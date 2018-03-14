The Most Powerful Signs From the National Student Walkout

On Wednesday, students at schools across the country walked out of their classes for 17 minutes—one minute for each student killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, exactly one month ago. Protesters demonstrated on college campuses and in front of the White House and Congress in Washington.
From elementary school through college, students spoke up—even during moments of silence—through their powerful signs. Here are just a few of the most stirring protest signs shown during the walkout.