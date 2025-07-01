I blinked and coin purses became a bona fide celebrity staple. 24 hours ago, they were a vintage-inspired bag worn by Taylor Swift once in June. But yesterday, Kendall Jenner and Priyanka Chopra endorsed similar styles within hours of each other.

While Jenner enjoyed a sunset yacht cruise in vintage Hervé Leger and a quilted coin purse, Chopra closed out her June 30 Heads of State premiere with an itty-bitty bag of her own.

Chopra didn't carry a handbag on her Lincoln Center red carpet, but shortly after, she was spotted with an of-the-moment coin purse by Judith Leiber in tow. The designer is known for novelty accessories (see Blake Lively's martini-glass clutch), but Chopra's was far more minimalist. The $1,295 purse came in deep black satin matching her Ralph Lauren gown and Chanel shawl, while the metal frame and kiss-lock closure revealed a Polly Pocket-sized compartment. Chopra carried it by the detachable crystalized chain.

After the premiere, Priyanka accessorized with a shawl and a black coin purse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Judith Leiber Couture Gemma Satin Black $1,295 at judithleiber.com

Before handing the spotlight over to her tiny bag, Chopra stole the show on the official red carpet. New York City was a blistering 90° Fahrenheit last night, so Chopra (and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell) chose a satin summer-proof slip: a halter-neck dress secured via a metal lobster-clasp closure.

According to the label's website, Ralph Lauren used full-bodied stretch satin for "a fluid drape and perfect sheen." The silver gown hugged her figure perfectly, from the ruched bodice to the column skirt. During her step-and-repeat, Chopra revealed the silhouette exposed her entire back—and came with a surprise slit.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a silver slip dress from Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her dress featured a completely exposed back and a secondary slit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Collection Corra Stretch Satin Evening Dress $3,490 at Ralph Lauren

Chopra's accessories continued the silver color story, starting with Bulgari diamond drop earrings. Named the "Divas’ Dream Earrings," the 18-karat white gold sparklers were set with two pear-shaped diamonds, two round brilliant-cut diamonds, and pavé diamonds, reaching a combined total of 2.88 carats. As brand ambassador, Chopra has access to the entire Bulgari catalog, but for the average person, the earrings cost $50,000.

All those diamonds couldn't distract from the true standout accessory in Chopra's premiere look. Take it from the actress, and her celebrity predecessors: a teeny-tiny coin purse looks so elegant with a satin slip.

