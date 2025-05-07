The moment it hit 75 degrees in New York, my mind shifted to thoughts of summer fashion. Sorry to the spring trends in my closet that never saw the light of day, but I can't help but jump at the chance to pull out cute summery outfits. It's the time of year when my capsule wardrobe can be fun and relaxed, and what sounds better than that? It doesn't help that J.Crew's just-dropped collection has me daydreaming about warm-weather goodness.

J.Crew never fails to impress me with its selection of elevated wardrobe staples, and its new arrivals for the upcoming season are just as remarkable. The section is filled to the brim with trendy summer finds, including Bermuda shorts, checkered separates, and pretty breezy dresses. The collection also features must-haves for both your vacation packing list and summer work attire—think polished linen pants, versatile tops, and flowy skirts.

It took me only 20 minutes of scrolling through J.Crew's new-in section to fill my shopping cart, and I'm sure you'll have similar success. The selection is vast; however, so if you don't want to be overwhelmed, keep scrolling to shop 25 of my curated picks.

J.Crew Ribbed Featherweight Cashmere T-Shirt $98 at J.Crew US Consider this your new go-to T-shirt. It's made from buttery soft, lightweight cashmere that's meant to be worn year-round, plus it comes in plenty of trendy colors, like this blush pink.

J.Crew Linen Mini Dress $158 at J.Crew US This may be the perfect summer travel dress—made from 100 percent linen, it's lightweight and breathable. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to pack.

J.Crew Relaxed Utility Pant in Cotton Blend $138 at J.Crew US The drawstring waist and big patch pockets give these linen pants a casual-cool vibe.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin $128 at J.Crew US Whenever I am unsure about what to wear, I throw on a breezy linen shirt like this, a tank, wide-legged trousers, and call it a day—the end result is always chic.

J.Crew 7" Stratus Short in Linen $80 at J.Crew US Bermuda shorts feel significantly more polished and refined than denim cutoffs, so they rank at the top of my vacation shopping list.

J.Crew Ribbed Tank Top in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton $98 at J.Crew US The fashion set is obsessed with the fisherman aesthetic, and I don't see that slowing down anytime soon for summer. This striped tank fits the bill.

J.Crew New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen $118 at J.Crew US These easy-going pants were practically made for lounging at the beach with nothing on but your bikini.

J.Crew Palermo Dress in Ramie $168 at J.Crew US This light-as-air dress comes in the prettiest print that makes me want to frolic in a field of flowers.

J.Crew Stratus Pant in Linen $118 at J.Crew US J.Crew's hero product, the Stratus Pants, has been made into a linen version for summer and I couldn't be happier. I'll be wearing these on repeat with tanks and crop tops.

J.Crew Seamed Mini Dress in Chambray $128 at J.Crew US With its sleek silhouette, I would make this denim dress the highlight of my summer going-out wardrobe.

J.Crew Ruffle-Collar Mini Dress in Painted Daisy Print $198 at J.Crew US Obsessed is an understatement when it comes to this pick. With its puffy sleeves and ruffled collar, it's sure to attract attention, which is why I love it so much.

J.Crew Crochet Sweater-Dress $278 at J.Crew US This crochet dress is as beachy as they come. It features a removable slip lining, allowing you to style it in multiple ways.

J.Crew Mini Boxer Short in Gingham $98 at J.Crew US Mark my words: Gingham will be the print everyone is wearing this summer. Get ahead of the curve by adding these adorable shorts to your cart now.

J.Crew Pleated Tie-Waist Mini Skirt $98 at J.Crew US This darling mini skirt would be so much more fun to wear than denim shorts.

J.Crew Eyelet Balconette Underwire Bikini Top $90 at J.Crew US With this bikini in my arsenal, I would feel like a chic Parisian on vacation in the French Riviera.

J.Crew Crochet Mixy Dress $198 at J.Crew US From the crochet top to the empire waist and breezy cotton skirt, this dress embodies "easy summer dressing" in every possible way.

J.Crew Made-In-Spain Block-Heel Espadrilles in Faux Raffia $228 at J.Crew US These sandals are designed to complement all of your cute summer outfits, whether it's linen pants and a tank top or a maxi dress.

J.Crew Malta Handwoven Straw Tote $118 at J.Crew US A jute bag for summer makes perfect sense—J.Crew designed the ideal version with long shoulder straps and a spacious interior.

J.Crew Ruched Plunge One-Piece in Bandana Block Print $128 at J.Crew US A fun bandana print makes this one-piece swimsuit stand out from the solid pieces in my collection.

J.Crew Pintuck Mini Shirtdress in Cotton Voile $158 at J.Crew US I’ve thought of several occasions when I could wear this sundress, including to the office, weekend brunch, and my upcoming L.A. vacation.

J.Crew Collection Slip Dress With Mirror Embellishments $298 at J.Crew US Vacation always calls for at least one fancy dinner; this gorgeous dress is what I would choose for the occasion.

J.Crew Shirred-Waist Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin $178 at J.Crew US I would wear this with white sneakers on vacation for a day of exploring, and then switch to kitten heels for the office when I return home.

J.Crew Pleated Drawstring Maxi Skirt in Linen Blend $178 at J.Crew US My fellow editors are obsessed with a summery white skirt outfit, and it’s a look I plan to recreate immediately.

J.Crew Pleated Tie-Waist Dress in Luster Georgette $278 at J.Crew US With its shiny finish, this beautiful dress is one I’d wear to all of my special summer occasions.