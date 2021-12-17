By Marie Claire Editors published
-
Hair Dryer Brushes Are Going to Change Your Blowout Game
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund
-
How to Make an Espresso Martini
Also known as: How to create this year's buzziest cocktail at home.
By Michelle Stansbury
-
The New Drama Films That Promise to Shake You to Your Core
So. Intense.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
These Disney Princess Bikinis Are a Dream Come True
Truly magical.
By Gina Mei
-
The Craziest Things Models Do to Get Ready for Swim Week
😮😮😮
By Adrienne Faurote