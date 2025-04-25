As Planned Parenthood faces ongoing attacks from the Trump administration, Olivia Rodrigo is doing her part to support the institution and the critical healthcare it provides.

On April 24, Rodrigo attended the Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action Gala. The event aims to raise funds for the organization's mission of bringing various sexual health and reproductive services to all (abortion care only makes up 3% of their services, FYI). The "good 4 u" singer accepted the 2025 Catalyst of Change Award honoring her reproductive rights advocacy.

The pop star dressed for the occasion like it was the Grammys. She wore an ivory gown from Gucci's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. Utterly simplistic in design, the number featured a streamlined column silhouette, with a thigh-slit that ran up the side seam.

Olivia Rodrigo attended the Planned Parenthood Gala in a white Gucci gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only detail of note was a pavé horsebit—a Gucci signature—at the neck, which connected the gown's two spaghetti straps. Typically, the emblem is found on the luxury brand's various handbag styles, such as the Horsebit 1955 and the Horsebit Chain bag.

The glitzy addition relived Rodrigo of any accessorizing obligations, standing in as a makeshift necklace on its own.

The number featured Gucci's signature horsebit logo at the neck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo is an outspoken advocate for sexual wellness, having famously passed out Guts-branded condoms and morning-after pills at a Missouri concert in 2024. In her Catalyst of Change acceptance speech, the singer credited fans for inspiring her activism.

"When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls and the bond I feel with them is profound…I often wonder, 'What happens to those girls when they leave those venues? What are their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to?'," she said.

Rodrigo accepted the Catalyst of Change Award at the April 24 event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My greatest wish is that through organizations like Planned Parenthood and the action of everyday citizens, no woman will need to sacrifice her dreams, her health or humanity because of restrictive laws or lack of resources," Rodrigo continued.

"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians …I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."