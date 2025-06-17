Break Out From Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Sale Pieces From Cos
I found 25 pieces to refresh your rotation.
Last summer, I fell victim to the capsule wardrobe craze. I donated or sold almost everything I owned in favor of a tightly curated edit. However, it has left me with a neutral-hued summer closet that is severely lacking in some key areas. The bottom line? I’m bored with my clothes. So, I turned to Cos's summer sale to break my capsule wardrobe habit for good.
I turn to Cos in these moments because the brand has mastered the art of elevated basics. I feel cooler and chicer every time I reach for a piece from the collection. I’m taking advantage of the summer sale, which offers shoppers up to 50 percent off, to stock up on my favorite finds.
I scrolled through nearly 800 products to find 25 items that I would wear tomorrow (and for the rest of the summer). Some of these are warm-weather essentials, like flowy summer dresses and comfy ballet flats. Others reflect the biggest summer color trends. Either way, these are the finds worth purchasing. Ahead, check out everything I have my eye on.
Nylon bags are the sporty alternative for your leather and suede bags.
