The Comfortable Shoe Brands You Can't Go Wrong With
Like walking on a cloud.
By Aya Kanai published
Comfortable shoes are a priority for me: I have a long commute to work, plus I generally enjoy using my most accessible form of transportation, my feet. Walking is how I destress, and just like any busy professional, working mom, and juggler of many responsibilities, I don't want to trip or be pinched by my footwear. I just don't have time for it. I find that it's best when shopping for footwear to go with classics, not trends. So I've rounded up some comfortable shoe brands that have stood the test of time! For example, Dr. Martens celebrated their 60th anniversary last year because they make tried-and-true styles that are comfortable, cool-looking, and will never appear dated. Read on, and your feet will thank you.
1. Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots
Although they take a minute to break in, once they're molded to your foot they're shockingly comfortable. They don't call them "bouncing soles" for nothing.
2. Sorel Ella Slip-On Jute
Sorel make excellent snow boots, but guess what: They also make super-comfortable summer shoes!
3. Vionic Waverly Loafer
Comfortable shoes that are also work-appropriate can be hard to find. These penny-loafers have an Orthaheel® insole for support and stability.
4. Keds Triple Up Rainbow Foxing
Keds are a classic walking sneaker. The fun rainbow stripes with Dream Foam® footbed on this pair make them extra comfortable.
5. Vans ComfyCush Slip-On
Though skate shoes aren't usually the most comfortable, Vans created a special "comfy cush" line which combines epic comfort and the cool skate look.
6. TEVA Midform Universal Sandal
Is any summer or any vacation complete without a comfortable pair of Tevas? We think not.
7. Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed
The molded arch-supporting footbed make these so comfortable. We like the closed-toe slide style that you can wear with or without socks for any season.
8. Blundstone BL500
This classic Australian boot is so comfortable, you'll want a pair for every member of your family. The quality of a workwear boot with the addition of pull-on tabs make them so easy to wear.
9. Clove Women's Clove Shoe
Clove is a new startup that makes comfortable shoes specifically for healthcare professionals. They're giving back by donating thousands of shoes to healthcare workers across the country.
10. Crocs Classic Clog
Restaurant workers, health care professionals, and fashion influencers agree: Crocs are the most comfortable shoes.
11. Ugg Bailey Button II Sheepskin-Lined Suede Boots
A shearling-lined boot is as close to a cozy sleeping bag for your feet as you'll ever get.
Swedish Husband Clogs
A '70s favorite, wooden clogs are surprisingly comfortable. Wearing clogs does take some getting used to, but soon you'll be a fan for life. For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).
I’m Aya Kanai, Editor in Chief at Marie Claire. I am a native New Yorker (born and raised!), people think that’s weird but it’s actually NBD. Before I became a fashion editor I was a puppeteer, so yeah, I’m only qualified to work in a very few industries. I work in fashion but I don’t wear heels cause I’m already tall.
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't "Smooth-Sailing," But "They Are Certainly in Love," Astrologer and Body Language Expert Says
Sounds like "kiss and make up" is the couple's motto.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla