J.Crew’s New Arrivals Complete My Summer Mood Board
My dream vacation wardrobe is here.
The moment it hit 75 degrees in New York, my mind shifted to thoughts of summer fashion. Sorry to the spring trends in my closet that never saw the light of day, but I can't help but jump at the chance to pull out cute summery outfits. It's the time of year when my capsule wardrobe can be fun and relaxed, and what sounds better than that? It doesn't help that J.Crew's just-dropped collection has me daydreaming about warm-weather goodness.
J.Crew never fails to impress me with its selection of elevated wardrobe staples, and its new arrivals for the upcoming season are just as remarkable. The section is filled to the brim with trendy summer finds, including Bermuda shorts, checkered separates, and pretty breezy dresses. The collection also features must-haves for both your vacation packing list and summer work attire—think polished linen pants, versatile tops, and flowy skirts.
It took me only 20 minutes of scrolling through J.Crew's new-in section to fill my shopping cart, and I'm sure you'll have similar success. The selection is vast; however, so if you don't want to be overwhelmed, keep scrolling to shop 25 of my curated picks.
Consider this your new go-to T-shirt. It's made from buttery soft, lightweight cashmere that's meant to be worn year-round, plus it comes in plenty of trendy colors, like this blush pink.
This may be the perfect summer travel dress—made from 100 percent linen, it's lightweight and breathable. Reviewers rave about how easy it is to pack.
The drawstring waist and big patch pockets give these linen pants a casual-cool vibe.
Whenever I am unsure about what to wear, I throw on a breezy linen shirt like this, a tank, wide-legged trousers, and call it a day—the end result is always chic.
Bermuda shorts feel significantly more polished and refined than denim cutoffs, so they rank at the top of my vacation shopping list.
The fashion set is obsessed with the fisherman aesthetic, and I don't see that slowing down anytime soon for summer. This striped tank fits the bill.
These easy-going pants were practically made for lounging at the beach with nothing on but your bikini.
This light-as-air dress comes in the prettiest print that makes me want to frolic in a field of flowers.
J.Crew's hero product, the Stratus Pants, has been made into a linen version for summer and I couldn't be happier. I'll be wearing these on repeat with tanks and crop tops.
With its sleek silhouette, I would make this denim dress the highlight of my summer going-out wardrobe.
Obsessed is an understatement when it comes to this pick. With its puffy sleeves and ruffled collar, it's sure to attract attention, which is why I love it so much.
This crochet dress is as beachy as they come. It features a removable slip lining, allowing you to style it in multiple ways.
Mark my words: Gingham will be the print everyone is wearing this summer. Get ahead of the curve by adding these adorable shorts to your cart now.
This darling mini skirt would be so much more fun to wear than denim shorts.
With this bikini in my arsenal, I would feel like a chic Parisian on vacation in the French Riviera.
From the crochet top to the empire waist and breezy cotton skirt, this dress embodies "easy summer dressing" in every possible way.
These sandals are designed to complement all of your cute summer outfits, whether it's linen pants and a tank top or a maxi dress.
The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong for summer, and I, for one, am here for it. How pretty would this dress look with flat sandals?
A jute bag for summer makes perfect sense—J.Crew designed the ideal version with long shoulder straps and a spacious interior.
A fun bandana print makes this one-piece swimsuit stand out from the solid pieces in my collection.
I’ve thought of several occasions when I could wear this sundress, including to the office, weekend brunch, and my upcoming L.A. vacation.
Vacation always calls for at least one fancy dinner; this gorgeous dress is what I would choose for the occasion.
I would wear this with white sneakers on vacation for a day of exploring, and then switch to kitten heels for the office when I return home.
My fellow editors are obsessed with a summery white skirt outfit, and it’s a look I plan to recreate immediately.
With its shiny finish, this beautiful dress is one I’d wear to all of my special summer occasions.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
This $23 Cult-Favorite Eyeliner Convinced Me to Toss the Rest of the Eyeliners in My Bag
It passes my strict standards with flying colors.
-
Anne Hathaway Taps a Low-Key Elegant Trend for the After-Party Circuit
She kept her Carolina Herrera button-up but left her red carpet beads behind.
-
Prince Harry Spends Prince Archie's Birthday Honoring Princess Diana's Legacy
"This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead — they are already doing it."
-
These 22 J.Crew Vacation-Ready Sale Finds Are Going Straight Into My Suitcase
I'm ready for my next vacation.
-
I'll Live in Linen This Summer—26 J.Crew Finds I’m Shopping Now
25 under-$150 pieces to beat the summer heat in.
-
These Chic On-Sale Finds Will Define My Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe
I'm getting ahead with these under-$200 tank tops, staple denim, and breezy dresses.
-
J.Crew’s Sale Section Is My Hack to an Elegant Summer Wardrobe
The retailer is offering a slew of breezy styles from button-downs to bubble dresses.
-
These Banana Republic and J.Crew Sale Finds Are Going Straight Into My Suitcase
25 under-$150 pieces I'm shopping.
-
J.Crew Alongside U.S. Ski & Snowboard Are Promising an Aprés Ski Lifestyle—No Snow Required
It's a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the brand.
-
J.Crew’s New Spring Collection Offers Nostalgia and Dopamine All at Once
it's time to shed your winter layers.
-
J.Crew’s Sale Section Is the Secret Behind My Favorite Spring Outfits
Elevated jackets, dresses, sweaters, denim, and more to usher in the new season.