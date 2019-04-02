Amid the incredible excitement of moving into your own place for the first time is the sweet, sweet realization that you don't have to compromise your #aesthetic for somebody else's poor taste in throw pillows. It's also the perfect opportunity to start fresh with the basics—and yes, I'm talking the true basics. While some people (yes, me) consider a coffee maker an apartment necessity, it's more important to take care of mainstays, like a mattress or dishes, first. To make the hunt a little less overwhelming (moving can be so stressful!), we've selected 19 chic-but-practical apartment essentials, below, made for compact spaces...like your new studio apartment. Once you've invested in these, then we can discuss that deluxe Keurig.

1. Spa Sensations - A Mattress $185.00 at walmart.com When you don't have $1,000 to drop on a department store mattress, this top-rated Spa Sensations memory foam one will get the job done. One reviewer said she was "speechless" about how comfortable it was.

2. A Bed $254.00 at luluandgeorgia.com If you consider headboards superfluous, go for a neutral wooden bed set like Lulu and Georgia's, which has plenty of space underneath to store winter clothes in the off-season.

3. A Dresser $699.00 at westelm.com The clothing rack you've kept in the middle of your room isn't going to cut it now that you're officially an #adult. While this modern dresser may seem like a lot of money upfront, you won't regret the investment when you're not fighting with that broken drawer once a week.

5. A Duvet $149.95 at anthropologie.com It's time to retire the comforter you've had since college and replace it with a simple but sophisticated embellished duvet. If you're having a hard time committing to a white set, keep in mind that the color is the easiest to pair with fun decorative pillows and sheets.

6. Sheets $99.99 at Amazon $99.99 at Amazon Speaking of sheets, Brooklinen's cotton set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillow cases—and feels like a dream. It's as if you're taking a staycation all year long.

7. Bath Towels $8 at Nordstrom $85.99 at Amazon $94 at Farfetch Ah, the great towel debate. Twitter is divided over how many towels you're supposed to keep in your home, but if you're dealing with minimal space start with this plush set of four from Brooklinen.

8. A Shower Curtain $78.00 at serenaandlily.com Let's not flood the bathroom this year, shall we? Be responsible and refined with this french tassel option.

9. A Coffee Table $294.00 at luluandgeorgia.com A coffee table becomes a major asset when you don't have enough space for a kitchen table. Even if you do have enough room, who doesn't want to decorate one with their favorite books and magazines?

10. A Sleeper Sofa $499.00 at urbanoutfitters.com No guest rooms means a convertible sleeper sofa (with gorgeous upholstery!) is a must.

11. All Roads Design Anthropologie - A Throw Blanket $103.60 at anthropologie.com What would a sofa be without a throw blanket to cozy up under while watching Queer Eye?

12. Gorgeous Shelving $1599.00 at luluandgeorgia.com If you have a lot of things (read: pictures, books, candles, plants, etc.) and they all spark joy, Marie Kondo would very much approve of this beautiful five-tier marble shelf that doubles as decor and storage.

13. A Floor Lamp $269.10 at westelm.com Create a little reading nook in the living room with this brass floor lamp—even if it's too tight to squeeze in an end table.

15. Dinner Plates $65.56 at crateandbarrel.com Crate and Barrel's ceramic dinner plates are cute without sacrificing quality.

17. Circleware - Drinking Glasses $0.00 at amazon.com The Red Solo Cups aren't going to cut it anymore.

18. A Leaning Mirror $149.00 at urbanoutfitters.com Behold: A mirror that gets the job done and can hold your bags, scarves, and belts. The best part? No drilling necessary.

19. A Bar Cart $339.15 at westelm.com Okay, so it's not an essential, but at some point you'll want to host your friends in your new space. Might as well add this two-tier bar cart to the list and get the party started.

