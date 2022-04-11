18 Cute Spring Outfits That Spark Joy

Bold hues, volume, and bright prints are guaranteed to boost your mood.

Julia Marzovilla
By
published

I'm a fashion girl through and through, so getting dressed in the morning has always been one of my favorite parts of the day. And there are fewer times that I love getting dressed more than in the spring. The weather is finally getting a little nicer, the sun is out for a little longer, and I can rid myself of the all-black attire that I wore almost every day between the months of September and March. But, because it's been a little while since we've had the opportunity to really get dressed in the spring, I've rounded up a few cute spring outfits to get your creative gears going. 

I've included looks that just about anyone can pull inspiration from, including a springtime dress outfit that works for day or night, as well as a few very sparkly and fun party-ready tops that I myself have been keeping an eye on now the weather permits me to show a little skin. But because spring weather isn't quite as hot as summer, I'm obligated to include a few looks that will keep you warm, too.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the sartorial goodness. And because I'm a shopping editor, I included a few very shoppable items to pick up right now that will emulate each look to a T. Happy shopping! Here's to never having to wear a puffer jacket ever again. 

1. Jeans + A Blazer  

cute spring outfits

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

You can't beat the classics. A black blazer always looks good styled over a white T-shirt and a pair of true-blue jeans. I don't make the rules! 

Oak + Fort Classic Blazer

AYR The Secret Sauce Jeans

2. Leather Trousers + A White Button-Down  

cute spring outfits

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Bring your winter-ready leather trousers into the spring by pairing them with an oversized white button-down top instead of a sweater or a turtleneck. The flowier the shirt, the better! 

Jenni Kayne O'Keeffe Shirt

Commando Faux Leather Trouser

3. A Black Mini Dress + Fun Loafers 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Lena Mahfouf poses wearing Coperni dress and bag and Prada shoes after the Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)

Loafers have replaced my sneakers, so I'm always looking for a new fun pair to add to my collection. A glittery or metallic option adds something extra to your usual LBD ensemble. 

Anthropologie Mini Slip Dress

Nomasei Silver NONO Loafers

4. An Oversized Cardigan + Colorful Denim 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Emili Sindlev wears a pale purple / pale yellow / pale blue gradient wool buttoned cardigan, a pink shiny leather shoulder bag from Loewe, green denim large pants, purple silver shiny leather pumps heels shoes, outside Loewe, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Go ahead, mix all the colors into one outfit. As evidenced on the streets of Paris, a mix of colors actually looks totally casual despite being very much out of the box.

BLANKNYC Oversized Cardigan

Edikted Willa Wide Jeans

5. A Sparkly Long Sleeve Top + Jeans 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Heart Evangelista wears silver and rhinestones earrings, a gray embroidered crystal and rhinestones with feathers long puffy sleeves high neck pullover, a pale yellow shiny leather crocodile print pattern Kelly crossbody bag from Hermes, navy blue denim large pants, beige shiny leather crocodile print pattern pointed pumps heels shoes, outside Hermes , during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Forget your sweaters: a glittery long-sleeved top is my preferred way to keep warm in the springtime! 

ROTATE Birger Christensen Aurelia Cropped Sequined Stretch-Jersey Wrap Top

AGOLDE Ultra High Rise Curved Taper Balloon Jeans

6. Cargo Pants + A Denim Jacket 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Chloe Harrouche wears black sunglasses, a black sweater, a white t-shirt, a blue denim oversized jacket, a white shiny leather shoulder bag, white cargo wide legs pants, black shiny varnished leather pointed pumps heels shoes, outside Sacai, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 07, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Trousers > Jeans in the spring. I don't make the rules. Plus, a pair of linen trousers will last you well into the summer because they're a great addition to any beach bag. But, I'll be styling mine with an oversized denim jacket until the weather actually heats up. 

Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Fitzgerald Wash

Cotton On Scout Cargo Pant

7. A Knit Dress + Chunky Boots

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 08: A guest wears gold earrings, a pale blue shoulder-off / long sleeves / midi dress with black shoulder straps from Jacquemus, a white / brown / orange print pattern silk large handbag, camel shiny leather block heels ankle boots , outside Miu Miu , during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 08, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

I'm not a sandals-wearer in the spring and summer—my black ankle booties will always reign supreme in my closet. Pairing a chunky pair of boots with a sleek ribbed dress always looks cool in my opinion. 

Simon Miller Fine Rib Mawga Dress

Steve Madden Cobra Black Leather Boots

8. A White Jumpsuit + Colorful Heels 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Chriselle Lim wears a pink purple V-neck bra underwear, a white denim buttoned / belted cargo jumpsuit, a braided pink / yellow / orange wickers clutch, purple laces / strappy block heels sandals, outside Isabel Marant, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

My spring closet will always feature a jumpsuit or two, especially when they come in shades of white or cream. Add a fun-colored summer heel to add a little bit of *spice* to the look. 

