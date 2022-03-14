Home
Bags and Wallets
Givenchy Bags
Category
Arrow
Back to Bags and Wallets
Givenchy Bags
Arrow
filtersClear All
Women
×
Womens
×
Female
×
Women's
×
Ladies
×
Womens'
×
Givenchy
×
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Gender
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Refine
Sort By
Arrow
Givenchy 4G Leather Card...
Givenchy
Givenchy 4G Leather Card Holder in
$290
atNordstrom
Givenchy 4G Leather Wallet in...
Givenchy
Givenchy 4G Leather Wallet in
$380
atNordstrom
Givenchy Medium Antigona...
Givenchy
Givenchy Medium Antigona Leather
$590
atNordstrom
Givenchy Mini Pandora Glitter...
Givenchy
Givenchy Mini Pandora Glitter
$845
atNordstrom
Givenchy 4G Light Bucket Bag...
Givenchy
Givenchy 4G Light Bucket Bag in
$990
atNordstrom
Givenchy x Chito Wing Dog...
Givenchy
Givenchy x Chito Wing Dog Print 4G
$1,490
atNordstrom
Givenchy Extra Small Antigona...
Givenchy
Givenchy Extra Small Antigona
$1,390
atNordstrom
Givenchy Mini Antigona...
Givenchy
Givenchy Mini Antigona Leather
$1,950
atNordstrom
Givenchy Small Moon Cut Out...
Givenchy
Givenchy Small Moon Cut Out
$1,590
atNordstrom
Givenchy 4G Leather Card Case...
Givenchy
Givenchy 4G Leather Card Case in
$290
atNordstrom
Givenchy 4G Bifold Calfskin...
Givenchy
Givenchy 4G Bifold Calfskin
$450
atNordstrom
Givenchy Medium Antigona...
Givenchy
Givenchy Medium Antigona Leather
$590
atNordstrom
1
2
3
4
5
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) Edit is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.