The Most Powerful Signs From the National Student Walkout

On Wednesday, students at schools across the country walked out of their classes for 17 minutes—one minute for each student killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, exactly one month ago. Protesters demonstrated on college campuses and in front of the White House and Congress in Washington.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

From elementary school through college, students spoke up—even during moments of silence—through their powerful signs. Here are just a few of the most stirring protest signs shown during the walkout.

A student at the Philadelphia High School of Creative and Performing Arts. Getty Images

A student at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

10/17 7,000 pairs of shoes sit outside the US Capitol. 7000 represents the number of children’s lives lost to gun violence since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. This is heart wrenching. #NotOneMore #ENOUGH #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/x4YF7h6fcu — Hannah Alper (@ThatHannahAlper) March 14, 2018

Students from Leman Manhattan Preparatory School protest gun violence in front of the NY Stock Exchange pic.twitter.com/xh3713ZXVJ — Anne Silverstein (@uftanne) March 14, 2018

Students at Case Elementary in Akron walked out of school to remember school shooting victims in Florida. They also released balloons.@WEWS pic.twitter.com/7p7HvJJD4X — Bob Jones WEWS (@bobjonesTV) March 14, 2018