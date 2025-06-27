It’s Not Complicated—It-Girls Swear By These Easy Summer Essentials

Follow their lead and shop these 25 must-haves.

two attendees at Copenhagen spring 2023 fashion week wearing sunglasses, crop tops, and brown suits
With the arrival of the new season, I recommend taking a thorough look at the clothes in your closet and the products in your beauty routine. If they consist of microtrend-friendly finds and picks that won't withstand heat-wave-level temperatures, it's time to start fresh. I recommend updating your summer fashion and beauty essentials that It-girls in New York have secretly been obsessing over for weeks.

It's best to prioritize breezy, breathable pieces like linen pants, flowy summer dresses, and comfortable, on-trend bermuda shortsJ.Crew's linen selection is a particular editor-favorite. You should also opt for comfortable sneakers and flip flops to take you through any occasion on your calendar.

On the beauty front, this season is all about easy-going, multitasking picks. Think: multi-use eyeliners, versatile eyeshadow sticks, hydrating lipsticks, beginner-friendly hair glosses, and products that build up the perfect sweat-proof summer routine. Oh—and don't forget to tap into the season's chicest nude manicure and pedicure trend while you're at it.

If you're ready to upgrade your summer routines, you're in luck. I've rounded up my top fashion and beauty essentials for the upcoming season. Consider your summer shopping list complete.

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Olivia Rodrigo recently wore these blueberry-coded Adidas sneakers, so naturally, I'm aiming to add them to my closet, too.

Harbor Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118)

These linen pants have polished pleats and belt loops, making them the perfect addition to your summer work outfits.

ilmakiage, No Filter Poreless Base Smoothing Primer
Il Makiage
No Filter Primer

This primer and mature skin are a match made in heaven, but anyone can benefit from its pore-blurring powers. One pump is all you need to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and to extend the life of your foundation.

Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Drawstring Straight Leg Linen Pants (Were $70)

Fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, calls these the "softest" linen pants, adding, "They’re casual enough to be worn with a T-shirt, but I also wore them to a formal dinner with my family, and no one batted an eye."

Cabana Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen

This floaty linen dress was made for sweltering hot days.

Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Color

This is a nude nail polish color that will instantly make anyone look richer.

Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants
adidas
Adicolor Classic Firebird Loose Track Pants

With their red-and-pink color combination, these trendy track pants are obsession-worthy.

J.Crew , 3" Stratus Short in Linen
J.Crew
3" Stratus Short in Linen

Swap out your stuffy denim shorts for this lightweight, breathable pair.

dpHUE Gloss+ Sheer Best Hair Glosses
dpHUE
Gloss+

You don't need a salon appointment to achieve post-salon shine. This at-home hair gloss (which Marzovilla uses and loves) does all the work for you. It works in as little as three minutes to boost shine and vibrancy and leave hair feeling softer and smoother.

Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner

This Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner is the only eyeliner you need in your makeup bag. It's especially creamy, so it works like a charm in your waterline. You can also blend one of the 20 shades out into a smokey eye or create graphic shapes—rest assured, once it's set, this waterproof formula isn't budging.

Samba Og Sneaker
adidas
Samba Og Sneakers

Fashion girls are still obsessed with wearing Adidas Samba-centric outfits, so grab a pair if you're in need of a sneaker refresh.

Alex Mill, Riley Pant In Linen
Alex Mill
Riley Pants in Linen

This pair is our top-ranked pick for the best-ever linen pants from Alex Mill. Marzovilla, who tested the navy pair, says, "They earned top marks in performance, and I've worn them nearly a dozen times in just a short span of time."

Côte D'azur Eau De Parfum
Quince
Côte D'azur Eau De Parfum

Quince's fragrances are proof that you don't need a designer budget to smell amazing. For a fresh and clean scent that's suitable for any occasion, consider adding Côte D'azur to your summer fragrance rotation.

Petal & Pup, Lauren Lace Overlay Dress
Petal & Pup
Lauren Lace Overlay Dress

I know you've got at least one special occasion on your calendar—this under $100 option would make for the perfect summer wedding guest dress.

E.l.f. No Budge Matte Shadow Stick, One-Swipe Cream Eyeshadow Stick, Long-Wear & Crease Resistant, Matte Finish, Lava Lamp
e.l.f. Cosmetics
No Budge Matte Shadow Stick

I'm all about easy makeup in the summer, so this eyeshadow stick is a must-have in my routine. It's creamy enough to easily blend out with my finger, and the fun shades instantly amp up my look.

7" Stratus Short in Dusty Periwinkle Block Print
J.Crew
7" Stratus Short in Dusty Periwinkle Block Print

Give your Bermuda shorts outfits an Italian summer twist with this pretty printed pick.

Open-Back Halter Top in Dusty Periwinkle Block Print
J.Crew
Open-Back Halter Top in Dusty Periwinkle Block Print (Was $118)

Why not make it a matching set by grabbing this on-sale halter top?

Skorr Glow
SKORR
Skorr Glow

If you only have room for one beauty tool in your cabinet, let it be this one. This handy wand boosts radiance, firms sagging skin, de-puffs, and soothes inflammation thanks to a combination of technologies like RF energy and LED lights. If you needed any more reason to be on board, Julianne Moore is a fan.

New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pants in Striped Linen (Were $118)

These striped pants have a nautical feel, which is right in line with the fisherman aesthetic the fashion set is obsessed with right now.

Rouge Coco Flash
CHANEL
Rouge Coco Flash

If you're not a fan of traditional lipstick, allow me to introduce Chanel's Rouge Coco Flash. This is a creamy, hydrating formula that's especially comfortable to wear. My favorite shade is Happy—it's the best nude lipstick for my pale complexion and everyday wear.

Featherweight Cashmere Tie-Front Cardigan
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Tie-Front Cardigan

When it's a chillier night, all you need is this lightweight summer sweater to stay comfortable and stylish.

Gentle Retinol Renewal 5x Booster
SKORR
Gentle Retinol Renewal 5x Booster

If you want glowing, clear, and firm skin, this retinol serum will be your new best friend. Its potent formula of retinol and bakuchiol works to improve the look of dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, large pores, uneven skin tone, and blemishes.

Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress

The next time you don't know what to wear, throw this white dress on and accessorize to your heart's content.

Brevel Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Dolce Vita
Brevel Kitten Heel Flip Flops

It seems I can't walk down the street for more than five minutes without spotting heeled flip flops, so I'm adding this pair to my cart ASAP.

Nkb Hair Towel
NUME
Nkb Hair Towel (Was $29)

Picking up this hair towel is the easiest thing you can do to upgrade your summer beauty routine. It absorbs more moisture and is gentler than your average towel, resulting in less split ends, frizz, and breakage.

