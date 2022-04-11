18 Cute Spring Outfits That Spark Joy
Bold hues, volume, and bright prints are guaranteed to boost your mood.
I'm a fashion girl through and through, so getting dressed in the morning has always been one of my favorite parts of the day. And there are fewer times that I love getting dressed more than in the spring. The weather is finally getting a little nicer, the sun is out for a little longer, and I can rid myself of the all-black attire that I wore almost every day between the months of September and March. But, because it's been a little while since we've had the opportunity to really get dressed in the spring, I've rounded up a few cute spring outfits to get your creative gears going.
I've included looks that just about anyone can pull inspiration from, including a springtime dress outfit that works for day or night, as well as a few very sparkly and fun party-ready tops that I myself have been keeping an eye on now the weather permits me to show a little skin. But because spring weather isn't quite as hot as summer, I'm obligated to include a few looks that will keep you warm, too.
Keep scrolling to check out all of the sartorial goodness. And because I'm a shopping editor, I included a few very shoppable items to pick up right now that will emulate each look to a T. Happy shopping! Here's to never having to wear a puffer jacket ever again.
1. Jeans + A Blazer
You can't beat the classics. A black blazer always looks good styled over a white T-shirt and a pair of true-blue jeans. I don't make the rules!
Oak + Fort Classic Blazer
2. Leather Trousers + A White Button-Down
Bring your winter-ready leather trousers into the spring by pairing them with an oversized white button-down top instead of a sweater or a turtleneck. The flowier the shirt, the better!
Jenni Kayne O'Keeffe Shirt
Commando Faux Leather Trouser
3. A Black Mini Dress + Fun Loafers
Loafers have replaced my sneakers, so I'm always looking for a new fun pair to add to my collection. A glittery or metallic option adds something extra to your usual LBD ensemble.
Anthropologie Mini Slip Dress
Nomasei Silver NONO Loafers
4. An Oversized Cardigan + Colorful Denim
Go ahead, mix all the colors into one outfit. As evidenced on the streets of Paris, a mix of colors actually looks totally casual despite being very much out of the box.
BLANKNYC Oversized Cardigan
Edikted Willa Wide Jeans
5. A Sparkly Long Sleeve Top + Jeans
Forget your sweaters: a glittery long-sleeved top is my preferred way to keep warm in the springtime!
ROTATE Birger Christensen Aurelia Cropped Sequined Stretch-Jersey Wrap Top
AGOLDE Ultra High Rise Curved Taper Balloon Jeans
6. Cargo Pants + A Denim Jacket
Trousers > Jeans in the spring. I don't make the rules. Plus, a pair of linen trousers will last you well into the summer because they're a great addition to any beach bag. But, I'll be styling mine with an oversized denim jacket until the weather actually heats up.
Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Fitzgerald Wash
Cotton On Scout Cargo Pant
7. A Knit Dress + Chunky Boots
I'm not a sandals-wearer in the spring and summer—my black ankle booties will always reign supreme in my closet. Pairing a chunky pair of boots with a sleek ribbed dress always looks cool in my opinion.
Simon Miller Fine Rib Mawga Dress
Steve Madden Cobra Black Leather Boots
8. A White Jumpsuit + Colorful Heels
My spring closet will always feature a jumpsuit or two, especially when they come in shades of white or cream. Add a fun-colored summer heel to add a little bit of *spice* to the look.
Alex Mill Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Sam Edelman Maven Strappy Sandal
9. A Vest Suit
The matching set has transitioned in 2022 to feature trousers and coordinating vests rather than blazers or sweaters. But don't worry if you don't want to wear one on its own: style it over a white tee or tank!
COS Cropped Waistcoat
COS Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers
10. A Sheer Dress + Nude Sandals
A sheer dress works for the day time if you keep the rest of your accessories simple. A classic brown strappy sandal is key to making the date-night-worthy piece feel appropriate in the sunlight.
AFRM Shailene Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress
Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandal
11. A Corset + Trousers
if you want to make Bridgerton-inspired corsets work in your wardrobe, style them with a pair of menswear-inspired trousers. The resulting 'fit is cool and a little bit feminine all at the same time.
STAUD Peony Top
Mango Wide Leg Suit Pants
12. A Cutout Dress + Knee-High Boots
The perfect way to transition your summer dresses into your closet is to style them with a pair of wintery knee-high boots. But, if you really want to lean into the warmer weather, try a pair of white or printed boots rather than your average black go-tos.
Charlie Holiday Tiered Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Jeffrey Campbell Taysha Tall Boots
13. A Party-Ready Top + Low-Rise Jeans
Get in, we're going out! For your next happy hour with your best friends (or a spicy date night) take your jeans-and-a-nice-top ensemble to the next level courtesy of a blinged-out crop top. Feathers are optional, but are very, very fun.
retrofete x REVOLVE Michal Top
We The Free Shelby Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
14. A Vintage Sweatshirt + Boyfriend Jeans
Long live your favorite vintage (or vintage-inspired) sweatshirt. For peak cozy vibes, style them with a pair of baggy, boyfriend-style jeans and a pair of fresh white kicks.
The Mayfair Group Empathy Always Sweatshirt
AGOLDE 90s Mid Rise Loose
15. White Denim + A Pastel Top
I hate to break it to you, but you should probably pick up a pair of white jeans this season. They're a timeless addition into your wardrobe, and opting for a pair that has a wider leg gives them a cool-girl look. Pair them with a lightweight linen top to channel ultimate L.A girl energy.
Everlane Relaxed Linen Shirt
DL1961 Emilie Straight Ultra High Rise Vintage 31" Jeans
16. Matching Sweat Separates
If you're running around and still want to look cute, style a matching sweat suit with other elevated staples like a trench coat. Choosing one in a fun color gives this outfit springtime appeal.
LES TIEN Yacht Brushed-Back Cotton Half-Zip Sweatshirt
LES TIEN Snap-Front Brushed-Back Cotton Track Pants
17. A Shirt Dress + Clogs
Clogs are the unexpected hero shoe of the season. They work year-round (I wear them in the winter with chunky socks), so give them the spring weather treatment by styling your favorite pair with a breezy shirt dress.
Simon Miller Vegan Bubble Clog
OW Collection Ella Shirt Dress
18. A Denim Mini Dress + Cowboy Boots
Cowboy and western-style boots are still going strong in 2022. Lean into the Americana vibe by pairing them with a denim mini dress.
Reformation Jaime Denim Dress
Urban Outfitters UO Lynn Cowboy Boot
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
