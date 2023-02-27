I Spent Hours Looking for Spring Fashion and Beauty Products—These Are My 30 Picks

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Spring is on its way, and as a girl who lives for the colder months, I always find it heartbreaking to pack away my chunky sweaters and trusty Ugg boots and whip out more weather-appropriate attire. (Although I do live in London, where it’s raining 95% of the time, so my sundresses will stay in storage for now.)

But this season, I’m doing things a little differently. I’m looking for transitional pieces that I can easily wear during this in-between time. I’m talking about comfortable flats, lightweight trench coats, and even some spring-inspired beauty products. If you’re also in the market for pieces to wear through the spring, look no further than my edit of 30 products below.

Boden Shoulder Pad Jersey Tank $25 at Boden This tank is getting me excited for spring.

Uniqlo U Hooded Long Coat $160 at Uniqlo Uniqlo just seems to be winning this season. I'll be adding this trench coat to my collection now.

Jimmy Choo Narisa Flat $525 at Jimmy Choo Perfect for an island getaway.

Adidas Adicolor Essentials Crew Sweatshirt $55 at Adidas Spring is the only time I'll actually wear a lightweight sweatshirt, and this Adidas one hits the spot with its cream color and understated logo.

Madewell Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans in Enley Wash $98 at Madewell I've found the perfect straight-leg jeans that elongate my legs.

Hill House Home The Matilda Dress $175 at Hill House Home With a fitted waist and a flared skirt, this dress is the epitome of sleek and sophisticated.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer $145 at Everlane Time to get those comfy shoes out.

H&M Cotton Poplin Shirt $25 at H&M It's a chicer way to cover up your swimsuit.

Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius $30 at Beauty Pie I hate wearing too much makeup during the warmer months, so this will be a lifesaver for my dark circles.

Pearlory Beaded Hoop Earrings $24 at Pearlory I'll take two, please.

Adidas Gazelle Shoes $100 at Adidas Pair these with some high-waisted jeans, and you have the perfect Cali-girl outfit.

Hunza G Xandra Neon Seersucker Bikini $215 at Net-a-Porter I'm investing in another Hunza G classic swim piece.

Treasure & Bond Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit $59 at Nordstrom Jumpsuits are never a bad idea.

Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush $20 at Sephora This buildable gel-cream blush works well on my bare skin.

A.P.C. Ninon Small Faux-Leather Clutch Bag $205 at MATCHESFASHION Clutch bags are elite.

DMY by DMY Valentina Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $158 at MATCHESFASHION I'm definitely going rogue with this style, but It's so worth it.

Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil $40 at Sephora Time to get my skin glowing with the Sunday Riley face oil.

Good American Good '90s Denim Overalls Was $159, Now $64 at Nordstrom These denim overalls are cut from a premium blend of new and recycled cotton.

Joanna Czech x I Love Grain Dry Massage Body Brush $39 at Net-a-Porter Dry-brushing is a step in my daily wellness routine I'll never skip.

Laura Lombardi Rope Gold-Plated Necklace $98 at Net-a-Porter This dainty gold necklace is the only accessory I need when I'm wearing a low-neck dress.

Homebodii Women's Riviera Linen Short Pajamas $150 at Nordstrom Linen pajamas are so comfortable to sleep in when it gets slightly hotter.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $40 at Sephora The only way to wash away the day.

COS Wool And Cotton Half-Zip Sweater $135 at COS For days when the sun decides to go into hibernation again.

Missoma Radial Ring $110 at Missoma This ring was created to be stacked with all my other rings.

Treasure & Bond Oversize Short Sleeve Tunic $55 at Nordstrom Another breezy shirt that I can easily transition between warm and cold weather.

Castañer Kampala 10 Canvas & Jute Espadrilles $71 at MATCHESFASHION Made using the label's signature ivory and beige cotton-canvas, these are the ideal spring shoe.

Another Tomorrow Racerback Jersey Dress Was $240, Now $72 at MATCHESFASHION You can't get a softer spring dress than this organic cotton and tencel piece from Another Tomorrow.

Free People Lotta Love Pleated Wide Leg Cotton Pants $128 at Nordstrom Flowy, easy-fitting trousers are always needed.