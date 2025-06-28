Why Swifties Think Matty Healy Just Referenced Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' During Glastonbury Performance
"And I just wanted to remind you...I bleed for you."
It feels like eons ago, or eras even, since Taylor Swift was dating Matty Healy in early 2023. However, the world hasn't completely forgotten about the unexpected partnership just yet, and Swifties are wondering if the frontman of The 1975 just made a sneaky reference to the "Fortnight" singer during his band's headline set at Glastonbury.
In video footage shared by Variety, Healy could been seen at Glastonbury Festival, where The 1975 headlined the famed Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 27. "What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best," Healy told the crowd, in his trademark sardonic tone. "I'm probably the best songwriter of my generation."
Seemingly referencing ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is believed to have been inspired by Healy, the frontman of The 1975 told the crowd, "The best, what do we say...A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am." He continued, "And I just wanted to remind you, you know, in the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry, I bleed for you."
Whether or not Healy was referencing Swift remains unclear, though it wouldn't be the first time the controversial singer has alluded to his ex.
During an appearance on the "Doomscroll" podcast in 2024, Healy said (via Just Jared), "I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that [in their music.]" He continued, "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.