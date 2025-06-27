It’s Not Complicated—It-Girls Swear By These Easy Summer Essentials

With the arrival of the new season, I recommend taking a thorough look at the clothes in your closet and the products in your beauty routine. If they consist of microtrend-friendly finds and picks that won't withstand heat-wave-level temperatures, it's time to start fresh. I recommend updating your summer fashion and beauty essentials that It-girls in New York have secretly been obsessing over for weeks.

It's best to prioritize breezy, breathable pieces like linen pants, flowy summer dresses, and comfortable, on-trend bermuda shorts—J.Crew's linen selection is a particular editor-favorite. You should also opt for comfortable sneakers and flip flops to take you through any occasion on your calendar.

On the beauty front, this season is all about easy-going, multitasking picks. Think: multi-use eyeliners, versatile eyeshadow sticks, hydrating lipsticks, beginner-friendly hair glosses, and products that build up the perfect sweat-proof summer routine. Oh—and don't forget to tap into the season's chicest nude manicure and pedicure trend while you're at it.

If you're ready to upgrade your summer routines, you're in luck. I've rounded up my top fashion and beauty essentials for the upcoming season. Consider your summer shopping list complete.