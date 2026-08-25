While we are still in the final weeks of summer, A-listers are already making the switch to fall sneaker trends. On August 23, Simone Ashley proposed Puma's Speedcats as the sneaker trend to watch for Fall 2026. Judging by the Speedcats' long-standing history among celebrity sneakerheads, they certainly have what it takes.

During what seemed to be a date in London's Notting Hill, the Bridgerton star blended summer staples with athletic wear. Before cold-weather color trends take over, Ashley wore a butter-yellow mini dress with a sky blue bandana. She accessorized the look with a belted white bag and brown Pumas (with white stripes), which revived Fall 2025's leading sneaker shade for a second season in a row.

Simone Ashley joined Soho Communications senior account executive Jay Jammal on a date, but Puma Speedcat sneakers third-wheeled. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The circa-1999 driving-turned-lifestyle shoe featured its signature ultra-slim rubber soles, rounded toes, and suede body, design details that previously charmed Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Sophie Turner, and Emily Ratajkowski.

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This year, Ashley appears to be picking her Puma Speedcats strategically. Back in April, she debuted the same sneakers in metallic silver, tapping into the then-color of the season.

Apart from the occasional appearance on Alix Earle's Instagram grid, Puma Speedcats have been noticeably absent from 2026's sneaker scene. Last fall, however, everyone from Rihanna and Gracie Abrams to Sophie Turner and Dove Cameron stayed loyal to the storied silhouette. They became RiRi's favorite pregnancy-proof pair—and even finished one of her first girl-mom outfits.

All that to say: Perhaps VIPs are simply reserving their Speedcats for fall. If that's the case, don't wait to shop the ballet sneakers below. They should arrive on your doorstep before Labor Day, just in time for flip-flops to trade places with trainers and other closed-toe shoe trends.

Shop Puma Speedcat Sneakers Inspired by Simone Ashley

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TOPICS sneakers