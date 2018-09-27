Christine Blasey Ford does not want to be here. She said as much at the beginning of her testimony—that she feels it is her duty, to her country and to the people in it, and that is why she's here. "I am terrified," Dr. Ford admitted, her voice breaking as she began to speak about what she says happened to her at the hands of Brett Kavanaugh, the man President Trump nominated to the Supreme Court. (Kavanaugh denies Dr. Ford's claims.) Watching Dr. Ford force herself to confront a past trauma, in full view of the entire world and an army of men who have already said they don't believe her, is unspeakably hard.

Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor brought on by Republicans to question Dr. Ford and Kavanaugh, took a moment to acknowledge Dr. Ford's terror. “The first thing that struck me from your statement this morning was that you are terrified. And I just wanted to let you know I’m very sorry," Mitchell said. "That’s not right.”

Even a cursory glance at Twitter during Dr. Ford's brave testimony revealed that women and survivors—many of whom say they're forcing themselves to watch it to honor Dr. Ford and her courage—are finding it exceedingly difficult to behold. How could it not be? Watching someone relive one of the worst moments of their life, knowing that she won't be believed, knowing that the men watching her are actively trying not to engage with her pain—it's impossible not to feel profound empathy.

Note that Christine Blasey Ford *still,* in this context, felt the need to make a lighthearted joke to ease the palpable discomfort of the men around her. This is the burden of being a woman: at your most vulnerable, most traumatized, it is still your job to make men feel better — Emma Holland (@emmaholland_) September 27, 2018

If you listened to that opening statement by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and it did not break your heart, please go see a cardiologist because you have no heart. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 27, 2018

There's something heartbreakingly idealistic about Christine Blasey Ford believing the senators in charge would genuinely want to hear from her before they voted. — Irin Carmon (@irin) September 27, 2018

This is heartbreaking. Christine Blasey Ford is so brave. Please, #BelieveSurvivors. — Hannah Orenstein (@hannahorens) September 27, 2018

A genuine question: were men out there brought to tears or shaking visceral response by that? Because the messages I have from women, and what's happening in my own apartment, suggest that many many women were. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) September 27, 2018

Outside the hearing, there are groups of women, huddled over phones streaming Dr. Ford’s testimony, crying. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 27, 2018

I'm imagining there are so, so many women watching Dr. Ford right now, reliving their own horrors like this. Told and untold.



This is gut wrenching. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 27, 2018

"Courage is not the absence of fear, it's the assessment that something is more important than fear."



Dr. Christine Blasey Ford should not have to do this, but her courage is inspiring to me as a survivor. Thank you, Dr. Ford. #IBelieveSurvivors #KavanaughHearings — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) September 27, 2018

How could anyone with a heart and in tact soul watch Dr. Ford and not believe her? #KavanaughHearings — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 27, 2018

A friend who worked at a rape crisis centre texts: "I can't stop thinking about every victim I've worked with and what I'd do to keep them from having to do this." — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) September 27, 2018

Dr. Ford, I am in awe of your bravery. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2018

I’m feeling three emotions right now and I believe this is true for many women:



1) Bone-deep, crushing heartbreak for Dr. Ford, for what all women have to do to defend our humanity.



2) Exhaustion.



3) Rage. Unbridled, seething rage. We will avenge this. — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) September 27, 2018

Anyone with severe anxiety has to deal with versions of this: You're exaggerating, or you're being irrational, or it can't be THAT bad, or maybe you're just using it as an excuse. To see Dr. Ford's bravery in testifying met with that cruel skepticism disgusts me beyond measure. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 27, 2018

A number of Democratic politicians also shared their support for Dr. Ford and her bravery during the hearing.

I believe Dr. Ford — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) September 27, 2018

I believe Dr. Blasey Ford. I believe survivors. I believe women. — Deb Haaland (@Deb4CongressNM) September 27, 2018