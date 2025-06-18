You could say that I’ve been waiting for the rise of the Italian Girl Summer trend my entire life. As a first-generation Italian-American, my closet has long been inspired by my chic aunts who still live in Florence. So, I took it upon myself to round up the Italian-inspired fashion and beauty summer staples I’m shopping this summer to tap into my roots.

I got married in Tuscany last year, and many of the pieces ahead made it into my suitcase on that 12-day trip. We have the espadrilles I wore almost every day on my honeymoon, the white summer dress I wore to my welcome party, and the white linen pants I bought in navy after my bridal era ended. I also found some newer finds from affordable brands like Zara and H&M that feel primed for a Euro vacation this summer. And on the beauty front, I found a nail polish that perfectly taps into the Italian girl nail trend.

So, if you also want to get into the Italian vibes, I found everything you need to buy. These work even if you don’t have a plane ticket booked. Please note that they are hand-picked by a (hopefully chic) Italian girl.