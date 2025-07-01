The true sign of a beauty editor: at least 10 loose lip products lingering at the bottom of every bag, three in each coat pocket, and a stockpile of roughly 30 in a vanity drawer. I’ve tried just about every formula and shade in existence; lip balms, glosses, lipsticks, oils, liners—you name it. I have my fair share of favorites (as does my 56-year-old mother Mindy, who has a habit of not-so-stealthily stealing them), with brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Sisley-Paris, and MAC taking top spots. But this past weekend, my mom and I agreed on a new go-to that, frankly, puts every other gloss to shame. The product in question: Sarah Creal’s No Further Questions Peptide Lip Gloss.

The $40 gloss is available in six shades: soft pink, merlot, rose pink, nude peach, nude sparkle, and a bronzy mauve shimmer. As with all of Sarah Creal’s products, the gloss is designed with women over 40 in mind, which means it was created to provide a cushiony finish for lips prone to fine lines and dryness. But does it live up to the hype? Mindy and I put it to the test.

Our Lips

I’m a lip gloss over lipstick girl—I like a shiny finish over a matte one. That being said, I’m super picky when it comes to texture. I like a silky, smooth gloss over a sticky one. It’s totally a personal preference, but I even find some of the MAC formulas to be a bit too tacky for my liking. I obviously don’t expect a gloss to stay put throughout meals (they’re meant to be reapplied), but at the same time I want to have at least a little staying power and not get eaten up by my lips in a few minutes.

Mindy, on the other hand? “I have very thin lips, so my biggest thing is something that is going to make them appear a bit fuller. I have a lot of fine lines on my lips that have crept over in the past couple of years, too, so I’m always looking for a gloss that doesn’t settle into the crevices—I’d rather it fade altogether than look blotchy and uneven,” she says.

The Formula

Sarah Creal went through over 20 different variations of this formula to create a lip gloss that focuses just as much on pigment as it does on lip care. Here’s the breakdown:

Peptides: Responsible for smoothing, nourishing, and supporting the lips, peptides play a significant role in giving the lips a bouncy appearance (almost like a cloud that has settled comfortably on your lip) and smooth texture.

Triple Cushion-Lock Complex: According to the brand, this is more high-gloss than sticky, courtesy of this proprietary complex.

Algae Extract: While I’m used to seeing algae extract in skincare formulas, it’s not something I usually notice in my balms or lip treatments. Still, it functions the same: restore the barrier to create a smooth texture.

The Application

The full-size bottle is more like a mini gloss, but it’s incredibly chic with a plated gold top, and I prefer the small size because it fits in all my summer micro bags. The wand itself has a long, thin doe-foot. But when paired with the shorter stick, it gives incredible control during the application process.

One swipe is all my mom and I both needed for complete coverage. I personally could not get enough of the texture—it feels like a silky pillowcase between my lips. It’s not sticky or goopy in the slightest. “There’s also no thick, heavy rim around the outer line or corners of my lips, no matter how many layers I apply,” says Mindy. “It leaves a really healthy-looking layer that gives the appearance of a plumper without actually being one.”

Samantha and Mindy Holender wearing Sarah Creal's No Further Questions Peptide Lip Gloss in Calm Down and Shut Up. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The Wear

I found that the lip gloss wore beautifully throughout the day. It stays on for a good two-ish hours (a win in the lip gloss category) and doesn’t leave a dry film behind as it wears off. Instead, I feel like it keeps my lips hydrated long after the product has disappeared.

The shade Calm Down, a soft pink, is my personal go-to. It has cooler undertones that complement my fair complexion. But it’s a pretty adaptable tone that works with my pink, brown, and more peachy eyeshadows, picking up different hues depending on the rest of my makeup.

If I want it to last a little longer, I find that laying a regular lipstick down underneath helps extend the wear time. That being said, I do like to have the gloss on hand for frequent reapplications throughout the day.

The Takeaway

I rarely commit to a makeup product. There are so many incredible formulations and shades on the market, so I typically keep a healthy rotation. But I can confidently say I’ve used this gloss every single day since I got my hands on it. The color is my ideal neutral, my chapped lips have all but disappeared, and it’s great for workday wear or more glam evenings. It’s not sticky, so I don’t have to worry about my hair getting stuck in my gloss during a windy summer night, and it goes with every makeup combination I can come up with.

As for Mindy? She hasn’t stopped begging me for a refill. “I’m really obsessed with shade Shut. Up, which is like a nude peach, but they're all really pretty. It’s really the first gloss I’ve tried that doesn’t emphasize my fine lines on my lips—it almost looks like I got a little bit of filler,” she says.

The consensus: the Holender girls are big fans. And for us to agree that the same product is the best in a whole category? Well, that never happens.

