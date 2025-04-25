Olivia Rodrigo Turns Gucci's Iconic Horsebit 1955 Bag Into a Dress for the Planned Parenthood Gala
The pop star gave a moving speech while accepting the Catalyst of Change Award.
As Planned Parenthood faces ongoing attacks from the Trump administration, Olivia Rodrigo is doing her part to support the institution and the critical healthcare it provides.
On April 24, Rodrigo attended the Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action Gala. The event aims to raise funds for the organization's mission of bringing various sexual health and reproductive services to all (abortion care only makes up 3% of their services, FYI). The "good 4 u" singer accepted the 2025 Catalyst of Change Award honoring her reproductive rights advocacy.
The pop star dressed for the occasion like it was the Grammys. She wore an ivory gown from Gucci's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. Utterly simplistic in design, the number featured a streamlined column silhouette, with a thigh-slit that ran up the side seam.
The only detail of note was a pavé horsebit—a Gucci signature—at the neck, which connected the gown's two spaghetti straps. Typically, the emblem is found on the luxury brand's various handbag styles, such as the Horsebit 1955 and the Horsebit Chain bag.
The glitzy addition relived Rodrigo of any accessorizing obligations, standing in as a makeshift necklace on its own.
Rodrigo is an outspoken advocate for sexual wellness, having famously passed out Guts-branded condoms and morning-after pills at a Missouri concert in 2024. In her Catalyst of Change acceptance speech, the singer credited fans for inspiring her activism.
"When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls and the bond I feel with them is profound…I often wonder, 'What happens to those girls when they leave those venues? What are their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to?'," she said.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"My greatest wish is that through organizations like Planned Parenthood and the action of everyday citizens, no woman will need to sacrifice her dreams, her health or humanity because of restrictive laws or lack of resources," Rodrigo continued.
"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians …I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Blake Lively Pays Tribute to Her Own Met Gala Look
The first Monday in May came early this year.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Hailey Bieber Dives Into a Rare-for-Her Color Trend
The Rhode founder ditched her trusty neutrals while accepting a major award.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Why Would I Splurge on Beauty Products When These Under-$50 Sephora Finds Exist?
How an editor really shops.
By Siena Gagliano
-
Hailey Bieber Ditches Her Signature Neutrals for the Cobalt Blue Color Trend
The Rhode founder ditched her trusty neutrals while accepting a major award.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Serena Williams Subverts Old Hollywood Style in a Cut-Out Stella McCartney Dress and Diamond Choker
The dress is modern, but the accessories are vintage glam.
By Halie LeSavage
-
For the 'You' Season 5 Premiere, Madeline Brewer Wants to "Feel Like a Star"
She stepped into her most confident self for the 'You' season 5 premiere.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Zendaya's Favorite $160 On Sneakers Just Became the Star of Kaia Gerber's Shoe Collection
Zendaya would be proud.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Kendall Jenner Confirms Adidas Tokyo Sneakers Are a TSA-Approved Travel Shoe
Leave your ballet flats in your checked bag.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Coco Gauff Serves the Latest New Balance x Miu Miu Sneakers—and an Entire Tennis Collection
She'll debut it on the court at an upcoming tournament.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber Swear By These Affordable Nike Sneakers
Get the A-list look for less.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Carries Bella Hadid's Dune London Bag to the Front of the Spring Accessories Pack
I need one in every color.
By Halie LeSavage