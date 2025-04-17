Iconic Throwback Photos From the Met Gala

Fashion's biggest night hasn't always been the costume-y spectacle it is now. Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is a fundraising festival for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. In the hands of Diana Vreeland, editor-in-chief at Vogue, the event became more glamorous and celebratory in the early 1970s. Then, in 1995, Anna Wintour took over as chairwoman, and the event became what it is now: a star-studded, over-the-top experience. These pictures give a sense of the event's history, as well as a hint to what it would become.

Gisele Bündchen, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1995, the same year Anna Wintour took over as chair, Gisele Bündchen made her first appearance at the Met Gala. As you'll see, she wasn't the only supermodel invited this year, but the "wild outfits" were not yet the norm. Thus, this is a pretty simple glittery dress.

Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still fairly early into her run as chairwoman, Anna Wintour here poses with designer and co-chair Tom Ford (theme: "Goddess: The Classical Mode"). The prior year's event had been cancelled due to 9/11, so this theme represented a return to classical, classic fashion—as well as potentially a sense of normalcy for the New York fashion world.

Naomi Campbell, 1990

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here standing with photographer Francesco Scavullo, Naomi Campbell attends her first Met Gala in a Gianni Versace sequined minidress. The theme was "Théâtre de la Mode—Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture," and the dress is vivid and gorgeous. “You dressed up in the ’90s!” she later told Vogue.

Alan Cumming, 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many, many guests over the years, Alan Cumming didn't really stick to the "Cubism and Fashion" theme of that year's Met Gala. In a silver Tommy Hilfiger suit and contrasting sneakers, he did seem to get the whimsy and drama, though. Ahead of his time!

Donatella Versace, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fun fact: did you know that before Jennifer Lopez broke the internet in her naval-baring Versace dress, Donatella Versace wore it first? The year's theme was "Rock Style"; I'm not sure if this fits, per se, but it would be prophetic given the attention J Lo would get.

Amber Valletta, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This feels like it would fit the "Rock Style" theme—it kind of looks like David Bowie, right? Amber Valletta has been a great recurring Met Gala guest; she embraced the outré aspect of the event long before others did. Case in point: this deep-v neckline!

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naomi Campbell, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I were to wear one couture dress, it would be this one. This is silver sparkly Versace on Naomi Campbell, who later told Vogue she loved the dress the second she saw it. Lots of supermodels were invited this year, upping the "celebrity" factor of the event.

Rihanna, 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We remember and love Rihanna's latest Met Gala looks—she's basically the Platonic ideal of guests—but let us not forget that she was giving us drama all the way back in 2009! The theme was "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," and this Dolce & Gabbana plays with the expectations of red carpet fashion.

Gisele Bündchen, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lets not forget that the Met Gala is, first and foremost, a party! For the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" Met Gala, Gisele Bündchen wore a Grecian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown. Thematic, certainly, but I just love this spontaneous moment of everyone dancing.

Nicole Kidman and Adrien Brody, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I fully forgot Nicole Kidman and Adrien Brody dated! They met at the Oscars that year and were together for a few months. This custom Gucci gown does feel quite classical and thus apropos to the theme, but I particularly love those long chandelier earrings.

Cher, 1985

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher's most notable Met Gala dress was in 1974—the so-called "naked" dress that just barely covered her with sequins. But she was still in fine form in 1985 with this Bob Mackie design (the designer is pictured here). Mackie later said it was one of his favorite looks; the pair felt like Met Gala veterans and needed to up the ante. "It’s one layer of fine tulle and beads. The rest is her skin showing. Anywhere that is not black is her skin. There were also the ear cuffs, which people went wild for.”

Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the "Rock Style" Met Gala, Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour are photographed heading into the event. The pair was once very close, but their relationship became fraught (including when Talley was replaced as Met Gala red carpet correspondent in 2018).

Lil' Kim, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lil' Kim made major fashion waves at the 2005 Met Gala. The theme that year was “The House of Chanel," but this is Marc Jacobs (a close friend of hers). The magenta gown was so iconic, "that dress and that picture ended up in the museum. That was the reward for our night being so glamorous, memorable, and fun," she said.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lee Pace, 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Very good friends Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lee Pace attended the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” Met Gala arm in arm and in matching black! It's very sweet; the two have been extremely supportive of each other over the years. Also, I love her enormous earrings.

