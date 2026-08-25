Zoë Kravitz Put the Wrong-Shoe Theory to the Test in Suede Mules and Denim Shorts

This weekend, Zoë Kravitz returned to her old stomping ground—New York City—after two months in London and Mexico with her boyfriend, Harry Styles. The New Yorker's first homecoming 'fits suggest she stocked up on fall-ready shoes while abroad. This week, after stepping out in black ballet pumps, Kravitz made a strong case for the fall switch-up in suede mules.

Back in April 2026, the last time the paparazzi spotted Kravitz in NYC, she rotated between then-shoe trends like flip-flops, high-vamp flats, and sheer stilettos. If September wasn't a week away, she might've worn her spaghetti-strap camisole, denim shorts, and raffia basket bag with ballet flats or thong sandals. But, being the unpredictable fashion girl she is (and with the slight chill in New York), Kravitz unexpectedly styled the otherwise summer-forward look with The Row's sold-out, heeled Adela Mules.

Zoë Kravitz traded predictable pairs of shoes for the VIP-approved mules trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The suede mules seem to be a new addition to Kravitz's ever-expanding The Row collection, even though Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen debuted the Pre-Fall 2017 shoes in their first footwear launch almost ten years ago. At the time, The Row sold the silhouette in white or burnt orange leather, burgundy velvet, gray or black suede, and navy blue with transparent PVC pumps.

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They also earned Ashley Olsen's endorsement beyond the design studio: In May 2016, the actor-turned-designer wore them with a top-handle tote from The Row.

Don't miss the three-inch heels behind The Row's backless mules. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In the years since, the Adelas have remained an unsung style among celebrity shoe collectors. However, since this year's mule renaissance is well underway, they could finally get their flowers from Kravitz's fellow The Row followers. (I'm looking at you, Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner.)

Backless peep-toe pumps had their moment this summer, thanks to endorsements from Katie Holmes, Monica Barbaro, Selena Gomez, Alexa Chung, and more. But now, closed-toe, suede versions—recently worn by Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber—are closing in, hibernating pedicures for the chilly forecasts ahead.

Whether you prefer chunky block heels like Kravitz or errands-friendly flats like Bieber, there are mules for everyone this fall. Case in point: the clunky-chic closed-toe shoes below.

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Shop the Mules Trend Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

TOPICS Zoë Kravitz