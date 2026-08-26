OMEGA's Speedmaster 38 mm Just Got a Moonwatch-Inspired Makeover

OMEGA is giving its cult Speedmaster 38 mm collection a refined update, unveiling seven new references that bring the smaller-scale timepiece even closer to the aesthetic codes of the legendary Moonwatch.

The latest iteration introduces a series of subtle but significant design changes. Rounded subdials replace the collection’s previous oval detailing, sharpening its sporty character, while a cleaner dial features less wording for a more pared-back finish. The bezels have also returned to a thicker style, complete with the signature Dot-Over-Ninety detail synonymous with the Moonwatch. Each new reference is presented on a five-link, Moonwatch-style bracelet, with polished or brushed central links depending on the model.

Under the hood, six of the new references are powered by OMEGA’s self-winding Co-Axial Calibre 3330, complete with a date function. The seventh, a black-dial model designed as the closest expression of the Moonwatch aesthetic, houses the date-free Calibre 3332.

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The collection spans a considered palette of black, white and silvery dials, alongside more distinctive bicolour designs. Highlights include an ivory “cappuccino” model with brown subdials and an 18K Sedna™ Gold bezel, as well as a silvery opaline version combining stainless steel with 18K Moonshine™ Gold.

(Image credit: OMEGA)

(Image credit: OMEGA)

(Image credit: OMEGA)

(Image credit: OMEGA)

For those who prefer their watches with a little more sparkle, two diamond-set references feature 52 diamonds on the bezel, totalling 1.53 carats. Available with either an ice blue PVD dial or white mother-of-pearl, they offer the most glamorous take on the updated collection.

The result is a Speedmaster 38 mm that feels familiar, but distinctly fresher: a more streamlined, wearable interpretation of one of OMEGA’s most recognisable designs.

For more, visit omega.com.

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This article was originally published by Marie Claire Australia.