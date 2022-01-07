The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In

If you're like me, you've probably lost count of the number of pairs of jeans you have in your closet, and yet you're the first to add trendy new denim—even when said closet is bursting at the seams. Personally, I'm obsessed with denim, to the point that people's first impressions of me usually involve statement overalls or even denim bodysuits.

Well-made jeans can also be great in terms of sustainability, because they're long-lasting and incredibly versatile. For the new year, make a deal with yourself: Whatever enters your closet now should be an investment (which doesn’t mean it needs to break the bank), and should be an item you can re-wear and re-style again and again.

Here are some of types of jeans that I'm endlessly pleased I invested in.

Bell-Bottom Jeans

A '70s staple, bell bottom jeans widen significantly just below the knee. This attention-grabbing cut easily turns a simple outfit, like the classic jeans-and-a-white-tee look, into a fashion statement. Bell-bottoms are by far my favorite style of jeans because of their intrinsic nostalgia and the way they elongate the legs—especially when paired with a pair of heels.

Wide-Leg Jeans

This loose-fit silhouette is designed to sit high on your waist with an exaggerated leg that frames your figure, adds dimension, and looks good on every body type. Dress the wide-leg up with heels, dress it down with sneakers, or pair it with a bodysuit or crop top on a night out. It's a comfortable, effortlessly chic look that stands out no matter where you're off to.

High-Waisted Skinny Jeans

Okay, I know Gen Z hates this cut, but hear me out: In the winter, when you want to show off a pair of knee- or thigh-high boots, you want to be able to slide those bad boys over your jeans, right? This is where a pair of skinny jeans comes in handy!

Skinny jeans also pair great with baggy tops, like band t-shirts (a personal favorite), a crewneck, or an oversized hoodie. I love the baggy/skintight contrast, and skinny jeans definitely look more put-together than leggings do.

Overalls

I love overalls. They're a great piece to have in your closet for mornings when you're in a rush and need to get dressed quickly, and they always stand out—especially if you get funky with a colorful or embroidered pair. Overalls are also handy for days when you're feeling bloated or otherwise unwell and want to avoid a waistband pressing into your stomach. Pair them with turtlenecks, basic cotton tees, or crop tops; dress up with heels or sandals; or dress down with combat boots or sneakers—the world is your denim oyster!

