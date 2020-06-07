Comfortable shoes are a priority for me: I have a long commute to work, plus I generally enjoy using my most accessible form of transportation, my feet. Walking is how I destress, and just like any busy professional, working mom, and juggler of many responsibilities, I don't want to trip or be pinched by my footwear. I just don't have time for it. I find that it's best when shopping for footwear to go with classics, not trends. So I've rounded up some comfortable shoe brands that have stood the test of time! For example, Dr. Martens celebrated their 60th anniversary last year because they make tried-and-true styles that are comfortable, cool-looking, and will never appear dated. Read on, and your feet will thank you.

1. Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots $200 at shopbop.com Although they take a minute to break in, once they're molded to your foot they're shockingly comfortable. They don't call them "bouncing soles" for nothing.

2. Sorel Ella Slip-On Jute $62.99 at zappos.com Sorel make excellent snow boots, but guess what: They also make super-comfortable summer shoes!

3. Vionic Waverly Loafer $139.95 at nordstrom.com Comfortable shoes that are also work-appropriate can be hard to find. These penny-loafers have an Orthaheel® insole for support and stability.

Keds 4. Keds Triple Up Rainbow Foxing $55.99 at zappos.com Keds are a classic walking sneaker. The fun rainbow stripes with Dream Foam® footbed on this pair make them extra comfortable.

5. Vans ComfyCush Slip-On Though skate shoes aren't usually the most comfortable, Vans created a special "comfy cush" line which combines epic comfort and the cool skate look.

Midform Universal Sandal 6. TEVA Midform Universal Sandal Is any summer or any vacation complete without a comfortable pair of Tevas? We think not.

Boston Soft Footbed 7. Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed $145.00 at zappos.com The molded arch-supporting footbed make these so comfortable. We like the closed-toe slide style that you can wear with or without socks for any season.

Blundstone BL500 8. Blundstone BL500 This classic Australian boot is so comfortable, you'll want a pair for every member of your family. The quality of a workwear boot with the addition of pull-on tabs make them so easy to wear.

Clove 9. Clove Women's Clove Shoe $43.00 at goclove.com Clove is a new startup that makes comfortable shoes specifically for healthcare professionals. They're giving back by donating thousands of shoes to healthcare workers across the country.

Classic Clog 10. Crocs Classic Clog Restaurant workers, health care professionals, and fashion influencers agree: Crocs are the most comfortable shoes.

Bailey Button II Sheepskin-Lined Suede Boots 11. Ugg Bailey Button II Sheepskin-Lined Suede Boots $180.00 at saksfifthavenue.com A shearling-lined boot is as close to a cozy sleeping bag for your feet as you'll ever get.