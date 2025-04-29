The Best Aritzia Basics Under $100 for a Chic New York City Summer

It’s easy to observe fashionable girls at a New York Fashion Week event and think that their style boils down to how they styled the season’s biggest trends. In-demand pieces are great, but true New York fashion girls understand that under-$100 basics are the way to go when building a timeless look, and you don’t need to look any further than Aritzia’s new-in selection to find the best options.

Aritzia has mastered the basics category. Its lineup consists of staples like linen pants, oversized button-downs, white T-shirts, and versatile tank tops. With every new collection, the Canadian label provides its shoppers with fresh iterations to complete their wardrobe rotation. However, more products mean more digging to find the best picks. So, I took on the hard part for you and curated a chic, easy summer capsule wardrobe at Aritzia that you can rely on for perfect work outfits or vacation-ready looks.

Keep scrolling to shop my editor-approved picks. I own some items from this list, while others instantly earned a spot in my online shopping cart. And yes, nothing on this list costs more than $100.

Wilfred, Regency Camisole
Wilfred
Regency Camisole

This ruched top is the definition of an elevated basic.

Babaton, Prowess Top
Babaton
Prowess Top

This halter top is backless and makes for an easy summer look.

Babaton, Sculpt Knit Leading Top
Babaton
Sculpt Knit Leading Top

I own this top in several colors and it's one of my favorite base layers.

Wilfred, Cruiselinen™ Lodge Short
Wilfred
Cruiselinen™ Lodge Short

Pack these linen shorts the next time you go on vacation.

Little Moon, Globetrot Linen Pant
Little Moon
Globetrot Linen Pants

Linen pants are a summertime essential, and this pair has a cool-girl vibe.

Aritzia, Homestretch™ Rib Scoopneck Cami Tank
Aritzia
Homestretch™ Rib Scoopneck Cami Tank

Scoop-neck tanks are my go-to on my days off.

Sunday Best, Besthug™ Little Ribbed T-Shirt
Sunday Best
Besthug™ Little Ribbed T-Shirt

I layer these baby tees under all of my button-downs and summer knits.

Aritzia, Original Contour Squareneck Cami Tank
Aritzia
Original Contour Squareneck Cami Tank

You could easily wear this top to Pilates or out to a bar for happy hour.

aritzia,

Babaton
Slip Satin Maxi Skirt

You probably have a black slip skirt, but this champagne hue is perfect for summer.

Wilfred, Goodlux Bloomsbury Dress
Wilfred
Goodlux Bloomsbury Dress

This flirty skater-style skirt from Wilfred is a staple in my summer rotation.

Tna, Lomu Polo Longsleeve
Tna
Lomu Polo Longsleeve

Rugby shirts are the unexpected top silhouette that won't quit.

Aritzia, Homestretch™ Rib Crew Tank
Aritzia
Homestretch™ Rib Crew Tank

Pick up a few of these black tank tops and keep them on-hand.

aritzia,

Denim Forum
The Yoko Hi-rise Mid-thigh Denim Shorts (Were $68)

I'm swapping my usual cut-offs for this slightly longer style.

Sunday Best, Scribe Capri
Sunday Best
Scribe Capris

Hailey Bieber proved capri pants are a summertime staple.

Babaton, Utility Linen Shirt
Babaton
Utility Linen Shirt

Swap your basic bikini coverup for this button-down.

Golden, Victory Track Pant
Golden
Victory Track Pants

We're officially entering a sporty girl summer thanks to these trendy track pants.

Levi's, Baggy Dad Jorts

Levi's
Baggy Dad Jorts

These might be called "Dad Shorts," but I love them.

Levi's, 501 '90s Lightweight Jean
Levi's
501 '90s Lightweight Jeans

You can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.

Babaton, Loom Linen Pegasus T-Shirt
Babaton
Loom Linen Pegasus T-Shirt

This thin semi-sheer T-shirt is the perfect combination between sexy and cool.

Babaton, System Poplin Pant
Babaton
System Poplin Pants

If you're sick of wearing your usual black slacks into the office, try this pair.

Babaton, Memo Sweater
Babaton
Memo Sweater

This lightweight knit is perfect for keeping on-hand for chilly summer nights.

aritzia,

Babaton
Element Linen Tube Top

I've been thinking about Kendall Jenner's sage green dress, so I'm shopping this tube top in the same hue.

The Group, Wellbeing Linen Dress
The Group
Wellbeing Linen Dress

I can't think of an easier summer outfit than this linen dress and a pair of trendy sandals.

Little Mooon, Globetrot Linen Shorts

Little Mooon
Globetrot Linen Shorts

Wear these with an oversized button-down and loafers.

Wilfred, Goodlux Bloomsbury Maxi Dress
Wilfred
Goodlux Bloomsbury Maxi Dress

Have an event coming up? Try this seamless midi dress.

Tna, Dally Poplin Boxer Short
Tna
Dally Poplin Boxer Shorts

Boxer shorts are the borrowed-from-the-boys staple I keep seeing in real life.

Aritzia, Original Contour Simplicity Short
Aritzia
Original Contour Simplicity Shorts

Coachella might have just ended, but fashion's microshorts fascination lives on.

