The moment it hit 75 degrees in New York, my mind shifted to thoughts of summer fashion. Sorry to the spring trends in my closet that never saw the light of day, but I can't help but jump at the chance to pull out cute summery outfits. It's the time of year when my capsule wardrobe can be fun and relaxed, and what sounds better than that? It doesn't help that J.Crew's just-dropped collection has me daydreaming about warm-weather goodness.

J.Crew never fails to impress me with its selection of elevated wardrobe staples, and its new arrivals for the upcoming season are just as remarkable. The section is filled to the brim with trendy summer finds, including Bermuda shorts, checkered separates, and pretty breezy dresses. The collection also features must-haves for both your vacation packing list and summer work attire—think polished linen pants, versatile tops, and flowy skirts.

It took me only 20 minutes of scrolling through J.Crew's new-in section to fill my shopping cart, and I'm sure you'll have similar success. The selection is vast; however, so if you don't want to be overwhelmed, keep scrolling to shop 25 of my curated picks.

J.Crew, Ribbed Featherweight Cashmere T-Shirt
J.Crew
Ribbed Featherweight Cashmere T-Shirt

Consider this your new go-to T-shirt. It's made from buttery soft, lightweight cashmere that's meant to be worn year-round, plus it comes in plenty of trendy colors, like this blush pink.

J.Crew, Linen Mini Dress
J.Crew
Linen Mini Dress

This may be the perfect summer travel dress—made from 100 percent linen, it's lightweight and breathable. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to pack.

J.Crew, Relaxed Utility Pant in Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Relaxed Utility Pant in Cotton Blend

The drawstring waist and big patch pockets give these linen pants a casual-cool vibe.

J.Crew, Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

Whenever I am unsure about what to wear, I throw on a breezy linen shirt like this, a tank, wide-legged trousers, and call it a day—the end result is always chic.

J.Crew, 7" Stratus Short in Linen
J.Crew
7" Stratus Short in Linen

Bermuda shorts feel significantly more polished and refined than denim cutoffs, so they rank at the top of my vacation shopping list.

J.Crew, Ribbed Tank Top in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton
J.Crew
Ribbed Tank Top in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton

The fashion set is obsessed with the fisherman aesthetic, and I don't see that slowing down anytime soon for summer. This striped tank fits the bill.

J.Crew, New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen

These easy-going pants were practically made for lounging at the beach with nothing on but your bikini.

J.Crew, Palermo Dress in Ramie
J.Crew
Palermo Dress in Ramie

This light-as-air dress comes in the prettiest print that makes me want to frolic in a field of flowers.

J.Crew, Stratus Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Stratus Pant in Linen

J.Crew's hero product, the Stratus Pants, has been made into a linen version for summer and I couldn't be happier. I'll be wearing these on repeat with tanks and crop tops.

J.Crew, Seamed Mini Dress in Chambray
J.Crew
Seamed Mini Dress in Chambray

With its sleek silhouette, I would make this denim dress the highlight of my summer going-out wardrobe.

J.Crew, Ruffle-Collar Mini Dress in Painted Daisy Print
J.Crew
Ruffle-Collar Mini Dress in Painted Daisy Print

Obsessed is an understatement when it comes to this pick. With its puffy sleeves and ruffled collar, it's sure to attract attention, which is why I love it so much.

J.Crew, Crochet Sweater-Dress
J.Crew
Crochet Sweater-Dress

This crochet dress is as beachy as they come. It features a removable slip lining, allowing you to style it in multiple ways.

J.Crew, Mini Boxer Short in Gingham
J.Crew
Mini Boxer Short in Gingham

Mark my words: Gingham will be the print everyone is wearing this summer. Get ahead of the curve by adding these adorable shorts to your cart now.

J.Crew, Pleated Tie-Waist Mini Skirt

J.Crew
Pleated Tie-Waist Mini Skirt

This darling mini skirt would be so much more fun to wear than denim shorts.

J.Crew, Eyelet Balconette Underwire Bikini Top

J.Crew
Eyelet Balconette Underwire Bikini Top

With this bikini in my arsenal, I would feel like a chic Parisian on vacation in the French Riviera.

J.Crew, Crochet Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Crochet Mixy Dress

From the crochet top to the empire waist and breezy cotton skirt, this dress embodies "easy summer dressing" in every possible way.

J.Crew, Made-In-Spain Block-Heel Espadrilles in Faux Raffia
J.Crew
Made-In-Spain Block-Heel Espadrilles in Faux Raffia

These sandals are designed to complement all of your cute summer outfits, whether it's linen pants and a tank top or a maxi dress.

J.Crew, Pintuck Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Pintuck Mixy Dress

The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong for summer, and I, for one, am here for it. How pretty would this dress look with flat sandals?

J.Crew, Malta Handwoven Straw Tote
J.Crew
Malta Handwoven Straw Tote

A jute bag for summer makes perfect sense—J.Crew designed the ideal version with long shoulder straps and a spacious interior.

J.Crew, Ruched Plunge One-Piece in Bandana Block Print
J.Crew
Ruched Plunge One-Piece in Bandana Block Print

A fun bandana print makes this one-piece swimsuit stand out from the solid pieces in my collection.

J.Crew, Pintuck Mini Shirtdress in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Pintuck Mini Shirtdress in Cotton Voile

I’ve thought of several occasions when I could wear this sundress, including to the office, weekend brunch, and my upcoming L.A. vacation.

J.Crew, Collection Slip Dress With Mirror Embellishments
J.Crew
Collection Slip Dress With Mirror Embellishments

Vacation always calls for at least one fancy dinner; this gorgeous dress is what I would choose for the occasion.

J.Crew, Shirred-Waist Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Shirred-Waist Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin

I would wear this with white sneakers on vacation for a day of exploring, and then switch to kitten heels for the office when I return home.

J.Crew, Pleated Drawstring Maxi Skirt in Linen Blend
J.Crew
Pleated Drawstring Maxi Skirt in Linen Blend

My fellow editors are obsessed with a summery white skirt outfit, and it’s a look I plan to recreate immediately.

J.Crew, Pleated Tie-Waist Dress in Luster Georgette
J.Crew
Pleated Tie-Waist Dress in Luster Georgette

With its shiny finish, this beautiful dress is one I’d wear to all of my special summer occasions.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

