Olivia Rodrigo Turns Gucci's Iconic Horsebit 1955 Bag Into a Dress for the Planned Parenthood Gala

The pop star gave a moving speech while accepting the Catalyst of Change Award.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Planned Parenthood Gala held at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

As Planned Parenthood faces ongoing attacks from the Trump administration, Olivia Rodrigo is doing her part to support the institution and the critical healthcare it provides.

On April 24, Rodrigo attended the Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action Gala. The event aims to raise funds for the organization's mission of bringing various sexual health and reproductive services to all (abortion care only makes up 3% of their services, FYI). The "good 4 u" singer accepted the 2025 Catalyst of Change Award honoring her reproductive rights advocacy.

The pop star dressed for the occasion like it was the Grammys. She wore an ivory gown from Gucci's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. Utterly simplistic in design, the number featured a streamlined column silhouette, with a thigh-slit that ran up the side seam.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Planned Parenthood Gala held at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York, New York in a white gucci gown

Olivia Rodrigo attended the Planned Parenthood Gala in a white Gucci gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The only detail of note was a pavé horsebit—a Gucci signature—at the neck, which connected the gown's two spaghetti straps. Typically, the emblem is found on the luxury brand's various handbag styles, such as the Horsebit 1955 and the Horsebit Chain bag.

The glitzy addition relived Rodrigo of any accessorizing obligations, standing in as a makeshift necklace on its own.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Planned Parenthood Gala held at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York, New York in a white gucci gown

The number featured Gucci's signature horsebit logo at the neck.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo is an outspoken advocate for sexual wellness, having famously passed out Guts-branded condoms and morning-after pills at a Missouri concert in 2024. In her Catalyst of Change acceptance speech, the singer credited fans for inspiring her activism.

"When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls and the bond I feel with them is profound…I often wonder, 'What happens to those girls when they leave those venues? What are their dreams? What kind of world are they returning to?'," she said.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Planned Parenthood Gala held at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York, New York in a white gucci gown

Rodrigo accepted the Catalyst of Change Award at the April 24 event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"My greatest wish is that through organizations like Planned Parenthood and the action of everyday citizens, no woman will need to sacrifice her dreams, her health or humanity because of restrictive laws or lack of resources," Rodrigo continued.

"Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians …I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get."

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