Nearly 26 years after her tragic death, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy remains fashion’s definitive ’90s minimalist muse—so much so that when first-look shots of Sarah Pidgeon channeling her in FX’s American Love Story surfaced (a stiff turtleneck, a lifeless Birkin stand-in), fans erupted, imploring the showrunners to honor the Calvin Klein, Narciso Rodriguez, and Jil Sander DNA that CBK perfected.

So why do design students and industry insiders still treat her as the ultimate benchmark? “I wanted to understand why she resonates now,” says Sunita Kumar Nair, author of CBK: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy: A Life in Fashion. In interviews at Central Saint Martins, she discovered undergrads sketching CBK’s clean lines as references—and even Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Gordon, cites her as a guiding influence.

(Image credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images)

Carolyn’s secret wasn’t simply “wearing basics;” it was how she elevated them. “Her friends told me, ‘Oh, she would just throw it all together. That's always how she dressed: She never would sit there and work it out," Nair says. Bessette-Kennedy never looked like she was trying too hard because she didn’t have to try at all. Dressing came naturally, as personal style does when someone's well acquainted with themselves.

That blend of high and humble made her relatable: paparazzi pictures of her walking her dog—Hermès bag slung over a T-shirt and jeans—created the same “stars are just like us” effect as Princess Diana.

“Her mix of day-to-day staples and avant-garde pieces was ahead of its time,” says Jack Sehnert, curator of @ carolynbessette . And as “quiet luxury” surges, Pinterest searches for her look are up 40 percent, says Sydney Stanback—proof that Carolyn’s blueprint for understated confidence still speaks volumes.

(Image credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

This identifiable throughline is key, says the founder of @ allforcarolyn : “So many people resonate with her style because she created a signature dress code that’s timeless and easy to copy. People can reference and imitate her looks today and stay stylish 24 years later because the blueprint they're drawing from established a style that works and lets women feel good in their clothes.”

(Image credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images)

Like Diana, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s story ends in heartbreak. “People tend to forget she entered the public eye in her late twenties and only lived to thirty-three,” notes @allforcarolyn. Frozen in 1999—just as the internet era began—Bessette-Kennedy exists online in a patchwork of images that capture a young woman with impeccable taste evolving before our eyes. That fleeting window is one of the most relatable things about her.

(Image credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images)

There’s a fascination in a life cut short: when someone dies too young, their story takes on a mythic quality, and we’re left to fill in the blanks. For someone as private and mysterious as Carolyn, her untimely death only added layers of unanswered questions. “She was an enigma; her clothes were an enigma,” Nair reflects. “Even after writing the book, I still don’t have a definitive answer. It’s like standing before a painting—everyone sees something different.”

But while we can follow TikTok tutorials to nail that low-key luxury vibe, or dive deep into Nair’s pages, ultimately, we can’t crack the exact code. The secret to her style lies with Carolyn—it was unequivocally hers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That elusiveness extended beyond her style. Married into American “royalty” yet fiercely avoiding the spotlight, she never gave interviews—only two brief clips of her speaking exist. “Her aversion to public attention was a powerful contrast,” says the @allforcarolyn curator. “The less she spoke, the more her wardrobe spoke for her. Using fashion as her voice made her silence all the more powerful.”

(Image credit: Tyler Mallory/Getty Images)