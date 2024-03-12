Okay, Whoa—Spring Is My New Favorite Season Thanks to These Fashion Arrivals

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
First and foremost, I'd like to apologize to spring for having ranked it last in my hierarchy of seasons. My lack of love for floral patterns and most pastel colors hindered its chance to place higher on my list, but this year, spring is shaping up to be a very chic season. After looking through the latest arrivals at Shopbop, Madewell, and Anthropologie, I'm thoroughly impressed. Cropped utility jackets, barrel-leg jeans, and belts with sculptural silver details are about to be my wardrobe heroes. And in terms of footwear, flat shoes will continue to get all the love. Below, you'll find a selection of sandals, ballet flats, and the Birkentock-style clogs that are already en route to my apartment. Keep scrolling to shop the chic finds that have changed my mind about spring style.
The fit, the cotton-silk blend, and the reasonable price have convinced me I need this.
After seeing Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars look, polka dots are my new favorite print.
Wearing this creamy color on the streets of NYC is a risk, but I'm willing to take it for these pretty shoes.
Here's a great way to wear the trending oxblood color editors can't get enough of.
All signs are pointing to aviator sunglasses as the spring 2024 eyewear of choice.
My favorite fashion bloggers all agree that these jeans have the best relaxed fit.
This fisherman sandal just bumped the $500 version off my wish list.
A more interesting alternative to the black tank tops I usually style.
Love them or hate them, overalls are having a micro-trend moment. (I can't get enough.)
I'm saving my white linen for summer and reaching for this black option until then.
I love a denim jacket in the spring, but this year, I want one with a little more shape to it.
Fuller A-line skirts are having a moment, and I'm so here for it.
I can always count on a Staud bag to bring fun colors to my typically neutral looks.
This is the prettiest white blouse. I'll be wearing it with barrel-leg jeans and flats.