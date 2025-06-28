Why Swifties Think Matty Healy Just Referenced Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' During Glastonbury Performance

It feels like eons ago, or eras even, since Taylor Swift was dating Matty Healy in early 2023. However, the world hasn't completely forgotten about the unexpected partnership just yet, and Swifties are wondering if the frontman of The 1975 just made a sneaky reference to the "Fortnight" singer during his band's headline set at Glastonbury.

In video footage shared by Variety, Healy could been seen at Glastonbury Festival, where The 1975 headlined the famed Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 27. "What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best," Healy told the crowd, in his trademark sardonic tone. "I'm probably the best songwriter of my generation."

Seemingly referencing ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is believed to have been inspired by Healy, the frontman of The 1975 told the crowd, "The best, what do we say...A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am." He continued, "And I just wanted to remind you, you know, in the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry, I bleed for you."

The Glastonbury crowd weren’t shy 🤩 The 1975 - YouTube Watch On

Whether or not Healy was referencing Swift remains unclear, though it wouldn't be the first time the controversial singer has alluded to his ex.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy in Manhattan on May 16, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During an appearance on the " Doomscroll " podcast in 2024, Healy said (via Just Jared ), "I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that [in their music.]" He continued, "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don't know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous."