It’s Not Complicated—It-Girls Swear By These Easy Summer Essentials
Follow their lead and shop these 25 must-haves.
With the arrival of the new season, I recommend taking a thorough look at the clothes in your closet and the products in your beauty routine. If they consist of microtrend-friendly finds and picks that won't withstand heat-wave-level temperatures, it's time to start fresh. I recommend updating your summer fashion and beauty essentials that It-girls in New York have secretly been obsessing over for weeks.
It's best to prioritize breezy, breathable pieces like linen pants, flowy summer dresses, and comfortable, on-trend bermuda shorts—J.Crew's linen selection is a particular editor-favorite. You should also opt for comfortable sneakers and flip flops to take you through any occasion on your calendar.
On the beauty front, this season is all about easy-going, multitasking picks. Think: multi-use eyeliners, versatile eyeshadow sticks, hydrating lipsticks, beginner-friendly hair glosses, and products that build up the perfect sweat-proof summer routine. Oh—and don't forget to tap into the season's chicest nude manicure and pedicure trend while you're at it.
If you're ready to upgrade your summer routines, you're in luck. I've rounded up my top fashion and beauty essentials for the upcoming season. Consider your summer shopping list complete.
Olivia Rodrigo recently wore these blueberry-coded Adidas sneakers, so naturally, I'm aiming to add them to my closet, too.
These linen pants have polished pleats and belt loops, making them the perfect addition to your summer work outfits.
This primer and mature skin are a match made in heaven, but anyone can benefit from its pore-blurring powers. One pump is all you need to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and to extend the life of your foundation.
Fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla, calls these the "softest" linen pants, adding, "They’re casual enough to be worn with a T-shirt, but I also wore them to a formal dinner with my family, and no one batted an eye."
With their red-and-pink color combination, these trendy track pants are obsession-worthy.
You don't need a salon appointment to achieve post-salon shine. This at-home hair gloss (which Marzovilla uses and loves) does all the work for you. It works in as little as three minutes to boost shine and vibrancy and leave hair feeling softer and smoother.
This Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner is the only eyeliner you need in your makeup bag. It's especially creamy, so it works like a charm in your waterline. You can also blend one of the 20 shades out into a smokey eye or create graphic shapes—rest assured, once it's set, this waterproof formula isn't budging.
Fashion girls are still obsessed with wearing Adidas Samba-centric outfits, so grab a pair if you're in need of a sneaker refresh.
This pair is our top-ranked pick for the best-ever linen pants from Alex Mill. Marzovilla, who tested the navy pair, says, "They earned top marks in performance, and I've worn them nearly a dozen times in just a short span of time."
Quince's fragrances are proof that you don't need a designer budget to smell amazing. For a fresh and clean scent that's suitable for any occasion, consider adding Côte D'azur to your summer fragrance rotation.
I know you've got at least one special occasion on your calendar—this under $100 option would make for the perfect summer wedding guest dress.
Give your Bermuda shorts outfits an Italian summer twist with this pretty printed pick.
Why not make it a matching set by grabbing this on-sale halter top?
If you only have room for one beauty tool in your cabinet, let it be this one. This handy wand boosts radiance, firms sagging skin, de-puffs, and soothes inflammation thanks to a combination of technologies like RF energy and LED lights. If you needed any more reason to be on board, Julianne Moore is a fan.
These striped pants have a nautical feel, which is right in line with the fisherman aesthetic the fashion set is obsessed with right now.
When it's a chillier night, all you need is this lightweight summer sweater to stay comfortable and stylish.
The next time you don't know what to wear, throw this white dress on and accessorize to your heart's content.
