The Best Aritzia Basics Under $100 for a Chic New York City Summer
27 finds I'm into.
It’s easy to observe fashionable girls at a New York Fashion Week event and think that their style boils down to how they styled the season’s biggest trends. In-demand pieces are great, but true New York fashion girls understand that under-$100 basics are the way to go when building a timeless look, and you don’t need to look any further than Aritzia’s new-in selection to find the best options.
Aritzia has mastered the basics category. Its lineup consists of staples like linen pants, oversized button-downs, white T-shirts, and versatile tank tops. With every new collection, the Canadian label provides its shoppers with fresh iterations to complete their wardrobe rotation. However, more products mean more digging to find the best picks. So, I took on the hard part for you and curated a chic, easy summer capsule wardrobe at Aritzia that you can rely on for perfect work outfits or vacation-ready looks.
Keep scrolling to shop my editor-approved picks. I own some items from this list, while others instantly earned a spot in my online shopping cart. And yes, nothing on this list costs more than $100.
I own this top in several colors and it's one of my favorite base layers.
Pack these linen shorts the next time you go on vacation.
Linen pants are a summertime essential, and this pair has a cool-girl vibe.
I layer these baby tees under all of my button-downs and summer knits.
You could easily wear this top to Pilates or out to a bar for happy hour.
You probably have a black slip skirt, but this champagne hue is perfect for summer.
This flirty skater-style skirt from Wilfred is a staple in my summer rotation.
Rugby shirts are the unexpected top silhouette that won't quit.
I'm swapping my usual cut-offs for this slightly longer style.
Hailey Bieber proved capri pants are a summertime staple.
Swap your basic bikini coverup for this button-down.
We're officially entering a sporty girl summer thanks to these trendy track pants.
You can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.
This thin semi-sheer T-shirt is the perfect combination between sexy and cool.
If you're sick of wearing your usual black slacks into the office, try this pair.
This lightweight knit is perfect for keeping on-hand for chilly summer nights.
I've been thinking about Kendall Jenner's sage green dress, so I'm shopping this tube top in the same hue.
I can't think of an easier summer outfit than this linen dress and a pair of trendy sandals.
Wear these with an oversized button-down and loafers.
Boxer shorts are the borrowed-from-the-boys staple I keep seeing in real life.
Coachella might have just ended, but fashion's microshorts fascination lives on.
