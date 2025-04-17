Iconic Throwback Photos From the Met Gala
Couture with a side of drama.
Fashion's biggest night hasn't always been the costume-y spectacle it is now. Officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, the Met Gala is a fundraising festival for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. In the hands of Diana Vreeland, editor-in-chief at Vogue, the event became more glamorous and celebratory in the early 1970s. Then, in 1995, Anna Wintour took over as chairwoman, and the event became what it is now: a star-studded, over-the-top experience. These pictures give a sense of the event's history, as well as a hint to what it would become.
Gisele Bündchen, 1995
In 1995, the same year Anna Wintour took over as chair, Gisele Bündchen made her first appearance at the Met Gala. As you'll see, she wasn't the only supermodel invited this year, but the "wild outfits" were not yet the norm. Thus, this is a pretty simple glittery dress.
Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, 2003
Still fairly early into her run as chairwoman, Anna Wintour here poses with designer and co-chair Tom Ford (theme: "Goddess: The Classical Mode"). The prior year's event had been cancelled due to 9/11, so this theme represented a return to classical, classic fashion—as well as potentially a sense of normalcy for the New York fashion world.
Naomi Campbell, 1990
Here standing with photographer Francesco Scavullo, Naomi Campbell attends her first Met Gala in a Gianni Versace sequined minidress. The theme was "Théâtre de la Mode—Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture," and the dress is vivid and gorgeous. “You dressed up in the ’90s!” she later told Vogue.
Alan Cumming, 1998
Like many, many guests over the years, Alan Cumming didn't really stick to the "Cubism and Fashion" theme of that year's Met Gala. In a silver Tommy Hilfiger suit and contrasting sneakers, he did seem to get the whimsy and drama, though. Ahead of his time!
Donatella Versace, 1999
Fun fact: did you know that before Jennifer Lopez broke the internet in her naval-baring Versace dress, Donatella Versace wore it first? The year's theme was "Rock Style"; I'm not sure if this fits, per se, but it would be prophetic given the attention J Lo would get.
Amber Valletta, 1999
This feels like it would fit the "Rock Style" theme—it kind of looks like David Bowie, right? Amber Valletta has been a great recurring Met Gala guest; she embraced the outré aspect of the event long before others did. Case in point: this deep-v neckline!
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Naomi Campbell, 1995
If I were to wear one couture dress, it would be this one. This is silver sparkly Versace on Naomi Campbell, who later told Vogue she loved the dress the second she saw it. Lots of supermodels were invited this year, upping the "celebrity" factor of the event.
Rihanna, 2009
We remember and love Rihanna's latest Met Gala looks—she's basically the Platonic ideal of guests—but let us not forget that she was giving us drama all the way back in 2009! The theme was "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," and this Dolce & Gabbana plays with the expectations of red carpet fashion.
Gisele Bündchen, 2003
Lets not forget that the Met Gala is, first and foremost, a party! For the "Goddess: The Classical Mode" Met Gala, Gisele Bündchen wore a Grecian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown. Thematic, certainly, but I just love this spontaneous moment of everyone dancing.
Nicole Kidman and Adrien Brody, 2003
I fully forgot Nicole Kidman and Adrien Brody dated! They met at the Oscars that year and were together for a few months. This custom Gucci gown does feel quite classical and thus apropos to the theme, but I particularly love those long chandelier earrings.
Cher, 1985
Cher's most notable Met Gala dress was in 1974—the so-called "naked" dress that just barely covered her with sequins. But she was still in fine form in 1985 with this Bob Mackie design (the designer is pictured here). Mackie later said it was one of his favorite looks; the pair felt like Met Gala veterans and needed to up the ante. "It’s one layer of fine tulle and beads. The rest is her skin showing. Anywhere that is not black is her skin. There were also the ear cuffs, which people went wild for.”
Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour, 1999
For the "Rock Style" Met Gala, Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour are photographed heading into the event. The pair was once very close, but their relationship became fraught (including when Talley was replaced as Met Gala red carpet correspondent in 2018).
