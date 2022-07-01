Summer weather is finally here, which means that it's officially swimsuit shopping season. Assuming that you've already spent time perusing all of the top swimwear trends for summer 2022 , it's time that you actually got to purchasing your new favorite swimsuit that you'll most-likely wear all season long. But because the process of ordering your new suit to ship (and then waiting for it to arrive) might actually be the worst feeling of all time, I found the very best swimsuits on Amazon according to real-life reviews. As in, a bunch of these suits have over 10,000 five-star reviews, so you know they have to be good.

But the speedy shipping time isn't even the best part about many of these swimsuits from Amazon's massive selection. Pretty much all of the best bikinis and best one-piece swimsuits on this list retail for under $50, with many of them priced at well below that number. Feel free to peruse this list for any and all of your swimwear needs, because finding the best suit for you can feel like a bit of a process. This list includes a few of the best swimsuits for big busts , as well as some skimpier triangle-style options, too.

So, keep reading to check out all of the cutest swimsuits on Amazon for summer 2022. Or, if you want even more swimwear inspiration for this warm weather season, the editors here at Marie Claire have also put together guides to the best swimwear brands to shop.

Best Bikini Swimsuits on Amazon

From your classic triangle tie bikinis to a few halter-style options with added push-up padding, the best bikinis on Amazon don't skimp on style. All of the cutest bikinis also retail for under $40, so you're better off picking up more than one right now.

Best-Selling Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) SUUKSESS Wrap Bikini Set Push Up High Waisted 2 Piece Swimsuit Available in 29 colors and in sizes 4 through 16, this bikini combines a sleek high-cut bottom with a wrap-style top that provides extra support for bigger chests. $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Mix-and-Match Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) Tempt Me Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit This retro-feeling bikini from Tempt Me comes in a whopping 42 colorways and is available to shop in sizes XXS through 18. Padded cups add support, and a adjustable top strap gives you the perfect fit. $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Halter Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) CUPSHE Women Halter Neck and Pleated High Waist Bikini This burnt orange ruched bikini rom Cupshe "fits great" according to the reviews. Shop it in sizes XS through XL. $26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Tankini on Amazon (opens in new tab) Holipick Tankini Swimsuit This longer tankini-style bikini comes in 42 colorways and prints and comes in sizes XS through 24. The tank top includes a touch of pushup and the boyshort-style bikini bottoms are great if you prefer a bikini with extra coverage. $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Bikini on Amazon for Smaller Chests (opens in new tab) ZAFUL Tie Back Padded High Cut Bralette Bikini Set With over 750 five-star reviews, this simple bikini from ZAFUL is great if you have a smaller chest. The bottom is also extra cheeky. $27 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Triangle Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) SUUKSESS Women String Bikini Set Simple is better. This tie-side bikini top and bottom set comes in 14 colors and prints and has over 900 five-star ratings. "I’ve never written an Amazon review before but I legitimately LOVE this bikini," wrote one glowing reviewer. $26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best One-Shoulder Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini You can shop this asymmetrical swimsuit in black or 19 other prints and colorways for summer 2022. It has nearly 7,000 five-star reviews to prove just how good it is despite its $30 price tag. "I really like this bathing suit it is well-made it is thick and it’s very soft," wrote one reviewer. $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Button-Up Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) ZAFUL Women's High Waisted Bikini Scoop Neck Swimsuit This button-front style bikini lets you customize your coverage and comes in 24 different colors. It also has an internal padded bra for a boost of support. $37 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Strapless Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set This bandeau-style bikini has been a top-seller for years and has over 11,000 five-star reviews to prove it. It comes in with adjustable and removable straps, and is available to shop in sizes Small through Extra Large. $28 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Tie-Dye Bikini on Amazon (opens in new tab) MOSHENGQI Women Sexy Brazilian Bikini Tie-Dye is a constant summer fashion trend, so it's about time that you picked up a bikini that comes in the easy print. This one also comes in 22 other shades if the pattern isn't for you. $21 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon

One-piece swimsuits can be cute! The best one-piece swimsuits on Amazon are proof that they can be just as sexy as your favorite bikini.

Best Selling One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon (opens in new tab) CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suit This ruched one-piece swimsuit is the top-selling swimsuit on Amazon. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, it's not hard to see why. Users claim that the fit is perfect (if not a little cheeky) and the colors look exactly how they do on-site. $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon (opens in new tab) RUUHEE Women Tummy Control Swimsuit If tummy control is something you're looking for, consider this brown bathing suit. It has compression and cutouts across the top to show some extra skin. $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon (opens in new tab) Hilor One Shoulder Swimwear Asymmetric Ruffle Monokinis Bathing Suit This one-piece swimsuit from Hilor runs small, so make sure to size up. It has nearly 15,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers claim that going up one size is perfect. $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon (opens in new tab) CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Ruffled Lace Up Monokini Ruffles are so pretty on a one-piece swimsuit, and this one from CUPSHE has over 16,000 five-star reviews. The lace-up at the back also lets you customize your fit. $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Simple One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon (opens in new tab) Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear Halter One Piece Slimming Vintage Retro Swimsuit This tummy-controlling swimsuit also comes with a ruched design across the front for added shaping. $27 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Patriotic One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon (opens in new tab) Viottiset Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit The 4th of July is coming up, so it's high time for you to pick up a patriotic one-piece swimsuit to wear on the holiday. Or, shop it 23 other colors and prints, too. $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon (opens in new tab) Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuit More than 14,000 five-star reviewers are obsessed with this suit from Hilor. "The thought of a sheer middle made me uneasy BUT it actually creates a pretty awesome optical illusion and makes your waist look smaller," said one. You can shop it in sizes 4-16 and in 24 colors. $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Best Belted One-Piece Swimsuit (opens in new tab) Beach Riot Women's Sydney Belted One Piece Belted swimsuits are timeless for how flattering they look, and this one from Beach Riot is one of my favorites. It's available in sizes Extra Small through Extra Large. $168 at Amazon (opens in new tab)