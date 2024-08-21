Jacqueline Kennedy (later Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis) or "Jackie" as she was often known, was a style icon for the ages. Her engagement to then-Senator John F. Kennedy Jr. first made the public aware of her. When she became First Lady in 1960, millions fell in love with her classic-but-modern style, and she had an enormous impact on '60s fashion trends.

Jackie's style inspiration was Audrey Hepburn, which makes sense when you consider her focus on clean lines, classic shapes, and small, delicate jewelry. She wore a wealth of iconic designers, including Oleg Cassini, Chanel, Christian Dior, Halston, and Givenchy, as well as accessories from Cartier, Gucci, and Tiffany & Co. Over the years, she moved beyond the pillbox hats, dresses, and big bouffants: she embraced patterns, pants, textures, and of course, enormous sunglasses that became integral part of her signature style. Below, we look back at a few of Jackie Kennedy's best outfits ever.

August 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Jackie reunites with her husband after she and Caroline had a long vacation in Italy. It's a pretty classic look for the First Lady: light coat dress, matching gloves, a small structured bag, and brooch. In a sweet little detail, Caroline matches her mom perfectly.

June 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1953, LIFE Magazine wrote an article about Jackie and John's engagement (titled "Senator Kennedy Goes A-Courting") that featured a lot of intimate photos of the couple on the Kennedy compound. Jackie's delicate gingham shirt, high-waisted shorts, and straw hat were a stellar choice for the photoshoot.

June 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, playing tennis in 1953 a few months before their wedding, Jackie shows off a simple tennis outfit (with smartly matched lipstick). Even though we're probably most familiar with Jackie's formal style, her casual, sporty outfits were just as representative of her aesthetic.

Circa 1970

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackie's equestrian style was a thing to behold. Here, she's in her riding gear in Peapack, NJ, sitting on top of a car. It's emblematic of Jackie's more relaxed style (she stepped back from public life for over a decade); she remained an avid rider her whole life.

June 1976

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, riding a horse with her children (not pictured) during a trip to Ireland, Jackie looks happy and relaxed. The black-and-white photo makes it hard to tell, but she's sporting her usual classic style—a navy t-shirt, navy cigarette-style jeans, and brown riding boots.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

August 1969

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping up the stairs to the Acropolis, Jackie wears a simple, light dress and some beloved Jack Rogers flats. On a sightseeing trip to Greece, Jackie (who was married to Greek-Argentine business magnate Aristotle Onassis) was joined by friends at the location.

June 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

John and Jackie sit together on the grass outside the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Even though they were not yet married (they would have their wedding a few months later when she was 24), the seeds of her early style—crisp dress, bouffant, simple and elegant jewelry—were already there.

April 1964

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1954, Jackie participated in the "April in Paris" ball, where (per the original caption) "stars and society women model fashions flown in from France." Thus, she's modeling a French dress, gloves, and hat. The hat is perhaps a bit outside her style, but the rest of it is perfectly aligned with her typical look.

June 1969

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's such a delight to see Jackie in her later style era. Here, she's on the Isle of Capri on vacation with second husband Aristotle Onassis. The gorgeous '60s-era print on her pants, alongside the statement belt and oversize shades, are trendy without sacrificing her signature aesthetic.

June 1969

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this photo, Jackie and Aristotle (not pictured) are in Paris. Jackie is dressed simply, wearing a suit dress and jacket over her arm, with simple jewelry, a white clutch bag, and patent black flats. It's a perfect example of how she evolved her classic look as she aged.

August 1970

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Town and Country magazine, Jackie was a big fan of this Gucci bag. She was photographed wearing it so often that the brand re-named this style the "Jackie" and still sells a version of it. It was another integral part of her later, casual style.

August 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackie had an impressive nautical style, whether she was actually on a boat or just looking like she was. In this case, she stands on a motorboat at the Amalfi Coast en route to Conca dei Marini beach. The bandana and slightly rumpled white pants lend a particularly breezy vibe.

August 1976

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, attending the fifth annual Robert F. Kennedy Pro-Celebrity Tennis Tournament, Jackie looks appropriately '70s—those might actually be the biggest shades we've seen her wear—with slacks and a striped top to make a simple, but highly elevated, outfit.

Circa 1970

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of Jackie's late style is courtesy of her everyday looks, as with this ensemble on the streets of New York. By then, she was favoring bigger, slightly bolder jewelry and big sunglasses (of course). But she still retained her usual, classic simplicity in a navy blue top and pants.

