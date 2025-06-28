Still in Need of a Fourth of July Outfit? Look No Further Than These 10 It-Girl-Approved Looks
Here's your one-way ticket to earning "best-dressed."
Whether you're heading to a backyard barbecue, boat party, or a fireworks show with friends, you need a casual-yet-cute look for the Fourth of July. However, if you haven't given much thought to your look just yet, allow me to simplify it for you with these easy summer outfits that stay on theme.
Ahead, I've pulled together some Fourth of July outfits to add to your shopping list. These outfits won't have you in head-to-toe red, white, and blue, but instead lean on summer trends and wardrobe staples for a cool-girl vibe. Additionally, they rely on seasonal essentials you likely already have in your closet, such as white dresses and lots of summer-friendly denim.
If you're hoping to be the best-dressed person at your Fourth of July party, keep scrolling. I've pulled together a few It-girl-approved ensembles that you can (and should) copy this year.
Sheerly Cool
If you thought the sheer trend can't be done tastefully, think again. A long, see-through dress or duster over jeans keeps things cool (both literally and visually) and adds an elevated touch.
Fresh and Clean
Nothing screams "summertime" like a white dress. Opt for minimalist accessories, such as a matching handbag and on-trend flip-flops, to keep the look clean.
Checking The Right Boxes
Plaid is the unexpected summer trend I am here for. Choose a maxi dress and strappy heels to dress up the picnic-inspired look.
French-Inspired All-American
French girl style is simply cool. Take after chic Parisians and amp up a red mini dress with unexpected knee-high boots. To seal the deal, throw on a silk scarf and you've got an easy French outfit on your hands.
Simple and Easy
Sometimes, easy denim and sneakers are all you can be bothered to throw on—and that's ok! Pair your favorite jeans with a white polo for a polished look. Why not stay true to the theme with a red handbag?
Red Hot
Whenever I'm unsure about what to wear, a monochromatic outfit never fails to look chic. Go with the summer's trendiest color, red, to draw major attention.
Controversially Cool
Sure, denim cutoffs may be the obvious choice for the Fourth of July, but obvious is boring! If you really want to get people talking, go with a pair of culottes. They may be a controversial summer trend, but you're guaranteed to look like a fashion girl.
The Elevated Basics
I'm a true minimalist, so jeans are my best friend. To elevate my favorite denim outfit, I'd go with a polished dark-wash pair and swap out my white T-shirt for a trendy boho-inspired top.
Subtle Pops
If you don't want to go all-out in Americana fashion, no worries—a subtle pop of red in your accessories (how about a red corded pendant?) will show your spirit without ruining your personal style.
Vintage All-American
On the opposite end of the spectrum, put your holiday spirit on full display with all-American staples. Think: denim shorts (or jorts for the extra cool factor), a sporty T-shirt, and classic sunglasses.
