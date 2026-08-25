It's Officially Socks-With-Loafers Season—Bella Hadid Just Styled the Fall Trend the Hailey Bieber Way

Flip-flops are disappearing from summer's celebrity shoe trend circuit faster than expected. Last year, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more thong sandal supporters stayed loyal to open-toe styles long after Labor Day. On August 24, however, Bella Hadid's Instagram post confirmed she already switched to the fall-favorite socks-with-loafers trend.

Giving her 59 million followers a sneak peek into her life in L.A. (and a business meeting for Ôrebella), Hadid stacked a cream-colored slip dress over a white Henley tee, shade-matched to her scrunched-up socks. Judging by how much cotton-looking fabric pooled around her ankles, it seems the hosiery could've stretched as high as her knees. However, because of Southern California's no-socks-needed heatwave, she kept the ribbed pair at the crew length.

Bella Hadid added the socks-with-loafers trend to her latest Instagram post. (Image credit: @bellahadid)

In the next shot, Hadid slipped her white socks into black leather penny loafers, which looked fresh from her sister's cold-weather wardrobe. Earlier in the year, Gigi Hadid wore almost identical shoes from Saint Laurent (the brand that regularly books Bella for its Paris Fashion Week shows) with a suede trench coat and the popular Guest In Residence scarf.

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Whether the sisters own the same loafers remains a mystery, but I wouldn't be surprised. They're both fans of the Guest In Residence bandana, after all.

Saint Laurent Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather $1,200 at Saint Laurent Inc

Hadid wasn't the first fashion girl to style socks with loafers—and she won't be the last. The effortlessly cool combo has stood the test of time in celebrity closets. Zoë Kravitz started sampling the pairing as early as 2016, wearing Nike-branded socks with ruched black loafers. More recently, she offset the laid-back look of her baby blue button-down with the classic duo.

Zoë Kravitz is pro-socks-with-loafers, and has been for some time. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kravitz isn't the only A-lister who can't stop, won't stop styling the two together. Last fall, Bieber wore white socks with black leather loafers on repeat. She would occasionally switch things up, though. Case in point: The pony hair leopard-print loafers the Rhode founder wore with an oversized biker jacket and micro shorts.

Last fall, Hailey Bieber endorsed the socks-with-loafers trend, too. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Earlier this summer, months before Hadid gave socks-with-loafers a go, fashion editor Lauren Tappan proved the trend has major season-defying potential. "My co-workers will attest that I’ve been wearing this exact nine-to-five uniform nearly every week," she said, styling it with mini skirts, straight-leg jeans, and denim Bermuda shorts.

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All that to say: You don't have to wait for the next 50-degree day to slip socks into leather loafers. Shop the edit below to get a head start on the signature fall look.

Shop Socks and Loafers Inspired by Bella Hadid

TOPICS Bella Hadid