June 1969

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Jackie is accompanying husband Aristotle Onassis to the airport as he departs for a trip. The mod sunglasses and miniskirt length (which is still long enough to be appropriately modest) is a trendy '60s moment we don't often see from the former First Lady.

September 1970

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, seen leaving Claridges Hotel in London, Jackie wears a safari-style jacket, flared trousers, and a turtleneck. It's worth noting that some "candid" photos of Jackie were taken without her permission, and she was active in getting paparazzi to stop following her. We can appreciate the outfits—but not how the pictures were taken.

July 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this photo, Jackie is attending the wedding ceremony of her daughter Caroline Kennedy, who was getting married to Edwin Schlossberg, Jackie gives us a major throwback. Bouffant, formal dress in a light color, gloves and a matching clutch: every inch the traditional First Lady.

January 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, attending mass with John at Middleburg Community Center, this is one of Jackie's most joyful looks (and certainly more dramatic than what she often wore at the time). The leopard coat dress—with matching pillbox hat—is daring yet still emblematic of her style.

October 1970

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaving Bonwit Teller (a designer department store that was around until 2000), Jackie wears a perfect shopping outfit: matching top and pants—which almost look a little metallic in this photo—plus knee-length jacket that's perfect for transitional weather and a classic handbag.

September 1970

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With YSL emblazoned on her coat, Jackie is the platonic ideal of airport dressing (she's at Heathrow Airport in London taking a flight back to the U.S.). The contrasting navy coat, black sweater, brown gloves and bag, and brown-lensed sunglasses are the perfect mix of neutrals.

July 1976

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On a boat returning from a tour of Snug Harbor Cultural Center on Staten Island, Jackie is chic and simple in a navy top. It's hard to tell in this photo, but she might be wearing the Cartier tank watch that she received from her brother-in-law, Stanislas Radziwill, in 1963 and wore often.

December 1967

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center in New York, Jackie does formalwear well (light mint green was a favored color—and for good reason). The big chunky gold belt is an unexpectedly bold choice for her, matched with her dangle earrings.

January 1961

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most well-known photos of the President and First Lady, this snapshot shows the two of them on a visit to see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. One wonders if they coordinated matching blue outfits? Either way, this formal ice blue Chez Ninon gown is exceptional on Jackie.

December 1979

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Jackie is giving us major ruffles. The black shrug was actually removable; in other photos, we see that the dress is strapless. So the look is both bigger and a little more daring than usual, in a really impressive way.

Circa 1967

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackie's formal style was second to none (which makes sense, given her familiarity with dressing for important events). Here, with Argentine diplomat Alejandro Orfila, Jackie wears a cream patterned dress that, if you look closely, has a little bit of sheer detailing.

January 1963

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is one of the best gowns Jackie ever wore. Here, she's attending an unveiling ceremony at the National Gallery of Art (she was an enormous patron of the arts her entire life). The gown looks to be lavender satin with beaded detailing, which complement her elbow-length gloves perfectly.

August 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this photo, Jackie channels her First Lady-to-be poise while "lounging" at her Georgetown home. This is the outfit that we came to most associate with her: simple dress in a vivid hue, impressive jewelry that doesn't overwhelm her, and a perfect bouffant.

February 1962

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This shot, taken during a televised White House Tour on CBS-TV, was likely how a lot of Americans became familiar with Jackie Kennedy. Her style is formal and befitting of the context: the multi-strand of pearls looks striking without being showy, and the wine-colored, tweed skirt suit is tailored to perfection.

January 1960

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red was one of Jackie's best colors, and her strategic deployment of it made her look regal (not to mention that it made her stand out in a crowd of people). John had announced he would be running for president; Jackie draws notice with her red coat but (as ever) the effect is classic and classy.

June 1961

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, touring the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, Jackie is perfectly dressed for her duties as First Lady (which would be contrasted later in life when she made trips to Greece in a much more casual style). The accessories—pearls, bracelet, brooch—really elevate the look.

January 1975

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of my favorite photos from Jackie's '70s style, it's a perfect display of the soft, luxurious fabrics she wore coupled with striking, stunning jewelry. Here, she's attending a meeting as one of several prominent New Yorkers fighting to save Grand Central Station's original construction.

September, 1953

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This would be the beginning of Jackie's life as a Kennedy (and all the opportunities and challenges that came with it). The ivory silk taffeta gown with a portrait-neckline, designed by trailblazing African-American couturier Ann Lowe, would be emulated for decades.