Lil' Kim, 2005
Lil' Kim made major fashion waves at the 2005 Met Gala. The theme that year was “The House of Chanel," but this is Marc Jacobs (a close friend of hers). The magenta gown was so iconic, "that dress and that picture ended up in the museum. That was the reward for our night being so glamorous, memorable, and fun," she said.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lee Pace, 2008
Very good friends Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lee Pace attended the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” Met Gala arm in arm and in matching black! It's very sweet; the two have been extremely supportive of each other over the years. Also, I love her enormous earrings.
Victoria Beckham, 2003
If you need a single picture to showcase Victoria Beckham's impressive style evolution, let it be this one. Wearing Dolce & Gabbana and posing with the designers Stefano Gabbana (on left) and Domenico Dolce, this was her first Met Gala. She's in the middle of evolving from Spice Girl into major fashion force as we watch.
Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Evangelista, 1996
Wait, Kyle MacLachlan and Linda Evangelista dated?? The two met at a photoshoot for Barney's and dated for several years; they're apparently engaged here. The theme was "Christian Dior" in honor of the late designer; Evangelista's gown is sheer from the waist up.
Whitney Houston, 1999
Here, Whitney Houston attends the "Rock Style" Met Gala (and, given her status as a musical icon, is pretty potent theming). This was apparently Dolce & Gabbana and is very much giving off "rocker chic" vibes. It's also more casual than you normally saw, in a great way.
Charlize Theron, 1999
Has there ever been a more (wonderful) Y2K outfit? Charlize Theron is in her 20s here and is giving off youthful energy, with her strappy silver and lavender dress, minimal heels, and wrap around her arms. It's not really "Rock Style," but it is beautiful!
Liv Tyler, 1998
While Liv Tyler's most famous Met Gala appearance will probably be the time she and Stella McCartney arrived in matching DIY "Rock Royalty" tees, this look from the year before is also fun. I'm not sure if it's "Cubism and Fashion," but it's '90s in an amazing way.
Halston and Bianca Jagger, 1977
Major designer Halston and major New York it girl Bianca Jagger are the perfect match for the Met Gala. This year's theme was "Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove," and this gold gown was one of a few standout fashion moments for Jagger. Bonus points for that cape!
Christy Turlington, 1992
Now that is a necklace! Attending with father, Dwain, Christy Turlington looks like a modernized version of Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's. That wasn't the first time she'd accessorize with major pearls, and it keeps the outfit from feeling too "simple."
Jennifer Lopez, 2004
J Lo made her solo Met Gala debut in Dolce & Gabbana alongside Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The theme was “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century"; the dress has some strategic sheer detailing and looks lingerie-inspired!
Amber Valletta, Natalia Vodianova, and Linda Evangelista, 2004
The early 2000s really started to put the "costume" into Costume Institute! Of the three, Amber Valletta is probably the most on theme with “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century." She later noted the skirt was extremely heavy, adding, "I think it's so badass that I went for it, because it was at a time when people were just starting to get into the theme."
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal, 2003
This slideshow could double as a list of couples that dated back in the day—and I have since forgotten all about it. Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal dated from 2002 to 2004, which means this is right in the middle of that. Honestly, my favorite part of this whole photo is her jaunty Missoni hat.
Jennifer Garner, 2007
Look at that train! Long before celebrities were debuting long dresses that required multiple handlers, Jennifer Garner showed up in this gorgeous ruby red Valentino dress. She later reminisced, "You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you’ve been sewn into a dress."
Diane von Furstenberg, 1984
With her guest in the background (which might be her brother, who attended with her in other years), Diane von Furstenberg cuts a stylish figure in a patterned gown. She made many Met Gala appearances over the years, from the whimsical to the chic.
Madonna, Donatella Versace, and Elton John, 1997
Talk about a who's who of attendees. It makes sense that this Met Gala drew such a crowd: the theme was "Gianni Versace," in honor of the late designer who's been tragically murdered not long before the event. Cher (not pictured) was also at the event.
