Jennifer Lopez Turns Her Rare $2,250 Bottega Veneta Tote Into a Gym Bag—With a Workout Set to Match
This week, the barre is her red carpet.
As an ex-dancer, I've always envied Jennifer Lopez's athleisure and the designer bags she coordinates with it. During my rehearsal days, I threw on whatever gym shorts and oversize T-shirt I could find. Lopez's collection, however, is the summit of studio style. Since she first found fame as a dancer in the early '90s, she's made leggings, bra tops, and sneakers feel elevated, often with help from a matching Birkin bag or Bottega Veneta tote.
30 years into her career, the A-lister's athleisure is still my workout blueprint. Case in point: the Beyond Yoga burgundy bralette with matching leggings she wore to her L.A. studio on July 2, layered underneath a linen button-down.
At this point, the high-waisted slip-ons are Lopez's signature studio style. Since 2023, she's worn the maroon-to-silver ombré bottoms three times (that we know of). Lopez loved them so much, she bought the same silhouette in black, gray, and rose gold.
Lopez's monochrome motif continued with her maroon gym bag, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. The Campana Hobo Bag featured the label's calling card: Intrecciato nappa leather in a braided pattern. Her exact slouchy style appeared to be a vintage find, retailing for around $2,250 years ago. However, the pre-used tote recently sold on The RealReal for a discounted $676.
Bottega's new Large Hop Shoulder Bag is equally spacious—and suited to an everyday luxury re-brand. Hailey Bieber, for one, deploys hers as the chicest diaper bag on Rodeo Drive.
Coordination is key for the gym girls this summer. On July 1, Kaia Gerber followed Lopez's lead in stark white sneakers and a matching tote.
This styling trick is nothing new for Lopez. Her closet is overflowing with complementary co-ords. On June 21, she hit up the same L.A. studio in a linen button-down, which complemented her Nike x Off-White Air Presto Sneakers and one of her many Hermès Birkin 30s. Then, Lopez's Barbie pink halter top matched full-length leggings.
J.Lo's word is law: A matching set (plus a twinning tote) is all the good mojo you need at the gym.
Shop Styles Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.