Today's Top Stories
1
What It's Like to Die Online
2
The 'Fantastic Beasts' 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here
3
'The Crown' Paid Claire Foy Less Than Matt Smith
4
25 Ridiculously Pretty (and Fun) Spring Nail Ideas
5
Selena Will Launch Her First RTW Coach Collection

The Most Powerful Signs From the National Student Walkout

Young Americans across the country made their voices heard.

Georgetown University school walkout
Getty Images

On Wednesday, students at schools across the country walked out of their classes for 17 minutes—one minute for each student killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, exactly one month ago. Protesters demonstrated on college campuses and in front of the White House and Congress in Washington.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

From elementary school through college, students spoke up—even during moments of silence—through their powerful signs. Here are just a few of the most stirring protest signs shown during the walkout.

National School Walkout protest sign
A student at the Philadelphia High School of Creative and Performing Arts.
Getty Images
National School Walkout protest sign
A student at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
Videos: School Walkouts Happening Across the U.S.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Videos: School Walkouts Happening Across the U.S.
Students Protest Gun Violence Across the Country
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'SNL' Parodied 'The Bachelor'
Your Guide to Pro-Choice Senate Candidates
People Are Wearing Orange Flag Pins at the Oscars
Parkland Students React to CMU Shooting
Dalton High School Students Respond to Shooting
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
Trump Says He Would Have Run Into Florida School
Parkland Survivor Tweets FLOTUS on Cyberbullying