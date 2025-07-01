Given her runway pedigree, you'd be forgiven for assuming Naomi Campbell lives in sky-high heels. But off the catwalk, the supermodel slips into chunky sneakers just like the rest of us.

Campbell is a sneakerhead for Nike Air Jordans. She's worn the basketball shoes at the Formula One Grand Prix, Paris Fashion Week, and regularly at Hyde Park. But on June 29, she gave another footwear conglomerate a go. During a vacation to Rome, Campbell visited the historic Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore in New Balance 9060 sneakers. (She likely exceeded her daily steps goal.)

They're available in more than 15 unique colors, but Campbell chose the "Incense with Raincloud and Arid Stone" version (translation: tan with silver and ivory accents). The uppers feature mixtures of suede and mesh, while the wavy rubber soles add some extra height to her final 'fit. Her $150 sneakers are of the "lifestyle" variety, but like many NB numbers, they make reliable running footwear, too.

Naomi Campbell vacationed in Rome wearing New Balance 9060 sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, Campbell dressed up her New Balances with a fit-and-flare mini skirt from Pucci—instantly recognizable thanks to the designer's signature colorful retro swirls. The drawstring style is the latest example of a Pucci print revival taking over closets from Beyoncé to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and beyond. Campbell's complementary white top let the skirt take center stage.

After close inspection, I spotted the Chanel 25 bag underneath Campbell's billowy blouse. In recent months, the Spring 2025 cargo tote experienced a meteoric rise to It-bag status. Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo (to name a few fans) have been spotted with the $6,400 bag in tow. Most recently, Campbell got her hands on the quilted dark beige edition.

Contrary to the legendary New Balance 320 and 574s, Campbell's 9060 sneakers are relatively new. The Y2K-coded sneakers first launched in 2022, and since then, have been worn by Sydney Sweeney, Blackpink's Lisa, and Margot Robbie on multiple occasions. Instead of going the obvious athleisure route, Campbell, just proved the New Balances can complement even your most elevated designer tags.

