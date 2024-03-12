Okay, Whoa—Spring Is My New Favorite Season Thanks to These Fashion Arrivals

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

First and foremost, I'd like to apologize to spring for having ranked it last in my hierarchy of seasons. My lack of love for floral patterns and most pastel colors hindered its chance to place higher on my list, but this year, spring is shaping up to be a very chic season. After looking through the latest arrivals at Shopbop, Madewell, and Anthropologie, I'm thoroughly impressed. Cropped utility jackets, barrel-leg jeans, and belts with sculptural silver details are about to be my wardrobe heroes. And in terms of footwear, flat shoes will continue to get all the love. Below, you'll find a selection of sandals, ballet flats, and the Birkentock-style clogs that are already en route to my apartment. Keep scrolling to shop the chic finds that have changed my mind about spring style.

Banana Republic Demi Cotton-Silk Sweater $100 at Banana Republic The fit, the cotton-silk blend, and the reasonable price have convinced me I need this.

Reformation Brandy Mini Skirt $98 at Anthropologie After seeing Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars look, polka dots are my new favorite print.

Madewell The Beverley Mary Jane Flat $138 at Madewell Wearing this creamy color on the streets of NYC is a risk, but I'm willing to take it for these pretty shoes.

Madewell Cropped Cargo Jacket $118 at Madewell Spring is all about lightweight layering.

Madewell Pull-On Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Softdrape $108 at Madewell Here's a great way to wear the trending oxblood color editors can't get enough of.

Le Specs Trailbreaker Aviator Sunglasses $75 at Nordstrom All signs are pointing to aviator sunglasses as the spring 2024 eyewear of choice.

Almina Concept Classic Crew Wool Cardigan $168 at Almina Concept The color is perfection.

Cult Gaia Fiore Belt $258 at Shopbop This belt is practically wearable art.

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $98 at Shopbop My favorite fashion bloggers all agree that these jeans have the best relaxed fit.

Madewell The Tegan Fisherman Sandal $138 at Madewell This fisherman sandal just bumped the $500 version off my wish list.

For Love and Lemons Billie Mini Dress $269 at Shopbop It doesn't get cuter than this.

Melie Bianco Willow Shoulder Bag $98 at Anthropologie Butter yellow is my pastel of choice this year.

Madewell Split-Crewneck Cardigan Tank $52 at Madewell A more interesting alternative to the black tank tops I usually style.

Levi's Vintage Overalls $128 at Shopbop Love them or hate them, overalls are having a micro-trend moment. (I can't get enough.)

Jeffrey Campbell Mary Jane Shelly Flats $160 at Anthropologie Great style and an even better price point.

Banana Republic The Perfect Linen Shirt $90 at Banana Republic I'm saving my white linen for summer and reaching for this black option until then.

Banana Republic Mariner Link Earrings $80 at Banana Republic A very 2024 take on classic silver earrings.

Banana Republic Alani Oversized Poplin Shirtdress $180 at Banana Republic Meet your new office uniform.

Madewell Handwoven Leather Tote $188 at Madewell This looks way too luxe to cost less than $200.

Moon River Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket $132 at Shopbop I love a denim jacket in the spring, but this year, I want one with a little more shape to it.

Banana Republic Ariella Poplin Midi Skirt $130 at Banana Republic Fuller A-line skirts are having a moment, and I'm so here for it.

Staud Tommy Beaded Bag $350 at Shopbop I can always count on a Staud bag to bring fun colors to my typically neutral looks.

The Great The Abbey Top $195 at Shopbop This is the prettiest white blouse. I'll be wearing it with barrel-leg jeans and flats.

Madewell Puffed-Buckle Leather Belt $55 at Madewell The fashion set is about to be all over this one.

Citizens of Humanity Rigid High-Rise Horseshoe Jeans $268 at Anthropologie And here are the barrel jeans.

Duke + Dexter Winston Mules $200 at Anthropologie The Birkenstock look with a Western flair.

Rue Sophie Roche Jacket $298 at Rue Sophie Every spring wardrobe needs a trench. This one has my endorsement.

Solid & Striped The Delta Dress $268 at Shopbop A gingham moment is always necessary.