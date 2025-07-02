I have approximately 300 lipsticks and lip liners, and I’d say a good 250 of them are a variation of a pinky nude. I’m a creature of habit, what can I say? But this summer, I am attempting to live life on the edge and venture outside the confines of my beauty comfort zone. I’ve been experimenting with nudes and peaches, which candidly are still pretty in my realm of barely-there hues. But, I’ve also gone a little wild and crazy, testing out a red lip combo (who am I?) and a berry duo that I’m shockingly very into.

I’m not a huge overliner, but I do like some emphasis on the cupid’s bow to make my lips appear a bit plumper. Otherwise, I stay fairly in the lines, shade in the surface area, and rely on long-wear formulas for lip combo longevity and depth. As for my topper? A matte lipstick is always great, but I’m loving playing with glossy balms, oils, and glosses for summer. They offer a hit of hydration and juicy texture that I’m constantly craving in the heat. Bonus: I’m constantly stopped by friends (and strangers) who want to know my tried-and-true combos.

I don't gatekeep, so get the scoop on my favorite lip duos, ahead.

All About Pink

If I’m one thing, it’s a pink lipstick connoisseur. My personal preference: a dusty rose or petal pink with just enough pigment to avoid washing me out. Basically, I’m always searching for my exact lip shade—but better.

My New Neutral

When I heard concealer lips were back, I lost it. I felt like it was a trend that should never have escaped the early 2000s. But leave it to this iconic combo to prove me wrong. This duo is more of a wearable nude, as opposed to a white-out one, and is the ideal finishing touch to a bronzy, glam look.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer: Waterproof Lip Liner $32 at Victoria Beckham Beauty Not only is shade No. 02 Victoria Beckham’s personal favorite, but it also provides feather-free wear and makes sculpting my lip shape incredibly easy. The liner has just the right amount of tension to overline and still feel in control. Plus, it lasts forever. NARS Afterglow Sensual Shine Hydrating Lipstick $32 at Sephora Getting on board with the nude lip trend is one thing, but committing to a matte nude? That’s a bit too much for me. Enter: this Sensual Shine Lipstick, which comes with a soft glow and semi-sheer finish.

Peach, Please

Nothing goes better together than a fake tan (shop my favorite self tanners!) and a peach lipstick. A warm-toned peach instantly makes my blue eyes pop. I typically pair it with a matching peach eye for a monochromatic vibe.

Glossier Lip Line Enhancing Hydrating Longwear Lip Liner Pencil $18 at Sephora If you’re someone who finds that liners separate or flake, I highly encourage to give this creamy treat of a lip liner a go. Formulated with jojoba oil, it keeps lips moisturized and soft. Honestly, sometimes I’ll just shade my whole lips in with this and call it a day. Hourglass Cosmetics Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm — Slip 125 - Rose $38 at hourglasscosmetics.com Easily one of my top three favorite gloss formulas, this Hourglass staple boasts a dreamy texture that’s silky, shiny, and plumping. Plus, this new peachy color has hints of silver and gold sparkle that reflect the light at every turn.

Rich Reds

I rarely wear a red lip. But if I’m going to go all out, it’s going to be courtesy of these two products. Together, they make a bold statement, don’t budge, and create a pop that works with my skin tone, not against it. Because I typically like a more subtle lip look, I find myself blotting down the intensity with a tissue.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner $24 at Sephora Wherever Walnut may get all the hype (rightfully so, it’s the crème de la crème of nude shades), but Make Up For Ever’s True Red is my personal favorite. It doesn’t lean too blue or orange, meaning it adapts to the red lip color of your choosing. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick $20 at Sephora Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has turned out some five-star products (I can’t live without her brow gel), so don’t sleep on this lippie. It’s so buttery and nourishing that I forget I have anything on.

Berry Hues

A happy medium between my barely-there pinks and a bold red, a berry lip combo is one of my favorites to pair with a slick-back bun, some gold earrings, and a simple, sleek linen dress on a summer night. I typically apply my berry tones with a lip oil or gloss to tame the pigment, but a matte lippie is a better choice if you want to achieve that intense color payoff.

NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil - Currant $5 at Ulta Beauty Shade Current resembles the shade of a rich plum. I actually prefer having a slightly darker liner than lip gloss when doing this combination, as it adds extra definition and drama to the look. Oh, and the price on this guy is unbeatable. Maybelline Lifter Gloss Candy Drop Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid - Taffy $10.99 at Ulta Beauty Maybelline’s Lifter Gloss can go toe-to-toe with any luxury formula. It’s smooth, plumping (but not too tingly), and has a slightly tacky shine that stays on my lips for hours—even between meals.