Victoria Beckham, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you need a single picture to showcase Victoria Beckham's impressive style evolution, let it be this one. Wearing Dolce & Gabbana and posing with the designers Stefano Gabbana (on left) and Domenico Dolce, this was her first Met Gala. She's in the middle of evolving from Spice Girl into major fashion force as we watch.

Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Evangelista, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wait, Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Evangelista dated?? The two met at a photoshoot for Barney's and dated for several years; they're apparently engaged here. The theme was "Christian Dior" in honor of the late designer; Evangelista's gown is sheer from the waist up.

Whitney Houston, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Whitney Houston attends the "Rock Style" Met Gala (and, given her status as a musical icon, is pretty potent theming). This was apparently Dolce & Gabbana and is very much giving off "rocker chic" vibes. It's also more casual than you normally saw, in a great way.

Charlize Theron, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Has there ever been a more (wonderful) Y2K outfit? Charlize Theron is in her 20s here and is giving off youthful energy, with her strappy silver and lavender dress, minimal heels, and wrap around her arms. It's not really "Rock Style," but it is beautiful!

Liv Tyler, 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Liv Tyler's most famous Met Gala appearance will probably be the time she and Stella McCartney arrived in matching DIY "Rock Royalty" tees, this look from the year before is also fun. I'm not sure if it's "Cubism and Fashion," but it's '90s in an amazing way.

Halston and Bianca Jagger, 1977

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Major designer Halston and major New York it girl Bianca Jagger are the perfect match for the Met Gala. This year's theme was "Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove," and this gold gown was one of a few standout fashion moments for Jagger. Bonus points for that cape!

Christy Turlington, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that is a necklace! Attending with father, Dwain, Christy Turlington looks like a modernized version of Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's. That wasn't the first time she'd accessorize with major pearls, and it keeps the outfit from feeling too "simple."

Jennifer Lopez, 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J Lo made her solo Met Gala debut in Dolce & Gabbana alongside Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The theme was “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century"; the dress has some strategic sheer detailing and looks lingerie-inspired!

Amber Valletta, Natalia Vodianova, and Linda Evangelista, 2004

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The early 2000s really started to put the "costume" into Costume Institute! Of the three, Amber Valletta is probably the most on theme with “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century." She later noted the skirt was extremely heavy, adding, "I think it's so badass that I went for it, because it was at a time when people were just starting to get into the theme."

Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal, 2003

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This slideshow could double as a list of couples that dated back in the day—and I have since forgotten all about it. Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal dated from 2002 to 2004, which means this is right in the middle of that. Honestly, my favorite part of this whole photo is her jaunty Missoni hat.

Jennifer Garner, 2007

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look at that train! Long before celebrities were debuting long dresses that required multiple handlers, Jennifer Garner showed up in this gorgeous ruby red Valentino dress. She later reminisced, "You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you’ve been sewn into a dress."

Diane von Furstenberg, 1984

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With her guest in the background (which might be her brother, who attended with her in other years), Diane von Furstenberg cuts a stylish figure in a patterned gown. She made many Met Gala appearances over the years, from the whimsical to the chic.

Madonna, Donatella Versace, and Elton John, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talk about a who's who of attendees. It makes sense that this Met Gala drew such a crowd: the theme was "Gianni Versace," in honor of the late designer who's been tragically murdered not long before the event. Cher (not pictured) was also at the event.

Demi Moore, 2000

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first Met Gala appearance (theme: "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."), Demi Moore wore a gold Donna Karan dress and posed with the designer. I feel like this is a modernization of something Kennedy would have worn, but I see the intent!

Andy Warhol, 1982

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andy Warhol actually went to the Met Gala several times in his life; the photos usually depict him, like this, at the center of the night's activities. Fun fact: designer Halston's partner at the time, Victor Hugo, is just visible in red in the background.

Zoe Kravitz, 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a person who's grown up in the spotlight, Zoë Kravitz has had an impressive style evolution. This was from the "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" Gala, but this feels more similar to a 1920s flapper-esque outfit. So much sartorial magnificence is ahead of you, Zoë!

Princess Diana, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana had an innate love of fashion. In her one appearance at the Met Gala, she wore a John Galliano for Dior; the designer later noted that before the event, she ripped the corset out of the gown. “She felt so liberated. She'd torn the corset out. The dress was much more sensuous,” he said.

Naomi Campbell and Iman, 2001

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You'd never know judging by this photo that the Gala theme was "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years." Campbell later admitted to Vogue that they probably weren't on theme—but that standing next to Iman, whom she loved and admired, was a dream.