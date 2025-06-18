I’m Swapping ‘Brat’ Summer for Italian Girl Fashion—and I'm Never Going Back
You don't need a passport to shop my Euro vacation wardrobe.
You could say that I’ve been waiting for the rise of the Italian Girl Summer trend my entire life. As a first-generation Italian-American, my closet has long been inspired by my chic aunts who still live in Florence. So, I took it upon myself to round up the Italian-inspired fashion and beauty summer staples I’m shopping this summer to tap into my roots.
I got married in Tuscany last year, and many of the pieces ahead made it into my suitcase on that 12-day trip. We have the espadrilles I wore almost every day on my honeymoon, the white summer dress I wore to my welcome party, and the white linen pants I bought in navy after my bridal era ended. I also found some newer finds from affordable brands like Zara and H&M that feel primed for a Euro vacation this summer. And on the beauty front, I found a nail polish that perfectly taps into the Italian girl nail trend.
So, if you also want to get into the Italian vibes, I found everything you need to buy. These work even if you don’t have a plane ticket booked. Please note that they are hand-picked by a (hopefully chic) Italian girl.
These on-sale linen pants are perfect. I've owned them for over a year, and I've worn them countless times.
This silk scarf embodies the essence of "Italian Girl Summer"—it was created in collaboration with Masseria San Domenico, an ultra-luxe hotel in Puglia.
These jelly mules are the cool-girl way to make the style work for you.
Anthropologie's Tobie Dress is the summer workwear staple that comes with a side of Italian appeal.
Toe-ring sandals are everywhere—just ask Jennifer Lawrence.
If you can't get away to Italy this summer, fake the look with this Bondi Sands gradual self-tanner.
Match your shoes to your pedicure with this pair of Olivia Rodrigo-approved Adidas.