Alex Mill Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

Sam Edelman Maven Strappy Sandal

9. A Vest Suit 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 23: Alicia Aylies wears yellow sunglasses, earrings, a gold large chain necklace, a dark green sleeveless blazer jacket, matching dark green large suit pants, gold bracelets, green shiny leather strappy sandals / pumps heels shoes, during a street style fashion photo session, on March 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The matching set has transitioned in 2022 to feature trousers and coordinating vests rather than blazers or sweaters. But don't worry if you don't want to wear one on its own: style it over a white tee or tank!  

COS Cropped Waistcoat

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Trousers

10. A Sheer Dress + Nude Sandals

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 23: Alicia Aylies wears gold earrings, a white and dark green zebra print pattern buttoned V-neck / long sleeves / midi dress, pale pink shiny leather strappy pumps heels shoes / sandals , during a street style fashion photo session, on March 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A sheer dress works for the day time if you keep the rest of your accessories simple. A classic brown strappy sandal is key to making the date-night-worthy piece feel appropriate in the sunlight. 

AFRM Shailene Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress

Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandal

11. A Corset + Trousers 

cute spring outfits

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

if you want to make Bridgerton-inspired corsets work in your wardrobe, style them with a pair of menswear-inspired trousers. The resulting 'fit is cool and a little bit feminine all at the same time. 

STAUD Peony Top

Mango Wide Leg Suit Pants

12. A Cutout Dress + Knee-High Boots 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 19: Emilie Joseph @in_fashionwetrust wears black sunglasses, a black ruffled puffy short sleeves / cut-out waist / asymmetric midi dress from Magalie Pascal, beige and black shiny leather snake print pattern pointed / heels knees boots / high boots from Paris Texas,, during a street style fashion photo session, on March 19, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The perfect way to transition your summer dresses into your closet is to style them with a pair of wintery knee-high boots. But, if you really want to lean into the warmer weather, try a pair of white or printed boots rather than your average black go-tos. 

Charlie Holiday Tiered Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Jeffrey Campbell Taysha Tall Boots

13. A Party-Ready Top + Low-Rise Jeans

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 26: Angela Gonzalez wears black sunglasses, silver earrings, a purple feather shoulder-off /cropped top, blue faded denim mom jeans pants, a brown camel shiny leather handbag, dark brown shiny leather strappy heels sandals / shoes, during a street style fashion photo session, on March 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Get in, we're going out! For your next happy hour with your best friends (or a spicy date night) take your jeans-and-a-nice-top ensemble to the next level courtesy of a blinged-out crop top. Feathers are optional, but are very, very fun. 

retrofete x REVOLVE Michal Top

We The Free Shelby Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

14. A Vintage Sweatshirt + Boyfriend Jeans

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 02: Madison Beer is seen on March 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Image credit: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Long live your favorite vintage (or vintage-inspired) sweatshirt. For peak cozy vibes, style them with a pair of baggy, boyfriend-style jeans and a pair of fresh white kicks. 

The Mayfair Group Empathy Always Sweatshirt

AGOLDE 90s Mid Rise Loose

15. White Denim + A Pastel Top 

cute spring outftis

(Image credit: Rachel Murray/WireImage)

I hate to break it to you, but you should probably pick up a pair of white jeans this season. They're a timeless addition into your wardrobe, and opting for a pair that has a wider leg gives them a cool-girl look. Pair them with a lightweight linen top to channel ultimate L.A girl energy.

Everlane Relaxed Linen Shirt

DL1961 Emilie Straight Ultra High Rise Vintage 31" Jeans

16. Matching Sweat Separates 

COLOGNE, GERMANY - MAY 21: Golestaneh Mayer-Uellner is seen wearing jogging suit Zara, trenchcoat H&M, dad sandals Marni, tweed bag Chanel in blue, sunglasses Celine on May 21, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

If you're running around and still want to look cute, style a matching sweat suit with other elevated staples like a trench coat. Choosing one in a fun color gives this outfit springtime appeal. 

LES TIEN Yacht Brushed-Back Cotton Half-Zip Sweatshirt

LES TIEN Snap-Front Brushed-Back Cotton Track Pants

17. A Shirt Dress + Clogs 

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 25: Lois Opoku is seen wearing blue oversized button shirt with logo print Karl Lagerfeld, bag Karl Lagerfeld, clogs - Bally, sunglasses Cartier, scarf Salvatore Ferragamo on May 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images))

Clogs are the unexpected hero shoe of the season. They work year-round (I wear them in the winter with chunky socks), so give them the spring weather treatment by styling your favorite pair with a breezy shirt dress. 

Simon Miller Vegan Bubble Clog

OW Collection Ella Shirt Dress

18. A Denim Mini Dress + Cowboy Boots 

Cowboy and western-style boots are still going strong in 2022. Lean into the Americana vibe by pairing them with a denim mini dress. 

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Emilie Joseph @in_fashionwetrust wears black sunglasses, a white denim mini dress with mao neckline and puffy sleeves from Mango, silver and crystal studded earrings by Isabel Marant, western inspired white and black leather python printed pattern pointed Lamsy block heels ankle boots from Isabel Marant, on August 08, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Reformation Jaime Denim Dress

Urban Outfitters UO Lynn Cowboy Boot

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

