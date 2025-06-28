Prince William Might "Hand Over" One Important Royal Duty to a Close Relative When He Becomes King

Prince William is the heir apparent, meaning he'll become monarch following King Charles's death. Reports have suggested Prince William is already preparing for his future on the throne. Meanwhile, experts have speculated regarding who will support the Prince of Wales when he becomes king. Now, one royal expert has suggested that one of Prince William's relatives might be in line for a significant responsibility.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke to the Mirror about the royal relatives Prince William is most likely to turn to once he's king. "There will be so many demands on his time when he is king...that he might hand over racing matters to Zara Tindall," Bond explained. "Like her mother, she lives and breathes horses; she's also extremely glamorous and well-liked and it would be a perfect fit."

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bond continued, "I don't think William or Catherine are particularly interested in the racing world, so it would work out well, although I'm sure they would still trot along to Ascot from time to time. They'd always be sure of a bit of fun and a giggle with Zara and Mike [Tindall]."

"She lives and breathes horses." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how the Prince of Wales might be feeling about his destiny, Bond told the outlet, "William wouldn't be human if he hadn't thought long and hard about his future role as king and how he will approach it. That much was apparent when he stated that he wanted to do his job 'with a small r.' A tiny phrase, but full of meaning."

Bond continued, "Although he admired his grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] hugely, and learned a great deal from her about the destiny which lies ahead of him, I think he will continue to build on his father's approach: being more than a figurehead or patron, but grappling instead with the nuts and bolts of social issues that need fixing and trying to help interested parties come up with practical solutions."