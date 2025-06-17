Break Out From Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Sale Pieces From Cos

I found 25 pieces to refresh your rotation.

women wearing selects from COS&#039;s summer sale
(Image credit: COS)
Last summer, I fell victim to the capsule wardrobe craze. I donated or sold almost everything I owned in favor of a tightly curated edit. However, it has left me with a neutral-hued summer closet that is severely lacking in some key areas. The bottom line? I’m bored with my clothes. So, I turned to Cos's summer sale to break my capsule wardrobe habit for good.

I turn to Cos in these moments because the brand has mastered the art of elevated basics. I feel cooler and chicer every time I reach for a piece from the collection. I’m taking advantage of the summer sale, which offers shoppers up to 50 percent off, to stock up on my favorite finds.

I scrolled through nearly 800 products to find 25 items that I would wear tomorrow (and for the rest of the summer). Some of these are warm-weather essentials, like flowy summer dresses and comfy ballet flats. Others reflect the biggest summer color trends. Either way, these are the finds worth purchasing. Ahead, check out everything I have my eye on.

Corset-Detail Maxi Dress
Cos
Corset-Detail Maxi Dress (Was $135)

I want to live in this color this summer.

Sheer-Panel Silk Cami Top
Cos
Sheer-Panel Silk Cami Top (Was $120)

This silky top is perfect for wearing on a night out.

Canopy Mini Crossbody Bag - Nylon
Cos
Canopy Mini Crossbody Bag - Nylon (Was $90)

Nylon bags are the sporty alternative for your leather and suede bags.

Contrast-Panel Midi Dress
Cos
Contrast-Panel Midi Dress (Was $120)

T-shirt dresses are the easiest way to add color to your rotation.

Draped V-Neck Maxi Dress
Cos
Draped V-Neck Maxi Dress (Was $135)

Pack this away with you on vacation.

Twist-Detail Mini Dress
Cos
Twist-Detail Mini Dress (Was $135)

Cobalt blue is one of my favorite summer hue.

Ribbed-Knit Tank Top
Cos
Ribbed-Knit Tank Top (Was $89)

It's been weirdly cold in New York, so this is the perfect light layer.

Draped Cotton Top
Cos
Draped Cotton Top (Was $120)

How pretty is this top?

Beaded Pebble Necklace
Cos
Beaded Pebble Necklace (Was $99)

I'm going all-in on the silver jewelry look this summer.

Relaxed Striped Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt
Cos
Relaxed Striped Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt (Was $89)

Rugby shirts are my favorite summer layer.

Striped Market Tote Bag
Cos
Striped Market Tote Bag (Was $99)

I found your new favorite beach bag.

Jersey Resort Shirt
Cos
Jersey Resort Shirt (Was $99)

I love how "borrowed from the boys" this top feels.

Voluminous Off-The-Shoulder Top
Cos
Voluminous Off-The-Shoulder Top (Was $135)

I had to include this off-the-shoulder top on this list.

Leather Ballerina Flats
Cos
Leather Ballerina Flats (Were $150)

White flats are so pretty for the summertime.

Fine-Knit OmbrÉ Cardigan
Cos
Fine-Knit Ombré Cardigan (Was $135)

Summer knits are essential.

Scarf-Detail Linen Dress
Cos
Scarf-Detail Linen Dress (Was $170)

Wear this to your next summer wedding.

24/7 Regular T-Shirt
Cos
24/7 Regular T-Shirt (Was $35)

I added this to my shopping cart as soon as I saw it.

The Sphere Heeled Sandals
Cos
The Sphere Heeled Sandals (Were $290)

Toe-ring sandals are everywhere right now.

Tie-Detail Wide-Leg Pants
Cos
Tie-Detail Wide-Leg Pants (Were $135)

Olive green is another summer color I'm co-signing.

Flared Mini T-Shirt Dress
Cos
Flared Mini T-Shirt Dress (Was $89)

You could probably use a new white dress.

COS Asymmetric dress
Cos
Gathered Asymmetric Midi Dress (Was $135)

This one is perfect for the office.

Crochet Bucket Hat
Cos
Crochet Bucket Hat (Was $69)

Summer hats don't all need to be of the baseball variety.

Sparkly Ribbed-Knit Polo Shirt
Cos
Sparkly Ribbed-Knit Polo Shirt (Was $135)

I would wear this cool girl-feeling top on my next date night.

COS, Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels (Were $190)
Cos
Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels (Were $190)

How chic are these slingback heels?

Printed Silk Scarf
Cos
Printed Silk Scarf (Was $135)

Silky scarves are my favorite easy upgrade.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.