with these easy summer outfits that stay on theme.

Ahead, I've pulled together some Fourth of July outfits to add to your shopping list. These outfits won't have you in head-to-toe red, white, and blue, but instead lean on summer trends and wardrobe staples for a cool-girl vibe. Additionally, they rely on seasonal essentials you likely already have in your closet, such as white dresses and lots of summer-friendly denim.

If you're hoping to be the best-dressed person at your Fourth of July party, keep scrolling. I've pulled together a few It-girl-approved ensembles that you can (and should) copy this year.

Sheerly Cool

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 7: A guest wears silver earrings, silver layered necklace, black bralette, light blue high waisted denim jean pants, white sheer mesh long sleeve midi dress, dark brown red woven Bottega Veneta leather bag, light blue bag, white trappy open toed heels, outside Herskind, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on August 7, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Sheer layers make denim feel elevated for the occasion.

If you thought the sheer trend can't be done tastefully, think again. A long, see-through dress or duster over jeans keeps things cool (both literally and visually) and adds an elevated touch.

Free People, Juliet Duster
Free People
Juliet Duster

Levi's, Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans (Were $98)
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans (Were $98)

aritzia,

Aritzia
Original Contour Triangle Bralette

Fresh and Clean

woman wearing white halter top and a pair of white heels.

You can't beat a classic white dress.

Nothing screams "summertime" like a white dress. Opt for minimalist accessories, such as a matching handbag and on-trend flip-flops, to keep the look clean.

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals

Odenah Halter Dress
AFRM
Odenah Halter Dress

Positano Convertible Crossbody Bag
Dolce Vita
Positano Convertible Crossbody Bag

Checking The Right Boxes

woman wearing a checkered red and white maxi dress

Red-and-white checks make for an easy going-out look.

Plaid is the unexpected summer trend I am here for. Choose a maxi dress and strappy heels to dress up the picnic-inspired look.

J.Crew, Como Woven Straw Tote
J.Crew
Como Woven Straw Tote

DOEN, Belline Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham
Dôen
Belline Dress

Brevel Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Dolce Vita
Brevel Kitten Heel Flip Flop

French-Inspired All-American

Woman wearing a red mini dress and black boots in Paris

Choose knee-high boots to give a French-girl twist to your classic red mini.

French girl style is simply cool. Take after chic Parisians and amp up a red mini dress with unexpected knee-high boots. To seal the deal, throw on a silk scarf and you've got an easy French outfit on your hands.

J.Crew, Elena Mini Shirtdress in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Elena Mini Shirtdress in Striped Cotton Poplin

We the Free Janey Engineer Boots
Free People
We the Free Janey Engineer Boots

ZARA, Striped Scarf With Embroidered Flowers
ZARA
Striped Scarf With Embroidered Flowers

Simple and Easy

woman wearing a white top, jeans, and red sneakers

A white polo instantly dresses up jeans and sneakers.

Sometimes, easy denim and sneakers are all you can be bothered to throw on—and that's ok! Pair your favorite jeans with a white polo for a polished look. Why not stay true to the theme with a red handbag?

Banana Republic, Lightweight Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater Polo
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater Polo

Agolde Harper Jeans
Agolde
Harper Jeans

Vans, Super Lowpro Sneaker
Vans
Super Lowpro Sneakers

Red Hot

woman wearing all-red in copenhagen

All-red makes a statement every time.

Whenever I'm unsure about what to wear, a monochromatic outfit never fails to look chic. Go with the summer's trendiest color, red, to draw major attention.

Fitted Crewneck Short Sleeve Top
Eterne
Fitted Crewneck Short Sleeve Top

Emma Skirt
Eterne
Emma Skirt

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane Flats

Controversially Cool

woman wearing culottes and a white ruffled shirt

Denim culottes are a controversial summer trend I personally love.

Sure, denim cutoffs may be the obvious choice for the Fourth of July, but obvious is boring! If you really want to get people talking, go with a pair of culottes. They may be a controversial summer trend, but you're guaranteed to look like a fashion girl.

Miles Denim Culottes
ALIGNE
Miles Denim Culottes

Lace and Satin Sleep Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lace and Satin Sleep Top

Liners Flip Flop
TKEES
Liners Flip Flops

The Elevated Basics

woman wearing jeans and a white bubble top

Darker denim makes a boho blouse work for a nighttime affair.

I'm a true minimalist, so jeans are my best friend. To elevate my favorite denim outfit, I'd go with a polished dark-wash pair and swap out my white T-shirt for a trendy boho-inspired top.

Free People, Lupine Bubble Tube
Free People
Lupine Bubble Tube Top

Reformation, Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Strap and Contrasting Toe
MANGO
Leather Sandals With Strap and Contrasting Toe

Subtle Pops

woman wearing red in copenhagen

You don't have to go all-out with your red white and blue—small hints also work.

If you don't want to go all-out in Americana fashion, no worries—a subtle pop of red in your accessories (how about a red corded pendant?) will show your spirit without ruining your personal style.

Gemini Jewels Mimi Glass Heart Necklace
Urban Outfitters
Gemini Jewels Mimi Glass Heart Necklace

Cotton On, Women's Lola Low Rise Suiting Pant
Cotton On
Women's Lola Low Rise Suiting Pants

Abercrombie & Fitch , The A&F Ava Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Ava Top

Vintage All-American

woman wearing denim shorts and a Brooklyn polo tee n Copenahgen

Go all-American in retro staples.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, put your holiday spirit on full display with all-American staples. Think: denim shorts (or jorts for the extra cool factor), a sporty T-shirt, and classic sunglasses.

Gap, 11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts
Gap
11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

Maeve Sporty Polo Shirt
Maeve
Sporty Polo Shirt

Quince, Bali Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
Quince
Bali Polarized Acetate Sunglasses

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.