Demi Moore, 2000
For her first Met Gala appearance (theme: "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."), Demi Moore wore a gold Donna Karan dress and posed with the designer. I feel like this is a modernization of something Kennedy would have worn, but I see the intent!
Andy Warhol, 1982
Andy Warhol actually went to the Met Gala several times in his life; the photos usually depict him, like this, at the center of the night's activities. Fun fact: designer Halston's partner at the time, Victor Hugo, is just visible in red in the background.
Zoe Kravitz, 2008
As a person who's grown up in the spotlight, Zoë Kravitz has had an impressive style evolution. This was from the "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" Gala, but this feels more similar to a 1920s flapper-esque outfit. So much sartorial magnificence is ahead of you, Zoë!
Princess Diana, 1996
Princess Diana had an innate love of fashion. In her one appearance at the Met Gala, she wore a John Galliano for Dior; the designer later noted that before the event, she ripped the corset out of the gown. “She felt so liberated. She'd torn the corset out. The dress was much more sensuous,” he said.
Naomi Campbell and Iman, 2001
You'd never know judging by this photo that the Gala theme was "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years." Campbell later admitted to Vogue that they probably weren't on theme—but that standing next to Iman, whom she loved and admired, was a dream.
Katherine’s a contributing syndications editor at Marie Claire who covers fashion, culture, and lifestyle. In her role, she writes stories that are syndicated by MSN and other outlets. She’s been a full-time freelancer for over a decade and has had roles with Cosmopolitan (where she covered lifestyle, culture, and fashion SEO content) and Bustle (where she was their movies and culture writer). She has bylines in New York Times, Parents, InStyle, Refinery29, and elsewhere. Her work has also been syndicated by ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, Good Housekeeping, and Women’s Health, among others. In addition to her stories reaching millions of readers, content she's written and edited has qualified for a Bell Ringer Award and received a Communicator Award.
Katherine has a BA in English and art history from the University of Notre Dame and an MA in art business from the Sotheby's Institute of Art (with a focus on marketing/communications). She covers a wide breadth of topics: she's written about how to find the very best petite jeans, how sustainable travel has found its footing on Instagram, and what it's like to be a professional advice-giver in the modern world. Her personal essays have run the gamut from learning to dress as a queer woman to navigating food allergies as a mom. She also has deep knowledge of SEO/EATT, affiliate revenue, commerce, and social media; she regularly edits the work of other writers. She speaks at writing-related events and podcasts about freelancing and journalism, mentors students and other new writers, and consults on coursework. Currently, Katherine lives in Boston with her husband and two kids, and you can follow her on Instagram. If you're wondering about her last name, it’s “I go to dinner,” not “Her huge ego,” but she responds to both.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Goes Boho Chic Twice in 24 Hours
She's committed to the trend.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Zara's Underrated Sister Brand Is Quietly Going Viral
23 finds worth shopping from Massimo Dutti's newest collection.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I Just Ran a Half-Marathon—This Is the Only Gear I Needed
I trained through a freezing winter in NYC to run a spring race in Napa Valley. Here’s what made the cut.
By Sara Holzman
-
Australian Actors You Probably Thought Were American
Crikey.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
The Athleisure Uniforms Celebrities Swear By
Outfits that'll take you from the gym to brunch.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
The Coolest Celebrity Moms Ever
The apple didn't fall far from the tree.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How 32 Celebrity Couples Got Engaged
Including a Chipotle proposal. Which also featured a flash mob.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
The Coolest Vintage Photos of Celebrities on Vacation
For your warm-weather mood board.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
British Actors Who Have Perfected American Accents
You'd never know the truth.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
32 Celebrity Couples Who Coordinated Their Red Carpet Looks
Sartorial synergy.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
The Most Talked-About Met Gala Moments Ever
DIY shirts, cats, and one legendary cockroach.
By Katherine J. Igoe