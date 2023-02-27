I Spent Hours Looking for Spring Fashion and Beauty Products—These Are My 30 Picks

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Spring is on its way, and as a girl who lives for the colder months, I always find it heartbreaking to pack away my chunky sweaters and trusty Ugg boots and whip out more weather-appropriate attire. (Although I do live in London, where it’s raining 95% of the time, so my sundresses will stay in storage for now.)
But this season, I’m doing things a little differently. I’m looking for transitional pieces that I can easily wear during this in-between time. I’m talking about comfortable flats, lightweight trench coats, and even some spring-inspired beauty products. If you’re also in the market for pieces to wear through the spring, look no further than my edit of 30 products below.
Uniqlo just seems to be winning this season. I’ll be adding this trench coat to my collection now.
Spring is the only time I’ll actually wear a lightweight sweatshirt, and this Adidas one hits the spot with its cream color and understated logo.
I’ve found the perfect straight-leg jeans that elongate my legs.
With a fitted waist and a flared skirt, this dress is the epitome of sleek and sophisticated.
I hate wearing too much makeup during the warmer months, so this will be a lifesaver for my dark circles.
Pair these with some high-waisted jeans, and you have the perfect Cali-girl outfit.
I’m investing in another Hunza G classic swim piece.
This buildable gel-cream blush works well on my bare skin.
I’m definitely going rogue with this style, but It’s so worth it.
Time to get my skin glowing with the Sunday Riley face oil.
These denim overalls are cut from a premium blend of new and recycled cotton.
Dry-brushing is a step in my daily wellness routine I’ll never skip.
This dainty gold necklace is the only accessory I need when I’m wearing a low-neck dress.
Linen pajamas are so comfortable to sleep in when it gets slightly hotter.
The only way to wash away the day.
For days when the sun decides to go into hibernation again.
Another breezy shirt that I can easily transition between warm and cold weather.
Made using the label’s signature ivory and beige cotton-canvas, these are the ideal spring shoe.
You can’t get a softer spring dress than this organic cotton and tencel piece from Another Tomorrow.
Flowy, easy-fitting trousers are always needed.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
