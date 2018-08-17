Attention ladies with big boobs, small boobs, or really any-sized boobs: Reebok’s new sports bra is taking personalized support to a whole new level.

For its PureMove bra, launching today, Reebok used motion sense technology to give your breasts the support they deserve. The brand teamed up with the University of Delaware to develop a propriety fabric infused with a gel-like chemical solution that stays in liquid form when still or slow-moving, but stiffens when in motion. In bra terms, this means that PureMove will respond and adapt to your body’s movements, becoming more supportive during high-intensity workouts (like, when you're bouncing around in CrossFit, or busting out a PR for a 5k) and more flexible during lower-impact activities, such as yoga (or, if you're just wearing it on your couch as athleisure, no judgment).

It took the team three years of studying breast biomechanics and 54 chest-monitoring sensors (by comparison, industry standards to evaluate chest movements during workouts usually range from 2–4 sensors) to perfect the design. It’s also the first time this hyper-technical solution has been integrated into consumer clothing: the formula is normally used by the military for bullet proof vests and by NASA for space suits that protect astronauts from flying shrapnel.



Well, if it’s good enough to stop bullets (and good enough for Gigi Hadid, one of the brand's partners for the launch), it must be good enough to hold my boobs in place! Pick up your own—available in 10 sizes!—and then go get your sweat on.

