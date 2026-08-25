Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Planning An “Exit Strategy” In Case U.K. Move Goes South

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving back across the pond six years after fleeing England for Montecito, California. This time around, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will choose a more private residence to live in for an extended period.

“Meghan is agreeing to try it, but she isn’t moving back to Britain. Six months is the test. She wants an exit strategy,” a source claimed to Rob Shutter.

Meghan and Harry’s representative also gave half a year as an estimated time. However, the rep also noted to The New York Times that the couple is flexible, saying, “It’ll be an extended period of time—it could be six months, it could be a year, it could be more—I don’t think even they know yet.”

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to move back to the U.K. for an extended period of time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move came together quickly: they reportedly got jump-started on planning their extended stay after a trip to England last month.

During their previous visit, the Sussexes reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla. After four years, The King and Queen met with Meghan, Harry and their children at Highgrove House in the countryside of England.

Prior to her last trip to England, Meghan has made minimal visits to her husband’s home country since they both stepped back as working royals and moved to Montecito. Since announcing their exit in 2020, the duchess has been vocal about her reasons for leaving, which she has said included severe scrutiny from the British media and royal family.