I’m Swapping ‘Brat’ Summer for Italian Girl Fashion—and I'm Never Going Back

You don't need a passport to shop my Euro vacation wardrobe.

woman wearing sheer white top and white jeans in Milan, italy.
You could say that I’ve been waiting for the rise of the Italian Girl Summer trend my entire life. As a first-generation Italian-American, my closet has long been inspired by my chic aunts who still live in Florence. So, I took it upon myself to round up the Italian-inspired fashion and beauty summer staples I’m shopping this summer to tap into my roots.

I got married in Tuscany last year, and many of the pieces ahead made it into my suitcase on that 12-day trip. We have the espadrilles I wore almost every day on my honeymoon, the white summer dress I wore to my welcome party, and the white linen pants I bought in navy after my bridal era ended. I also found some newer finds from affordable brands like Zara and H&M that feel primed for a Euro vacation this summer. And on the beauty front, I found a nail polish that perfectly taps into the Italian girl nail trend.

So, if you also want to get into the Italian vibes, I found everything you need to buy. These work even if you don’t have a plane ticket booked. Please note that they are hand-picked by a (hopefully chic) Italian girl.

Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants
Caslon
Wide Leg Pull-On Linen Blend Pants (Were $60)

These on-sale linen pants are perfect. I've owned them for over a year, and I've worn them countless times.

Masseria San Domenico X J.crew Silk Bandana
Masseria San Domenico X J.Crew
Silk Bandana

This silk scarf embodies the essence of "Italian Girl Summer"—it was created in collaboration with Masseria San Domenico, an ultra-luxe hotel in Puglia.

Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules

These jelly mules are the cool-girl way to make the style work for you.

Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress
COS
Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress

I imagine wearing this golden dress with the pair of espadrilles that come later on this list.

Little Moon, Airplush Cotton™ Aries Dress
Little Moon
Airplush Cotton Aries Dress

Everyone needs a great white dress.

MANGO, Linen-Blend Dress With Buttons

Mango
Linen-Blend Dress With Buttons

This red color will make you look even more sun-kissed.

Wilfred, Alice Dress
Wilfred
Alice Dress (Was $188)

I love how romantic this pick feels.

Cote , French Blue Nail Polish
Cote
French Blue Nail Polish

Make sure to get a summer pedicure in this trendy blue hue.

Diane Espadrilles - Ecru Canvas and Embrodiery - Cotton Fabric - Sézane
Sézane
Diane Espadrilles

I consider these espadrilles, which come in a few colors, to be my perfect summer shoe.

Exquise, The Tobie Shirt Dress
Exquise
The Tobie Shirt Dress

Anthropologie's Tobie Dress is the summer workwear staple that comes with a side of Italian appeal.

J.Crew, 3" Harbor Short in Striped Linen
J.Crew
3" Harbor Short in Striped Linen

Linen shorts are always a must.

MW, The Easy Pull-On Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell
The Easy Pull-On Pants (Were $108)

I love the pretty pink color these linen pants come in.

H&M, Short Blouse
H&M
Short Blouse

I would wear this cotton blouse with a white tiered skirt.

Little Moon, Damasque Skirt
Little Moon
Damasque Skirt

Speaking of, I own (and love) this skirt from Aritzia.

H&M, Linen-Blend Drawstring Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Drawstring Shorts

It doesn't get much more "Italian-inspired" than these zesty linen shorts.

Pointelle Knit Sweater
Zara
Pointelle Knit Sweater

I would team them with this lightweight sweater.

Crochet Knit Top
Zara
Crochet Knit Top

Or, go the butter yellow route with this top.

Short Embroidered Eyelet Blouse
Zara
Short Embroidered Eyelet Blouse

I would team this embroidered top with jeans.

Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Ornament
Zara
Flat Strappy Sandals With Metal Ornament

Toe-ring sandals are everywhere—just ask Jennifer Lawrence.

Gemma Bandeau One-Piece in Classic Sculpt™
J.Crew
Gemma Bandeau One-Piece in Classic Sculpt

Every vacation wardrobe needs a cute new swimsuit.

Cotton Voile Plunge Maxi Dress in Daffodil Daze Block Print
J.Crew
Cotton Voile Plunge Maxi Dress in Daffodil Daze Block Print

This printed frock looks like it was made for strolling through a quaint Italian town.

ZARA, Flat Crossed Leather Sandals
ZARA
Flat Crossed Leather Sandals

Preferably with these flat sandals.

Julia Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Julia Necklace

No vacation wardrobe would be complete without a chic pendant necklace.

Straw Shoulder Bag
H&M
Straw Shoulder Bag

I found your new favorite beach bag.

Aritzia, Sunbeam Raffia Short-Brim Hat
Aritzia
Sunbeam Raffia Short-Brim Hat

It's time to protect your skin in style.

Bondi Sands, Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk
Bondi Sands
Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk

If you can't get away to Italy this summer, fake the look with this Bondi Sands gradual self-tanner.

Slim Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

I keep a pair of white flip-flops in my constant rotation.

The Fleur Midi Dress - White
Hill House Home
The Fleur Midi Dress

This is the white dress I wore to my welcome party in Italy.

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Match your shoes to your pedicure with this pair of Olivia Rodrigo-approved Adidas.

