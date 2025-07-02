Nothing gets me hyped for a workout quite like a matching athleisure set. If my top and bottoms match, trust that I'll squat twice my weight. To access my full gym girl potential, however, Kaia Gerber recommends coordinating my bag to my sneakers, too.

On July 1, the supermodel was spotted in L.A. wearing head-to-toe athleisure (the only outfit suitable for the 90° temps). Apart from her accessories, she wore all-black, including a cropped hoodie and itty-bitty biker shorts. Her accessories were similarly compatible in stark white shades. Once again, Gerber slipped on her now-signature gym shoes from On, Zendaya's favorite footwear brand since Challengers.

Gerber's On Cloudnova Xs were made of white micro-mesh, with punctured rubber treads. Like most On models, the soles feature the brand's signature CloudTech soles to "deliver a smooth ride from gym to street." Gerber prefers the "Silver/Mulberry" color, but On offers over 10 shades to suit any gym aesthetic.

Kaia Gerber hit the gym in On Cloudnova sneakers and a matching stark white tote. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Gerber's gym bag was just as cloud-like as her trainers. Fresh from her Library Science book club's merch catalog, she carried the $55 "LS Tote"—a low-key way to channel the current literary bag trend. Her recycled cotton carry-all's exterior was monogrammed with the company's logo. It sold out minutes after launch, just like Library Science's T-shirts and baseball caps.

Gerber's latest look was almost identical to another 'fit she exercised in on April 23. She carried the same Library Science tote, which matched her On Cloudnova Xs once again. Her cropped sweatshirt was absent and replaced with a bulky crewneck and a gray scarf.

In June, the styles reconvened for a second time, outside a different L.A. gym. Gerber elevated her workout essentials with the Gucci Bardot Hobo Bag, a vintage style listed through the FWRD Renew program.

In April 2025, Kaia paired her On sneakers with the same tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber is standing firm in her endorsement of anti-slim sneakers. Sure, Dakota Johnson's Adidas Tokyos and Dua Lipa's Puma Speedcats were likely available, but she'll choose chunky sneakers every time. Follow her lead by shopping shoes (and their twin totes) ahead.

