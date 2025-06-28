Why Princess Charlene and Her Twins Have Been Forced to "Drop Out" of an International Trip With Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco has made a major announcement about a previously planned international trip. Rather than traveling to Japan with husband Prince Albert, and their 10-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, Charlene has shared a press release revealing why she's been forced to "drop out" of the trip.

Per a press release from Monaco's Royal Family, "H.S.H. Prince Albert Il will travel to Japan on the occasion of Monaco's National Day, celebrated on June 28, 2025, as part of the World Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai." The press release further explained that Albert would instead be accompanied by his sister, Princess Stéphanie, her three children—Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet, and Camille Gottlieb, as well as Louis's wife, Marie Ducruet.

As for why Albert's wife and children needed to cancel their involvement in the trip, the press release stated, "H.S.H. Princess Charlene was due to accompany H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince of Monaco to Japan, together with Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. In light of current events taking place in the Middle East, this has led to the decision that H.S.H. Princess Charlene and the Princely children would not be participating in this trip."

"H.S.H. Princess Charlene was due to accompany H.S.H. the Sovereign Prince of Monaco to Japan." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by People, despite Princess Charlene deciding to "drop out" of the trip, she still "wishe[d] to express her sincere thanks to the teams of the Monaco Pavilion, as well as to the partners and hosts who were to welcome her in Japan, for their understanding and ongoing commitment," per a press release.

Princess Charlene and twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, won't be traveling with Prince Albert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite missing the trip to Japan, Princess Charlene is set to celebrate a special milestone with husband Prince Albert next month. The pair tied the knot in a civil ceremony on July 1, 2011, meaning 2025 marks their 14th wedding anniversary.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors