It’s easy to observe fashionable girls at a New York Fashion Week event and think that their style boils down to how they styled the season’s biggest trends. In-demand pieces are great, but true New York fashion girls understand that under-$100 basics are the way to go when building a timeless look, and you don’t need to look any further than Aritzia’s new-in selection to find the best options.

Aritzia has mastered the basics category. Its lineup consists of staples like linen pants, oversized button-downs, white T-shirts, and versatile tank tops. With every new collection, the Canadian label provides its shoppers with fresh iterations to complete their wardrobe rotation. However, more products mean more digging to find the best picks. So, I took on the hard part for you and curated a chic, easy summer capsule wardrobe at Aritzia that you can rely on for perfect work outfits or vacation-ready looks.

Keep scrolling to shop my editor-approved picks. I own some items from this list, while others instantly earned a spot in my online shopping cart. And yes, nothing on this list costs more than $100.

Wilfred Regency Camisole $98 at Aritzia This ruched top is the definition of an elevated basic.

Babaton Prowess Top $88 at Aritzia This halter top is backless and makes for an easy summer look.

Babaton Sculpt Knit Leading Top $68 at Aritzia I own this top in several colors and it's one of my favorite base layers.

Wilfred Cruiselinen™ Lodge Short $88 at Aritzia Pack these linen shorts the next time you go on vacation.

Little Moon Globetrot Linen Pants $98 at Aritzia Linen pants are a summertime essential, and this pair has a cool-girl vibe.

Aritzia Homestretch™ Rib Scoopneck Cami Tank $25 at Aritzia Scoop-neck tanks are my go-to on my days off.

Sunday Best Besthug™ Little Ribbed T-Shirt $25 at Aritzia I layer these baby tees under all of my button-downs and summer knits.

Aritzia Original Contour Squareneck Cami Tank $38 at Aritzia You could easily wear this top to Pilates or out to a bar for happy hour.

Babaton Slip Satin Maxi Skirt $98 at Aritzia You probably have a black slip skirt, but this champagne hue is perfect for summer.

Wilfred Goodlux Bloomsbury Dress $78 at Aritzia This flirty skater-style skirt from Wilfred is a staple in my summer rotation.

Tna Lomu Polo Longsleeve $68 at Aritzia Rugby shirts are the unexpected top silhouette that won't quit.

Aritzia Homestretch™ Rib Crew Tank $25 at Aritzia Pick up a few of these black tank tops and keep them on-hand.

Denim Forum The Yoko Hi-rise Mid-thigh Denim Shorts (Were $68) $48 at Aritzia I'm swapping my usual cut-offs for this slightly longer style.

Babaton Utility Linen Shirt $88 at Aritzia Swap your basic bikini coverup for this button-down.

Golden Victory Track Pants $98 at Aritzia We're officially entering a sporty girl summer thanks to these trendy track pants.

Levi's Baggy Dad Jorts $70 at Aritzia These might be called "Dad Shorts," but I love them.

Levi's 501 '90s Lightweight Jeans $98 at Aritzia You can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.

Babaton Loom Linen Pegasus T-Shirt $48 at Aritzia This thin semi-sheer T-shirt is the perfect combination between sexy and cool.

Babaton System Poplin Pants $98 at Aritzia If you're sick of wearing your usual black slacks into the office, try this pair.

Babaton Memo Sweater $88 at Aritzia This lightweight knit is perfect for keeping on-hand for chilly summer nights.

Babaton Element Linen Tube Top $98 at Aritzia I've been thinking about Kendall Jenner's sage green dress, so I'm shopping this tube top in the same hue.

The Group Wellbeing Linen Dress $98 at Aritzia I can't think of an easier summer outfit than this linen dress and a pair of trendy sandals.

Little Mooon Globetrot Linen Shorts $68 at Aritzia Wear these with an oversized button-down and loafers.

Wilfred Goodlux Bloomsbury Maxi Dress $98 at Aritzia Have an event coming up? Try this seamless midi dress.

Tna Dally Poplin Boxer Shorts $38 at Aritzia Boxer shorts are the borrowed-from-the-boys staple I keep seeing in real life.

Aritzia Original Contour Simplicity Shorts $48 at Aritzia Coachella might have just ended, but fashion's microshorts fascination lives on.